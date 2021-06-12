Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating floats into summer teaching people with disabilities to sail in Annapolis

“Dude, hold my hand,” Kevon Taylor told Jacob Ford.
Ford, 23, was among a group of 10 clients of Living Sans Frontieres, a Windsor Mill-based facility serving people with developmental and other disabilities. They were about to go for their first sail.
But when Ford took a step onto the wooden pier at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, the reassuringly solid and immobile ground inexplicably began to sway.
Ford stopped dead in his tracks. He began to sing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” as he sometimes does when he’s feeling anxious.
“I got you,” Taylor, a mentor for Living Sans Frontieres, told Ford. He held out his hand. “C’mon. Follow me.”
Ford’s friend, Kai Baker, 23, shouted encouragement from her seat in the sailboat named Lainie. “You got this, Jacob!” she said.
Finally, Taylor uttered the magic words.
“Afterword, we’ll eat lunch,” he said.
With that, Ford stepped onto the pier and then onto the Lainie.
Paul Bollinger is executive director of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (acronym: CRAB), which is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing free sailing lessons for people with disabilities. He knows the first step can be the most difficult.
“When our guests get on one of our boats, they’re doing something they never thought they’d be able to do,” Bollinger said.
CRAB was founded in 1991 by the late Don Backe and his friends after a car accident in Crownsville left the strapping, 6-foot-3 runner, sailor and windsurfer paralyzed from the neck down.
Over the years, the organization has grown. CRAB now has three full-time and five part-time staff members and typically welcomes about 1,100 guests from the Baltimore area from April through October. Even last year, during the height of pandemic-induced restrictions, CRAB served 430 guests.
The organization owns six 21-foot Benteau First sailboats, which have been modified to be operated by people with conditions such as strokes and cerebral palsy. A seventh sailboat, a Martin 16, can be guided by people who are quadriplegic. They can steer the boat and run the engine by alternately sipping and puffing through two straws.
In addition to people with physical or emotional disabilities, the nonprofit’s guests include recovering military veterans and at-risk youngsters who work alongside local police officers to sail the boats. The sailing lessons, group sails and family sails on Sunday all are free.
“We like to focus on our guests’ abilities,” Bollinger said.
“They exert control over their environment. They are doing exactly the same things that the other sailors are doing. Everyone has a job to do on a boat, and they have to work together. That creates a sense of teamwork and accomplishment. And they’re out on the Chesapeake Bay, enjoying the wind and the wildlife and the water.”
As several people remarked, the group from Living Sans Frontieres had chosen a perfect day for sailing. The sky was a shade of blue so clear it was easy to imagine seeing into a bright and sunny future. The high temperature was 68 degrees, the humidity was low, and the winds were light. A great blue heron was spotted on the opposite bank. It was very, very difficult not to feel glad to be alive.
Baker, 23, clutched a sparkly gold backpack with Minnie Mouse ears that held two bottles of orange juice. The backpack was a gift from a grandmother, who, Baker said, loves her very much.
But when it was Baker’s turn to handle the tiller, she declined. She wasn’t afraid, she explained, “but I’m having fun just riding.”
Ford was eager to take the tiller, and quickly got the hang of moving it back and forth. With each motion, the Beneteau nosed slightly in the opposite direction.
“Good job!” said Linda Bitterfeld, 60, a CRAB volunteer and crew member aboard the Lainie.
Ford grinned. Spotting a familiar, eight-legged insect on the tiller, he began to sing, “The itsy-bitsy spider crawls up the waterspout …”
A few years ago, Bollinger counted about 44 organizations throughout North America that have a mission similar to CRAB’s, though only a handful cater exclusively to clients with special needs. It’s no coincidence, he said, that nearly all were formed since 1990, when President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act. Among other things, this landmark civil rights legislation requires public accommodations to be accessible to people with disabilities.
Suddenly, such now-commonplace innovations as ramps for historic buildings, elevators in concert halls that are large enough to accommodate wheelchairs and sidewalks that slope gently to the street in place of curbs began to appear throughout the U.S. Overnight, programs like CRAB that serve clients with disabilities began to attract philanthropic giving.
“There was a huge recognition that people with disabilities wanted and deserved access to the same activities as everyone else,” Bollinger said.
Mark Chapin, a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army and career social worker, has seen firsthand how luck in life can hinge on tiny changes in circumstances: fall in one direction, walk away unscathed. Fall in another direction, become paralyzed from the neck down.
“I have had a lot of blessings in my life and not too much stress,” said Chapin, who was serving as the Lainie’s skipper and is among CRAB’s 130 volunteers.
“We don’t always realize how good we have it. Part of my charter in this world is to equalize things for folks who haven’t had the same opportunities I’ve had.”
He instructed Ford and Baker on the fundamentals: how to keep an eye on the boom to avoid being knocked overboard, and how to speak pirate lingo.
“Arrr,” Ford said.
Until 2017, CRAB made do without taxpayer money. Bollinger said the organization’s $550,000 annual operating budget is supplied entirely through donations and from the annual regatta, the nonprofit’s chief fundraising event.
In 2017, CRAB’s board began building a 16-slip adaptive boating center at Back Creek Harbor that will more than double the six slips the organization currently rents. The $4.5 million project includes about $3.2 million in grants from the state of Maryland, Anne Arundel County and the city of Annapolis.
The center will include a 2,600-square-foot building that houses offices and a learning center. There will be a pontoon boat with a lift for guests who prefer not to leave their wheelchairs, and programs teaching fishing, crabbing, paddle boarding, kayaking, wake boarding and remote-controlled sailboat racing.
Groundbreaking is expected to take place this summer, and the facility is slated to open next April.
Bollinger expects the new boating center to triple the number of guests that CRAB can serve each year — which is fortunate, since both Baker and Ford appear eager for a return visit.
Baker had barely left the pier and handed in her life jacket before she turned to Taylor, her group’s mentor, and asked, “When can we go out again?”
Before answering, Taylor sought feedback from Ford.
“What do you think, Jacob?” Taylor asked. “Do you want to come back?”
“Arrr,” Ford said.
For details on sailing with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, call 410-266-5722 or visit crabsailing.org