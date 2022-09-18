Capital Style Magazine’s 2022 Best Restaurants Contest

Restaurants haven’t have it easy during the pandemic. Yet, many continued to serve their community. Here are the winners of the 2022 Best Restaurants of Anne Arundel County Contest.
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Best Bakery, BBQ, Breakfast, Burger, Takeout, Value
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis. 410-571-3923. julepannapolis.com
It’s almost a given that, while table-hopping with diners, Bob Krohn receives a daily hug. Or two. The food makes folks do it. The pecan-smoked fried chicken, shrimp and grits and chicken-fried steak tend to trigger unabashed thanks from patrons.
“There’s comfort in taking a bite of something, having your shoulders relax and getting a smile on your face,” said Krohn, 68, co-owner of the three-year-old family restaurant. “This is upscale, down-home Mayberry food.”
A spinoff of sorts from The Hideway, Krohn’s award-winning barbecue joint in Odenton, Julep Southern shares some top entrees but adds twists of its own, like the southern egg rolls filled with collard greens, black-eyed peas and pulled pork. The fried green tomatoes, in a remoulade sauce, have a gently-fried shrimp on top.
The setting is rustic: walls are covered with recycled pallet wood, and the light shades are galvanized Italian olive-picking buckets. The bar boasts 61 different bourbons and, in a nod to Southern moonshiners, alcoholic drinks come in Mason jars (takeout jars have handles).
Rib-sticking bread pudding leads desserts; it’s made from the kitchen’s scratch biscuits.
“The biscuits are fluffy and immense,” Krohn said. “Eat a whole one and you’re not so hungry for dinner, but I try not to advertise that.”
Ambience: Chart House
Honorable mentions:
Flamant
Blackwall Hitch
The Crab Shack Edgewater
Bakery: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Black Market Bakers Edgewater
Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Bar food: Heroes Pub
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Riverbay Roadhouse
Adam’s Grille & Taphouse, Edgewater
Barbecue: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Mission BBQ
Bayside Bull
Riverbay Roadhouse
Bartender: Riley Seligmann, Federal House
Honorable mentions:
Mario Santos, Heroes Pub
Natalie Tinordi, Severna Park Taphouse
Justin Shade, Annapolis Smokehouse
Beer list: Heroes Pub
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Lures Bar & Grille
Fox’s Den
Best overall: Boatyard Bar & Grill
400 Fourth St, Annapolis, 410-216-6206, https://boatyardbarandgrill.com
When Dick Franyo started Boatyard Bar & Grill in 2001, he wanted to pay homage to the culture that shaped him as a kid growing up on the Chesapeake Bay: sailing and fishing.
“Everything that we do has to do with sailing, fishermen, loving the bay, saving the bay, environment and we just really emphasize great food,” Franyo said.
Over the past 21 years, the fare, which includes the Boatyard’s famous “All killer, no filler” crab cakes, has attracted fishermen, boat engineers, quotidian water appreciators, Annapolis visitors, celebrities and even Michelle Obama.
“We are a very popular place and I think people come here because it’s the ultimate Chesapeake Bay lifestyle,” Franyo said. “We know who our customer is and we try to give them great food at a great price.”
From the ambience, to their pint sized drinks and community and philanthropic events, Boatyard has stayed true to its goal of honoring sailor culture and the Annapolis community.
Events include an annual rockfish tournament in the beginning of May, a benefit for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a fundraiser to benefit Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, and the Boatyard Bash at Annapolis Maritime Museum, all of which has raised more than $5 million to date.
Boatyard emphasizes using recyclable products and works with companies such as Veteran Composting.
Saving the bay is a top priority.
“We recycle all of our oyster shells in partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, and they come and pick up our oysters shells and put them back in the Bay with spat (oyster larvae) and try to help regrow the oyster population, because that’s the key to cleaning up the Bay,” said Kevin Schendel, Boatyard’s general manager.
The restaurant offers a raw bar experience with a variety of fresh oysters, a large menu featuring Maryland crab soup, crab and artichoke dip, wings, salads, tacos and a New York strip. People can also tap into Boatyard nationwide, as the company ships their crab cakes to all 50 states overnight through Goldbelly.
