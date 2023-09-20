Baking meets boating for this new Annapolis sweet spot

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cocoa and Pearl Bakery was founded by Coast Guard veteran Hannah Gribbin in her Annapolis kitchen. She's been making custom orders for years and had the idea this year to start a service delivering baked goods to people on the Annapolis Waterfront. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Inspired by fond memories of sailing and baking with her family, retired Coast Guardsman Hannah Gribbin mixes her love for the water with a childhood passion for pastries to bring sweets to Annapolis.

After years taking custom orders, Gribbin started Cocoa and Pearl Bakery in 2023 in her kitchen as a delivery service for boaters on the Annapolis waterfront and mooring fields, according to the bakery’s website. She purchased “Honey Bun,” a 1959 deadrise boat with a canopy top and classic silhouette. For Gribbin, acquiring “Honey Bun” signaled a new career beginning and the details mattered in selecting a boat that represented the Chesapeake Bay.

“It had a couple other owners that really wanted the best for the boat … she hadn’t gone out [on the water] very often and she really needed a lot of love,” Gribbin said. “It was like a metaphor for what I was doing, starting a new chapter and a whole fresh start.”

Gribbin served in the Coast Guard for six years before attending pastry school in Boston and returning to Annapolis to open her bakery. As a teenager, Gribbin worked alongside her mother in the kitchen, and when her mother passed away, Gribbin turned to baking to relive the time they spent together. A nickname from her mother’s childhood inspired the name of her bakery.

“My mom’s name was Karen and when she was a little girl, one of her best friends called her Coco and my middle name is Pearl, and so I decided to change the Coco to be like cocoa powder to have her memory with me,” Gribbin said. “It’s like she and I are doing it together.”

After graduating with a degree in health promotion from American University, she joined the Coast Guard following her older brother, who attended the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. She was first stationed in Alaska as a student engineer, then transferred to Boston as a marine inspector where her side-hustle selling cakes to friends and family bloomed. After getting married and starting a family, she retired to follow her original passion for baking.

Hannah Gribbin applies frosting to sweet rolls in her Annapolis kitchen. She's been making custom orders for years and had the idea this year to start a service delivering baked goods to people on the Annapolis Waterfront. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“I have always felt like feeding people is one of the highest forms of showing love,” Gribbin said. “Most people like these treats that are associated with happy memories and special occasions and people that they love and to be a part of that is very special to me.”

Her work ethic and vigor in the Coast Guard translates to her craft in the kitchen. She says her time serving required sacrifice and devotion to her work, among other skills that helped her in pastry school.

“I think that those things [focus and work ethic] apply really well to baking and helped me perform really well in pastry school and hopefully will help my business be successful as well,” Gribbin said.

Cocoa and Pearl offers honey buns, cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, pies, tarts, cakes, cookies, macarons, special boxes and more. The bakery is accepting orders now and will begin delivering soon, according to its website.

Cocoa and Pearl

410-858-1092. cocoaandpearl.com