Darkroom: Mast teamwork

I love when the tall ships come into port in Annapolis. Two regular topsail schooners at City Dock are the Lynx and the Pride of Baltimore II.
The Pride of Baltimore II made its maiden voyage in 1988, replacing the original Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986. This particular weekend in March 2021, it was moored at Susan Campbell Park to take part in Maryland Day events in Annapolis. I stopped by hoping to come aboard to get pictures, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only crew were allowed on deck. I was disappointed, but I didn’t let that ruin the potential for getting photos dockside. I snapped images of the bowsprit, masts and sails before I noticed seven crew members climbing the rigging to get to yards and stow the sails.
The crew walked out on ropes hanging under the yards to get into position. Evenly spaced and working as a team, they pulled the sail tightly around the wooden arms and secured it with ropes. The symmetry of the ropes, crew, sails, yardarms and wooden masts caught my eye. This is when I saw the Pride of Baltimore II pennant flapping in the wind nearby. It was the final element I needed for my composition. I thought it would it be cool to capture the pennant completely full of wind, giving the name of the ship.
I must have shot a couple hundred frames in the minutes they were aloft. Composing, focusing, checking the rear screen of my camera.
In the end, I never got it. The pennant reading “Baltimore” would have to be enough. It was still a successful shoot, but that day it was my white whale. The one that got away.