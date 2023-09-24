Capital Style Magazine’s 2023 Best Restaurants Contest

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

More than 1,850 ballots were cast in 48 categories during this year’s contest — demonstrating that eateries are dishing it out like never before in 2023. From fine to casual dining, food trucks to sit-downs, familiar favorites to new on the block, there’s something for everyone.

Ambience: Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Honorable mentions:

Cafe Mezzanotte

Flamant

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Brooke Thurston, who works front of house at Black Market Bakers in Edgewater, holds a tray of just-baked strawberry pistachio Danishes. The bakery was named best of Anne Arundel County. August 10, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Bakery: Black Market Bakers Edgewater

155 Mitchell’s Chance Road, Edgewater and 7082 Bembe Beach Road, Annapolis, blackmarketbakers.com

Black Market Bakers started as Steve O’Leary’s pandemic project.

O’Leary was looking for a new pursuit after his catering work dried up in the early days of COVID-19. “I just wanted to hone in on a skill,” he said, “and it turned out that sourdough was going to be that skill, like everybody else.”

But unlike so many home bakers, O’Leary turned his pandemic hobby into a business.With the help of family, he started baking and delivering loaves directly to customers. “You guys are like the black market,” they would joke, and the name stuck.

In August 2020, O’Leary decided to launch a food truck. Though the truck only sold baked goods on the weekends, its presence became a ritual for dedicated customers, who found a sense of community while waiting in line for their orders.

O’Leary sought to preserve that camaraderie when he opened Black Market Bakers’ flagship brick-and-mortar store in Edgewater last year, and another in Annapolis in April. Staff are hired for their people skills, and get along like friends.

“It just has a different spirit to it than any other place I’ve worked before,” said Hannah Granito, a baker at Black Market. Granito joined the crew after attending culinary school at Anne Arundel Community College with O’Leary’s father, Tom O’Leary, a local businessman who founded O’Learys Seafood in Annapolis and now operates Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in Annapolis and Arundel Mills.

Despite opening two stores in the span of a year, Steve O’Leary said he’s not looking to grow the business any more for now. Instead, he’s focused on turning out dozens of the bakery’s flaky croissants and breakfast sandwiches on housemade bread each day.

“We’re so at peace,” he said.

Honorable mentions:

Graul’s Market Annapolis

Sweet Hearts Patisserie

Main & Market

Bar food: Boatyard Bar & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Lures Bar and Grille

Davis’ Pub

Fox’s Den

Barbecue: Mission BBQ

Honorable mentions:

The Hideaway

Annapolis Smokehouse And Tavern

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Bartender: Valerie Rieger, JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

Honorable mention:

Courtney Lane, Mutiny Scratch Kitchen

Beer list: Heroes Pub

Honorable mentions:

Crooked Crab Brewing Co.

Fox’s Den

The Hideaway

Best overall: Boatyard Bar & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Breakfast/brunch: Grump’s Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Main & Market

Nautilus Diner

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Burger: Lures Bar and Grille

Honorable mentions:

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Preserve

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

Chef: Jesse Ramirez, JesseJays Latin Inspired Kitchen

Honorable mentions:

Missy Harrison, Main & Market

Celedonio de Olmos, The Hideaway

Rino di Santillo, Momma Roma in Odenton

Chinese: Jack’s Fortune

Honorable mentions:

Hunan L’Rose

Key Wok

Joy Luck II

Billy Maddox, general manager of Dry 85 on Main Street in Annapolis, shakes a cocktail at the bar. Dry 85 is the winner of the best cocktail award for Anne Arundel County. July 25, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cocktail: Dry 85

193 B Main St., Annapolis, 443-214-5171, dry85.com

Annapolis’ Dry 85, a modern take on a Prohibition-style speakeasy, isn’t exactly hidden on Main Street. Yet inside, you’re likely to feel taken back in time, thanks to an expansive menu of cocktails dating back to — and before and after — the booze-restricted era.

Among them: a Bijou cocktail (1895) made with gin and green chartreuse; a gin-based Singapore Sling (1915) with homemade grenadine and angostura bitters; and a Pink Lady (1922) with gin, freshly squeezed lemon juice and egg white.

“We’ve exposed people to stuff they would never see,” said Billy Maddox, the bar and eatery’s general manager. Named for Washington, D.C.’s 85-day lag in letting the liquor flow again after the repeal of Prohibition, Dry 85 is owned by Brian and Lisa Bolter, who also run a second location in Ocean City.

Maddox, 37, has whipped up drinks behind the bar at the Annapolis watering hole since it opened in 2014. He designed the cocktail menu to include classic drinks and plenty that aren’t as well known, he said, settling on 40 year-round cocktails complemented by seasonal offerings.

Each drink is made from scratch with precise measurements, for a selection that exhibits “consistency and balance and creativity,” Maddox said.

“I thought it would be really cool to throw out stuff that people weren’t very familiar with,” he added, “and maybe if they were being adventurous, it would be something new, something fun.”

