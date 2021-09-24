Darkroom: Capture the fun at the pumpkin patch

On this beautiful late October day, I took to the back roads of southern Anne Arundel County to look for a photo opportunity. My journey led me to the garden wall near the Anne Arundel County line into Prince George’s County. I stopped at Queen Anne’s Farm & Pumpkin Patch. The farm was busy that day with a lot of kids playing and running around.
One child was having so much fun, he stood out to me. So, with his father’s permission, I followed them around as they roamed the sunflower rows and pumpkin patches. I tried to keep up as the kid was so full of energy and was running all over the farm. I didn’t want him to pay attention to me and, luckily he didn’t as he was consumed by the fun he was having.
He was tough to get a photograph framed just right. He was running in and out of the sunflowers.
Finally, I got one photograph that was perfectly timed. The balance of the sunflower bloom and his head is part of what makes the shot technically good, but the expression on his face is what makes the picture great. He was in the moment.
And the best part of my time in the pumpkin patch? After I was done photographing him, I found out his name is Boss Mick Nightwing. What a cool, unique name.