Darkroom: Mast teamwork

The Pride of Baltimore II made its maiden voyage in 1988, replacing the original Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986. This particular weekend in March 2021, it was moored at Susan Campbell Park to take part in Maryland Day events in Annapolis. I stopped by hoping to come aboard to get pictures, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only crew were allowed on deck. I was disappointed, but I didn’t let that ruin the potential for getting photos dockside. I snapped images of the bowsprit, masts and sails before I noticed seven crew members climbing the rigging to get to yards and stow the sails.