Darkroom: Dog days

I often stroll the sidewalks of Annapolis looking for interesting people, things and places to photograph for the daily paper.
Basically, anything I see that I think would make an eye-catching composition or a fun photo. One day I spotted Sandy and Brutus as their owners ate lunch at Rams Head Tavern on West Street. Being two large, fluffy sheep dogs, they certainly caught my eye. I asked if I could photograph them — it’s not often you see large dogs in Annapolis, let alone two of them!
Their owners obliged and I started snapping away with my camera. Pets can be tough to photograph. They don’t always sit still or pose a certain way when asked.
I took several snaps until I got a nice, tighter shot of them. I wanted to make sure to crop out any distracting backgrounds so the dogs were the main focus.
I think I got a winner.