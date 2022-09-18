Capital Style Magazine’s 2022 Best Restaurants Contest

Restaurants haven’t have it easy during the pandemic. Yet, many continued to serve their community. Here are the winners of the 2022 Best Restaurants of Anne Arundel County Contest.

Advertisement

Executive Chef Danny Baldwin holds the Julep Sampler, left, and 2 sides, right, in the dining room at Julep Southern Kitchen, which has been named best restaurant in several categories. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Best Bakery, BBQ, Breakfast, Burger, Takeout, Value

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis. 410-571-3923. julepannapolis.com

Advertisement

It’s almost a given that, while table-hopping with diners, Bob Krohn receives a daily hug. Or two. The food makes folks do it. The pecan-smoked fried chicken, shrimp and grits and chicken-fried steak tend to trigger unabashed thanks from patrons.

“There’s comfort in taking a bite of something, having your shoulders relax and getting a smile on your face,” said Krohn, 68, co-owner of the three-year-old family restaurant. “This is upscale, down-home Mayberry food.”

A spinoff of sorts from The Hideway, Krohn’s award-winning barbecue joint in Odenton, Julep Southern shares some top entrees but adds twists of its own, like the southern egg rolls filled with collard greens, black-eyed peas and pulled pork. The fried green tomatoes, in a remoulade sauce, have a gently-fried shrimp on top.

The setting is rustic: walls are covered with recycled pallet wood, and the light shades are galvanized Italian olive-picking buckets. The bar boasts 61 different bourbons and, in a nod to Southern moonshiners, alcoholic drinks come in Mason jars (takeout jars have handles).

Rib-sticking bread pudding leads desserts; it’s made from the kitchen’s scratch biscuits.

“The biscuits are fluffy and immense,” Krohn said. “Eat a whole one and you’re not so hungry for dinner, but I try not to advertise that.”

Ambience: Chart House

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Flamant

Blackwall Hitch

The Crab Shack Edgewater

Bakery: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Black Market Bakers Edgewater

Advertisement

Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen

Blue Crab Cupcakes

Bar food: Heroes Pub

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Riverbay Roadhouse

Advertisement

Adam’s Grille & Taphouse, Edgewater

Barbecue: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Mission BBQ

Bayside Bull

Riverbay Roadhouse

Advertisement

Bartender: Riley Seligmann, Federal House

Honorable mentions:

Mario Santos, Heroes Pub

Natalie Tinordi, Severna Park Taphouse

Justin Shade, Annapolis Smokehouse

Beer list: Heroes Pub

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Lures Bar & Grille

Fox’s Den

Servers Samuel Drum, left, and Haley Wilson pick up orders in the dining room of Boatyard Bar & Grill, a popular seafood restaurant that opened 20 years ago in Eastport. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Best overall: Boatyard Bar & Grill

400 Fourth St, Annapolis, 410-216-6206, https://boatyardbarandgrill.com

When Dick Franyo started Boatyard Bar & Grill in 2001, he wanted to pay homage to the culture that shaped him as a kid growing up on the Chesapeake Bay: sailing and fishing.

Advertisement

“Everything that we do has to do with sailing, fishermen, loving the bay, saving the bay, environment and we just really emphasize great food,” Franyo said.

Over the past 21 years, the fare, which includes the Boatyard’s famous “All killer, no filler” crab cakes, has attracted fishermen, boat engineers, quotidian water appreciators, Annapolis visitors, celebrities and even Michelle Obama.

“We are a very popular place and I think people come here because it’s the ultimate Chesapeake Bay lifestyle,” Franyo said. “We know who our customer is and we try to give them great food at a great price.”

From the ambience, to their pint sized drinks and community and philanthropic events, Boatyard has stayed true to its goal of honoring sailor culture and the Annapolis community.

Events include an annual rockfish tournament in the beginning of May, a benefit for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a fundraiser to benefit Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, and the Boatyard Bash at Annapolis Maritime Museum, all of which has raised more than $5 million to date.

Boatyard emphasizes using recyclable products and works with companies such as Veteran Composting.

Advertisement

Saving the bay is a top priority.

“We recycle all of our oyster shells in partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, and they come and pick up our oysters shells and put them back in the Bay with spat (oyster larvae) and try to help regrow the oyster population, because that’s the key to cleaning up the Bay,” said Kevin Schendel, Boatyard’s general manager.

The restaurant offers a raw bar experience with a variety of fresh oysters, a large menu featuring Maryland crab soup, crab and artichoke dip, wings, salads, tacos and a New York strip. People can also tap into Boatyard nationwide, as the company ships their crab cakes to all 50 states overnight through Goldbelly.

No matter online or in person, Boatyard’s team hopes to keep people coming back.

“We [try] every day to give everyone a great experience,” Franyo said.

