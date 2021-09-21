From Taiwan to Anne Arundel: Shake things up with these 5 boba tea spots

Tiffany Hoang sits beneath a silk cherry tree inside Gong Cha, the Arundel Mills tea shop she opened in 2019. Next to her is a cup of boba tea.
Classically, boba tea has referred to milky tea with black tapioca pearls at the bottom, which get sucked up through an oversize straw. They’re soft and chewy, says Hoang, “like a gummy bear.” There’s something a little bit addictive about it — it’s a sweet snack and a beverage at the same time. “It makes you feel happy,” says Hoang.
Also known as bubble tea, boba tea originated in Taiwan more than a decade ago and has since spread across Asia, including to Vietnam, where Hoang drank it as a teen.
Today, boba remains ubiquitous in Asia, where it’s particularly popular among young people, who enjoy hanging out in boba tea shops and sipping the beverage morning, noon and night. It’s also made its way to the U.S., where younger generations of Asian Americans and many others are enjoying the drink as an alternative to Starbucks.
In recent years, the variety of flavors and options has expanded to include sparkling sodas, coffee drinks and more. They can veer into intoxicatingly sweet combinations: just try the dalgona brown sugar at Kokee Tea in Arundel Mills Mall, a riff on the trendy coffee beverage from South Korea.
New shops are popping up in seemingly every shopping mall and food court. Hoang, who now owns three Gong Cha boba tea shops in the area, including one in Towson and another in Ellicott City, says that while many of her clients have Asian backgrounds, more and more she’s seeing a mix of races, ages and backgrounds embracing it. “Now, I think more people want to get to know the Asian culture,” she said.
Boba fans may have been alarmed to hear of reports of a boba shortage earlier this year on account of shipping delays. But at least during my visits to area boba shops, tea — and those signature tapioca pearls — were reliably available.
And don’t forget to shake things up. Most shops serve the beverage in sealed containers, so you can mix up the ingredients before popping a straw through the lid.
Here are 5 boba tea shops in Anne Arundel County to try today:
Gong Cha
The silk cherry tree provides a welcoming atmosphere to this strip mall outlet not far from Live! Considered the Starbucks of Asia, the shop’s offerings go far beyond anything resembling the pumpkin spice latte. Try a wide variety of flavors from Hong Kong-style mango drinks to milk foam black forest teas and a purple sweet potato latte.
7645 Arundel Mills #110, Hanover. 443-780-8888. gongchaarundelmills.com
Kokee Tea
The latest brews from Seoul and Taiwan can be yours at this stall near the food court of Arundel Mills Mall, whose motto is “hug in a cup.” Coffee lovers can get their sweet fix, too, with offerings like the sweet cloud cold brew, which features pink tapioca pearls at the bottom. Or check out their strawberry virgin mojito.
7000 Arundel Mills Cir #3, Hanover. kokeetea.com
Taichi Bubble Tea
Ramen, sushi burritos, and a whole lot of boba is on the menu at Taichi Bubble Tea in the Annapolis Harbour shopping center. Try their swirling “zang zang” specials.
2568 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis. 443-458-5267. taichibubbletea.com
Kung Fu Tea
Another popular chain from Asia, Kung Fu Tea, has made its way to the Village at Waugh Chapel. Whatever you order, try it with the salty milk cap on top. It’s a creamy and delectable counterbalance to the sweet milk tea.
2638 Chapel Lake Drive, Gambrills. 410-721-6184. kungfutea.com
VIVI Bubble Tea
In-your-face pink graphics make stepping into VIVI Bubble Tea feel like walking inside the internet. (Their logo is a cartoon skull wearing a crown). Choose from one of their “top 10″ beverages, or peruse the menu for whatever your heart desires. The Taiwanese chain has branches in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia.
2733 Annapolis Road, STE E, Hanover. 443-296-7331. vivibubbletea.com