Honorable mentions:

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

The Speakeasy @ Second Alarm Brewhouse

Buck Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Rise Up, on Somerville Road in Annapolis, has a food truck stationed behind the coffee shop with tables for those not needing a quick takeout order. Rise Up has been voted best coffee by readers. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Coffee: Rise Up

2042 Somerville Road, Annapolis, 877-474-7387, riseupcoffee.com

Brandon Bartlett and his wife Caite have been co-owners of Rise Up Coffee since 2014, but it was founded by Bartlett’s best friend, Tim Cureton, in 2005.

While Annapolis was the first location, Rise Up now operates all around Anne Arundel County. Locations include Market House, Arnold, Edgewater and a Severna Park shop is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

“I was born and raised in Annapolis, so getting an opportunity to see people that I have grown up with has been one of the best parts of running the shops — along with meeting so many nice people,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett is proud that Rise Up has been recognized as the county’s best coffee shop but says while the coffee and food options are great for breakfast and lunch, he thinks the community most enjoys the friendly service.

“I think it’s a bunch of things that keep people coming back, but at the end of the day it’s probably our staff,” he said. “All of our baristas and managers are super friendly, which helps make everyone’s experience very memorable.”

Honorable mentions:

Bean Rush Cafe

Ceremony Coffee Roasters - The Roastery

Market House

Crabcake: The Edgewater Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Dock Street Bar & Grill

Hellas Restaurant and Lounge

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Dessert: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Always Ice Cream Co. Edgewater

Main & Market

Kona Ice of NE Anne Arundel County (tie)

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano (tie)

Fine dining: Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Honorable mentions:

Cafe Mezzanotte

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Acqua al 2 (tie)

Flamant (tie)

Food truck: Always Ice Cream Co. Edgewater

Honorable mentions:

Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

Kona Ice of NE Anne Arundel County (tie)

Truck of Deliciousness (tie)

Frozen treats: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Always Ice Cream Company Edgewater

Kona Ice of NE Anne Arundel County

Chris Nicholas, with spanakopita and other appetizers, at Paul’s Homewood Cafe, which has been named the best Greek restaurant in Anne Arundel County. His parents, immigrants from Cyprus, opened Paul’s Deli at this location in 1949, and Chris renamed the restaurant, expanded the menu, and updated the decor after taking over in 1992. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Greek: Paul’s Homewood Café

919 West St, Annapolis, 410-267-7891, paulshomewoodcafe.com/dinner-menu

Before there was Paul’s Homewood Cafe, Chris Nicholas’ parents operated a confectionery on Main Street in Annapolis. Then they graduated to a sandwich shop next to the old Andrew Krause service station on West Street.

Finally, in 1949, Paul’s was born. The cafe has seen several evolutions over its nearly 75 years in business, but one thing hasn’t changed: the tight-knit family at the helm.

Nicholas’ parents, Paul and Helen, moved to the U.S. from the island of Cyprus and eventually landed in Annapolis, where Paul had cousins. The cafe was initially a lunch room with deli sandwiches, hot plates and some groceries — “kind of like a 7-Eleven before 7-Elevens,” Nicholas says.

In the 1960s, Paul’s started selling foot-long hot dogs, a popular bite that drew local high schoolers for lunch. Greek dishes, like spanakopita, dolmades and pastitsio, were added to the menu after a 1992 remodel of the restaurant.

Nicholas’ sisters, Anna Marriott and Florence Petersen, and several nieces now work in the cafe. Michelle Marriott, one niece, has been working there for 22 years. Though the restaurant building has been gutted and renovated twice, it still holds on to pieces of the past, including a black marble counter from the original luncheonette.

“It’s just like our little epicenter,” she says. “Most families don’t spend so much time together.”

Nicholas attributes the restaurant’s long-term success to those family ties.

“It’s the Cheers atmosphere, the family atmosphere,” he says. “We’re not a tourist attraction. We’re built for repeat business.”

Happy hour: Jalapeños

Honorable mentions:

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

Buck Murphy’s Bar & Grill (tie)

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar (tie)

Healthful menu: True Food Kitchen

Honorable mentions:

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats, Annapolis

The Choptank

InGrano Bistro Bakery

Indian: Basmati Indian Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Royal Kabab

Little India Café

Erin Dryden owns and operates Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano which has been serving Annapolis for almost 22 years, offering an intimate, cozy place to dine in the uptown arts district. (Brian Jeffries)

Italian: Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

36 West St., Annapolis, 410-267-9950, lunabluofannapolis.com

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano has been serving Annapolis for almost 22 years, offering an intimate, cozy place to dine in the uptown arts district.

It’s owned and operated by Erin Dryden, who has been living in Annapolis for 25 years.

Luna Blu’s menu includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, and entrees. It also offers sandwiches and pizza for lunch. The bread is baked fresh plus desserts are made daily.

