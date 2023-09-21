Ghost stories: Meet the legendary residents of these Annapolis haunts

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Thomas Dance, a plasterer, died in 1793 during a fall from the heights inside the dome of the State House, one of several places where some insist that entities or spirits still haunt. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Read the books, if you dare, of the ghosts seen there. Take haunted tours of the streets and alleys. To buffs of the spirit world, it’s as if there are skeletons in the closets and chambers of every hoary old house in Annapolis. Apparitions abound in the cobblestoned city, where specters are said to spook everything from 18th-century Georgian homes to deep-rooted taverns rife with tales to tell. Even the Maryland State House has its resident ghost.

It’s like you could stand on Main Street, throw a rock in any direction and hit a spirit, said Ed Okonowicz, of Elkton, author of “The Big Book of Maryland Ghost Stories.”

Annapolis, he said, boasts “these wonderful, legendary slices of history that blend together so naturally. It’s unbelievable how much stuff there is to pull to the surface and provide these lovely and scary meshes of time.”

There’s a somber sentence buried deep in the Annapolis Maryland Gazette of Feb. 28, 1793:

“On Saturday last, Mr. Thomas Dance, of this city, plasterer, being at work on the inside of the dome of the State House, and making a false step, fell [nearly 100 feet] to the floor and died a few hours afterward.”

Ever since, the State House is said to have been haunted by a spirit dressed in colonial garb and prowling the balconies of the building. Townspeople believe it is Dance who, they believe, has an ax to grind: His family was shipped off to England after his death and bilked out of any money the deceased was owed for his painstaking work.

James Brice House, an historic structure at Prince George and East Streets, one of several places where some insist that entities or spirits still haunt Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Nearby sits the James Brice House which, at first glance, seems benign — a rambling, five-part brick mansion on the corner of East and Prince George streets, built in part by enslaved people and finished before the Revolutionary War. Locals say the Brice House, now undergoing restoration, is a wall-to-wall catchall of paranormal activity, and that the onetime home of one of Annapolis’ early moguls bears metaphysical scars that belie its classic craftsmanship. One owner was murdered in the parlor; the culprit was never found. Another mystery: During a refurbishing of the Brice house in the 1890s, following years of tales of doleful cries emanating from inside, workmen discovered the remains of a girl slumped behind a bricked-up doorway. There were claw marks on the wooden frame.

And there is this, from the pages of the Annapolis Maryland Republican & State Capital Advisor in 1875:

“One night, strange noises having been heard, a member of the family occupying the [Brice] house opened the door of the grand parlor and beheld a most marvelous assemblage. The room was strangely illuminated and the spirits of the people who had once reveled here were walking gloomily to and fro, each apparently unconscious of the presence of the others, and each bewailing, with sad gestures, the gay days of the past — til suddenly, as if affrighted, they vanished in one moment, leaving the room fixed with empty, silent darkness.”

In another instance, the Advisor reported, the family’s matriarch, Ariana Jennings, sailed to England on vacation, leaving a niece to mind the place. One day, in the parlor, the girl “was startled by the appearance of Mrs. Jennings, which walked before a portrait of herself and, after gazing at it mournfully, swept out of the room with ghostly hauteur.”

Days later, the niece learned that, while in England, her aunt had contracted smallpox and died, apparently at the moment that her apparition had appeared.

Reynolds Tavern at 7 Church Circle in Annapolis (File)

Annapolis’ taverns and inns are a trove of unexplained phenomena, for good reason: Those who drink spirits are more prone to see spirits.

There’s Reynolds Tavern, a onetime 18th-century pub said to be frequented by the ghost of an early owner, a fastidious woman who lords over the place and has been thought to break glasses or heap utensils in a pile if tables are not properly set.

And there’s Ram’s Head Tavern which, in the mid-1800s, housed a brothel where a young woman named Amy died, in a moment of passion, when her bed crashed through the floor. (A bedpost still pokes through the ceiling of the old pub below). Locals say that death has not dulled Amy’s libido, and that her ghost flirts with male patrons by whispering in their ears and caressing their skin, while sabotaging their dates by spilling their drinks or tripping them up.

“We’ve had people who have been [at Ram’s Head] say, ‘My wife swears someone was playing with her hair,’ or ‘My husband swears he felt a cold hand on the back of his neck,’ " said Mike Carter. A local historian, he owns Annapolis Tours and Crawls and co-authored “Haunted Annapolis,” a detailed chronicle of ghost stories of the town.

An old bedpost - said to have contributed to the cause of death of a sex worker when the flooring of the bed that she was working from crashed from a second floor room in the 1800's - still extrudes from the ceiling inside the lower tavern of Rams Head Tavern, one of several places where some insist that entities or spirits still haunt Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

That so many sightings abound in one town may be due to the constancy of the dwellings, said Carter:

“Many buildings are original, dating back to the 1700s. It’s said that when a house is gutted, the spirits go away. But a lot of the houses here are preserved, so [the ghosts] stay.”

An admitted skeptic of the supernatural, Carter experienced one incident that gave him pause. Fifteen years ago, on a still and sultry summer evening, he was sitting on a second-floor porch of the Maryland Inn when a rocking chair beside him began moving to and fro. Carter looked around; there wasn’t a breath of wind, and no other chairs were rocking. At the same time, he caught a whiff of pipe tobacco. Carter peered down Main Street but saw no one smoking.

“So I walked over to the chair and stopped it from rocking,” he recalled. “Moments later, it happened again.”

Carter harked back to a tragedy that had befallen one couple there. In the early 1800s, a pipe-smoking, seafaring captain named Charles Campbell, who lodged at the Inn, was headed there to meet his betrothed when he stepped into the path of a horse-drawn cart and was killed. Legend has it that his bride-to-be witnessed his demise from her room at the Inn and, to the horror of bystanders, threw herself out the window to die at his side. Ever since, an eerie figure matching the captain’s description is said to have haunted the Inn at 58 State Circle.

Carter wondered if he’d met Campbell’s spirit.

“That has been my only close encounter,” he said. “I was a little freaked out.”

Even museums which were once homes have been said to harbor ghosts. In 1991, The Capital reported a case in which a police officer was dispatched to investigate reports of a disturbance at the Hammond-Harwood House (c. 1774) on Maryland Avenue. When he sought to enter the premises with his police dog, the animal balked. The officer went in anyway and, in a room on the second floor, observed the figure of a woman standing on a bed, her head floating above the canopy. Who she was, no one knows.

Not all tales are head-scratchers. In 1907, the talk around St. John’s College was that a guest room in the home of its president, Dr. Thomas Fell, was haunted. No one dared sleep in the bedchamber for fear of the “weird, gruesome noises” emanating from within, The Evening Capital reported. That September, as the Fells dined in the room below, viscous drops of liquid began falling from the ceiling onto their plates and heads. The goo was honey.

It seemed that, years before, bees had entered the house through a crack in a windowsill and built an enormous hive beneath that bedroom floor, causing the telltale racket. Sulphur candles and kerosene chased the bees. From the dripping 8-foot comb, the Fells gleaned 250 pounds of dark-hued honey.