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Chick & Ruth’s Delly

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Severn Inn

Breakfast/brunch: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Iron Rooster

Advertisement

Eggcellence

The Breakfast Shoppe

Burger: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Riverbay Roadhouse

Lures Bar & Grille

Advertisement

Severna Park Taphouse

Chinese: Jack’s Fortune

Honorable mentions:

Bei Jing Chinese Restaurant

Goodies Cafe

Seafood Palace Buffet

Advertisement

Cocktail: Sailor Oyster Bar (temporarily closed due to fire)

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Level a small plates lounge

Sake Japanese Steak House

Coffee: Rise Up Coffee

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Ceremony Coffee Roasters

Curate

Royal Farms

Crab cake: G & M Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Edgewater Restaurant

The Point Crab House & Grill

Dock Street Bar & Grill

Joaquin Carrada is the person who makes Porchetta, one of the specialties at Giolitti Delicatessen. Giolitti Fine Italian Market and Delicatessen has been named best deli in Anne Arundel County. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Deli: Giolitti Delicatessen

2068 Somerville Road, Annapolis. 410-266-8600. giolittideli.com

Dig into the porchetta sandwich, smothered in melted cheese and caramelized onion. The bread is baked daily in the kitchen, from scratch. The pork is slow-roasted, on site.

“We take our food seriously,” said Gene Giolitti, who — with his wife, Mary — opened this place 30 years ago in a town starved for Old World fare.

Advertisement

“Back then, there was nothing like this around,” said Giolitti, 61. “My wife said she couldn’t even find prosciutto [ham] in the grocery store.”

Nowadays, the lunch line snakes through the deli, with patrons lusting for sandwich favorites like the Italian tuna with capers and chopped cherry peppers; the parma (imported rosemary-and-herb ham with fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers); and the Italian cold cut, a classic made from the choicest meats. Pizzas, calzones and lasagna have their fans.

“There’s a loyal local following here, some of whom come almost daily,” manager Cheryl Molesky said. “We’ve grown by word-of-mouth.” Mostly when those mouths are full.

“Quality is our guiding light,” said Giolitti, who was born in Rome. “My grandmother said, ‘There are very few things you must do in life, and one is to eat. Fix food right and you’ll be in business.’ "

Honorable mention:

Eastport Kitchen

Advertisement

Dessert: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Harvest Thyme Tavern

Fine dining: Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Annapolis Yacht Club

Sake Japanese Steak House

Food truck: Greek on the Street

Honorable mentions:

Ashling Kitchen & Bar

Advertisement

Chow

Frozen treats: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Advertisement

Happy hour: The Point Crab House & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Hysteria Taphouse

Healthful menu: CAVA

Honorable mention:

Advertisement

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

Indian: Namaste Fine Indian Cuisine

Honorable mention:

Royal Karma

Italian: Cafe Mezzanotte & Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano (tie)

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Osteria 177

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Seafood Palace Buffet

Japanese: Yama Sushi Bar

Honorable mentions:

Sake Japanese Steak House

Advertisement

Shika Sushi And Ramen

Korean: Ja Kum Sung

Honorable mention:

Seafood Palace Buffet

Late-night dining: Stan & Joe’s Saloon

Honorable mention:

Advertisement

Tsunami

Restaurante Jalapenos, named best Latin Restaurant, is a family operation owned by Alberto Serrano, right, whose daughter Zaneli Serrano, left, is the general manager. Alberto Serrano’s brother Obed is the chef. (Editors note that the restaurant uses the tilde: Jalapeños) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Latin: Jalapeños

85 Forest Drive, Annapolis. 410-266-7580. jalapenosonline.com

Zaneli Serrano humbly helps run Jalapeños, a family business owned by her father, Alberto Serrano.

“He tells people I’m a manager. I’m just his helper,” Serrano, 30, said.

The father-daughter duo aren’t the only ones contributing to the Jalapeños’ family environment.

“We tend to all be a family and we want that vibe to be presented to the customers, where they feel welcomed, pleased and satisfied,” she said.

Advertisement

The restaurant’s atmosphere sets the tone, but the fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes has been the star of the show for diners impressed with Jalapeños’ tapas.

Standouts include the sea scallops with saffron cream sauce, a new lamb chop dish and their variety of sauces — from a sherry cream sauce to a traditional Oaxacan mole.

“The kitchen takes their time in perfecting the sauces, the dishes and presentation. We try to please every single customer, make sure they’re satisfied with their meals, drinks and service.”

In addition to hoping Jalapeños remains “the best tapas in the county,” the dutiful daughter has goals for the restaurant’s future. “We wish that we still have our great customers, our regulars, but also a new generation — young couples that they can bring their family and continue their parents’ tradition of coming out to dine with us.”