Dryden’s favorite dish on the menu is the barramundi caprese — a pan-seared Australian sea bass over fettuccine, sautéed with fresh basil, tomatoes and fresh grande mozzarella with garlic. It also happens to be one of Luna Blu’s signature dishes.

“I think a big draw to Luna Blu is our fantastic staff, from our very talented and accommodating kitchen to everyone in the front of the house who makes you feel like you are at home,” Dryden said. “I am very grateful to be a local favorite and appreciate everyone who has supported us for so many years.”

Honorable mentions:

Cafe Mezzanotte

Arturo’s Trattoria

Primo Pasta Kitchen

Japanese: Matsu Japanese Restaurant

Korean: Ja Kum Sung

Honorable mentions:

Red Tigers Asian BBQ

Mona’s Gourmet Carry Out

Late-night dining: Stan & Joe’s Saloon

Honorable mentions:

Tsunami

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Latin: Jalapeños

Honorable mentions:

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

Senor Chile Cafe

Picante Annapolis

Live entertainment: Rams Head On Stage

Honorable mentions:

Stan & Joe’s Saloon

The Garden on Market Space

Lunch menu: Chick & Ruth’s Delly

Honorable mentions:

Eastport Kitchen

Main & Market

Grump’s Cafe Crofton

The Orecchiette con Zucca de Stagione is pasta shells with squash, rosemary and garlic in a cream sauce at Acqua al 2 on Main Street. It is the winner of best new restaurant in Anne Arundel County. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

New restaurant: Acqua Al 2

Honorable mentions:

Senor Chile Cafe

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

Outdoor dining: The Point Crab House & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Davis’ Pub

Lures Bar and Grille (tie)

Severn Inn (tie)

VIN 909 Winecafé, seasonal brick-oven crisp “Peachza” pizza with gorgonzola, mozzarella, prosciutto, peach, arugula and drizzles with local honey. (Kevin Richardson )

Pizza: Vin 909 Winecafé

909 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, 410-990-1846, vin909wine.com

At VIN 909 Winecafé, serving lunch and dinner in Annapolis’ Eastport neighborhood, a robust pizza selection includes classics like “The No-Skimp Basil Margherita” and more outlandish pies like “The Rockstar,” with cherry compote, foie gras butter and truffle oil.

Key to the restaurant’s success as a pizza destination: a special dough dreamed up by Chuck Manfredonia, who opened the family-run restaurant in 2011 with his son, Alex, who is also the general manager.

“Nobody has dough like ours,” Alex Manfredonia, 50, said. “It’s crispy, but it has a little elasticity to it.”

Each pie is baked in a brick oven, he added.

When the father and son duo joined forces to open VIN 909 Winecafé, after decades of restaurant experience between them in Washington, D.C. and California, their goal was to offer “really, really good quality food in a very comfortable, neighborhood environment,” said Alex, who graduated from Annapolis High School.

Their restaurant, located in a more than 100-year-old building, has accomplished just that, he said, striking a chord with Annapolitans.

“VIN is what we envisioned of the kind of restaurant that we would like to have in Annapolis, and so we created it,” Alex said. “We base everything around what we personally love and what the locals like.”

Honorable mentions:

Fox’s Den

La Posta Pizzeria

Frank and Luke’s N.Y. Pizza Kitchen

Place to take out-of-towners: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Cantler’s Riverside Inn

Mike’s Restaurant & Crabhouse

Place to take the kids: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Chevys Fresh Mex

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Seafood: Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Mike’s Restaurant & Crabhouse

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

Annapolis Yacht Club (tie)

Harris Crab House (tie)

Seaside (tie)

Server: Lisa Talley, Main & Market

Honorable mention:

Morgan Jones, Mutiny Scratch Kitchen

Sports bar: Heroes Pub

Honorable mentions:

Mutiny Scratch Kitchen & Fresh Bar

The All American Steakhouse

Adam’s Grille & Taphouse - Edgewater (tie)

Mother’s Peninsula Grille (tie)

Steak: Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Honorable mentions:

Osteria 177

Acqua al 2 - Annapolis

Sake Japanese Steak House

Sushi: Joss Café & Sushi Bar

Honorable mentions:

Sake Japanese Steak House

Tsunami

Yama Sushi bar

Takeout: JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen and The Hideaway (tie)

Honorable mentions:

Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano (tie)

Main & Market (tie)

Thai: Thai Paradise

Honorable mentions:

Lemongrass Too

Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen

Little Spice

Value: Boatyard Bar & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Bread and Butter Kitchen

The Hideaway

Mai Dragon / Mai Dim Sum

Vegetarian options: Bread and Butter Kitchen

Honorable mentions:

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Flamant

View: Severn Inn

Honorable mentions:

The Point Crab House & Grill

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Broken Oar Bar & Grill (tie)

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com.

Cantler’s Riverside Inn (tie)

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano (tie)

Wine list: Grapes Wine Bar of Annapolis

Honorable mentions:

Harvest Thyme Tavern

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from May to June.