Live entertainment: Stan & Joe’s Saloon

Lunch menu: Chick & Ruth’s Delly

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Eastport Kitchen

Potato Valley Café

Bread and Butter Kitchen

DeShaun Smith, who has been a server since Full On Crafts & Eats opened in March, waits on Marie Gomba, left, and her mother, Judy Gomba, both of Annapolis, at lunchtime. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

New restaurant: Full On Craft Eats & Drinks

2478-A Solomons Island Road, Annapolis. 443-949-0203. fulloncraft.com

Two couples worked together to create something they felt didn’t exist, birthing Full On Craft Eats & Drinks and opening an Annapolis location this past February.

Advertisement

“We’re not a deli. We’re not just slapping deli meat together. It’s really creative, thoughtful, high-end sandwiches, hence the name Full On. It’s sandwiches gone to the extreme,” said Julie Harris, who owns Full On with her wife Michelle, and friends Bev and Joe Hospital.

When they opened their Rockville location eight years ago, the owners realized they provided more than good food and had created something akin to a mind-blowing experience.

“People just don’t put that much attention into food the way we do. And it really does translate to the final product because people are just blown away by what we do,’” Harris said. “People come to us and say, ‘We get it now.’”

The menu has 23 different sandwiches, more than 100 prep items and everything is fresh.

“Nothing that we do comes out of a bag. We make every single sauce in-house, our meats are roasted fresh daily… It’s all real deal cooking,” said Harris, adding that the bread is delivered fresh daily.

Full On turns out celebrated dishes like The Pilgrim, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich that remains on the menu year-round due to rave reviews. The restaurant is also known for its wings and hand-breaded, made-to-order onion rings.

Advertisement

“Our onion rings — for some reason in Annapolis — that’s what everybody is blown away by the most it seems,’” Harris said.

The Annapolis location also boasts a full bar to accompany the craft eats and drinks.

Honorable mentions:

True Food Kitchen

JB’s Severna Park

The Crab Shack Edgewater

Advertisement

Outdoor dining: The Point Crab House & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Davis’ Pub

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Severna Park Taphouse

Pizza: Vin 909 Winecafe

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

La Posta Pizzeria

Little Italy Annapolis

Coal Fire

Place to take out-of-towners: The Point Crab House & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Boatyard Bar & Grill

Chart House

Severna Park Taphouse

Place to take the kids: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.

Honorable mentions:

Chevys Fresh Mex

Advertisement

The Pier Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Seafood: Mike’s Restaurant & Crabhouse

Honorable mentions:

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Sailor Oyster Bar

Advertisement

Seaside Seafood

Sports bar: Heroes Pub

Honorable mentions:

Mother’s Peninsula Grille

Severna Park Taphouse

Adam’s Grille & Taphouse, Edgewater (tie)

Advertisement

Hysteria Taphouse (tie)

Steak: Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Honorable mentions:

Osteria 177

Sake Japanese Steak House

Sushi: Joss Café & Sushi Bar

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Yama Sushi bar

Tsunami

Fuji/Waugh Chapel

Takeout: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Little Italy Annapolis

Full On Craft Eats & Drinks

Vin 909 Winecafe

Thai: Lemongrass

Honorable mention:

Thai Paradise

Advertisement

Value: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Heroes Pub

Little Italy Annapolis

Seafood Palace Buffet

Vegetarian options: Potato Valley Café

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

True Food Kitchen

Little Italy Annapolis

Marisa Casbarro, left, and her husband Nick Casbarro, right, are from Miami but will be moving to Maryland. They are enjoying lunch and the view from Carroll’s Creek Cafe in Annapolis, which has been voted best view in Anne Arundel County. August 10, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

View: Carrol’s Creek Cafe

410 Severn Ave., Annapolis. 410-263-8102. carrolscreek.com

How picturesque is the scene from this waterfront restaurant? The setting so moves foodies that one recent customer painted the tableau overlooking Spa Creek and sent a print to the owner. Here, the panorama drives business, proprietor Jeff Jacobs said, and on pleasant summer nights it’s common for more folks to favor the wraparound deck more than inside seating. Word spreads. Actor Natalie Portman dined here recently, and game show host Pat Sajak is no stranger.

On Wednesday nights, one need only peer through the masts of the adjacent marina to see the chase of weekly sailboat races. Treasured sunsets cap off meals plucked from a seafood-laden menu that features award-winning cream of crab soup, a tantalizing sea scallops appetizer and go-to entrees like jumbo lump crab cakes and a herb-encrusted rockfish fillet.

Advertisement

From Carrol’s Creek, one can see historic Annapolis and the Naval Academy, but it’s those gently slapping waves, 12 feet below, that set the tone.

“Drop something off the deck and it may land in the water,” said Jacobs. “Once in awhile, a dinner roll will go overboard to feed the ducks.”

Shrimp and steaks, not so much.

Honorable mentions:

Severn Inn

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Annapolis Yacht Club

Advertisement

Bread and Butter Kitchen (tie)

Sake Japanese Steak House (tie)

Wine list: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Honorable mentions:

Red Red Wine Bar

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from May to June.