No matter online or in person, Boatyard’s team hopes to keep people coming back.
“We [try] every day to give everyone a great experience,” Franyo said.
Honorable mentions:
Chick & Ruth’s Delly
Bread and Butter Kitchen
Severn Inn
Breakfast/brunch: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Iron Rooster
Eggcellence
The Breakfast Shoppe
Burger: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Riverbay Roadhouse
Lures Bar & Grille
Severna Park Taphouse
Chinese: Jack’s Fortune
Honorable mentions:
Bei Jing Chinese Restaurant
Goodies Cafe
Seafood Palace Buffet
Cocktail: Sailor Oyster Bar (temporarily closed due to fire)
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Level a small plates lounge
Sake Japanese Steak House
Coffee: Rise Up Coffee
Honorable mentions:
Ceremony Coffee Roasters
Curate
Royal Farms
Crab cake: G & M Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Edgewater Restaurant
The Point Crab House & Grill
Dock Street Bar & Grill
Deli: Giolitti Delicatessen
2068 Somerville Road, Annapolis. 410-266-8600. giolittideli.com
Dig into the porchetta sandwich, smothered in melted cheese and caramelized onion. The bread is baked daily in the kitchen, from scratch. The pork is slow-roasted, on site.
“We take our food seriously,” said Gene Giolitti, who — with his wife, Mary — opened this place 30 years ago in a town starved for Old World fare.
“Back then, there was nothing like this around,” said Giolitti, 61. “My wife said she couldn’t even find prosciutto [ham] in the grocery store.”
Nowadays, the lunch line snakes through the deli, with patrons lusting for sandwich favorites like the Italian tuna with capers and chopped cherry peppers; the parma (imported rosemary-and-herb ham with fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers); and the Italian cold cut, a classic made from the choicest meats. Pizzas, calzones and lasagna have their fans.
“There’s a loyal local following here, some of whom come almost daily,” manager Cheryl Molesky said. “We’ve grown by word-of-mouth.” Mostly when those mouths are full.
“Quality is our guiding light,” said Giolitti, who was born in Rome. “My grandmother said, ‘There are very few things you must do in life, and one is to eat. Fix food right and you’ll be in business.’ "
Honorable mention:
Eastport Kitchen
Dessert: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Harvest Thyme Tavern
Fine dining: Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Honorable mentions:
Annapolis Yacht Club
Sake Japanese Steak House
Food truck: Greek on the Street
Honorable mentions:
Ashling Kitchen & Bar
Chow
Frozen treats: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Happy hour: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Hysteria Taphouse
Healthful menu: CAVA
Honorable mention:
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
Indian: Namaste Fine Indian Cuisine
Honorable mention:
Royal Karma
Italian: Cafe Mezzanotte & Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano (tie)
Honorable mentions:
Osteria 177
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Seafood Palace Buffet
Japanese: Yama Sushi Bar
Honorable mentions:
Sake Japanese Steak House
Shika Sushi And Ramen
Korean: Ja Kum Sung
Honorable mention:
Seafood Palace Buffet
Late-night dining: Stan & Joe’s Saloon
Honorable mention:
Tsunami
Latin: Jalapeños
85 Forest Drive, Annapolis. 410-266-7580. jalapenosonline.com
Zaneli Serrano humbly helps run Jalapeños, a family business owned by her father, Alberto Serrano.
“He tells people I’m a manager. I’m just his helper,” Serrano, 30, said.
The father-daughter duo aren’t the only ones contributing to the Jalapeños’ family environment.
“We tend to all be a family and we want that vibe to be presented to the customers, where they feel welcomed, pleased and satisfied,” she said.
The restaurant’s atmosphere sets the tone, but the fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes has been the star of the show for diners impressed with Jalapeños’ tapas.
Standouts include the sea scallops with saffron cream sauce, a new lamb chop dish and their variety of sauces — from a sherry cream sauce to a traditional Oaxacan mole.
“The kitchen takes their time in perfecting the sauces, the dishes and presentation. We try to please every single customer, make sure they’re satisfied with their meals, drinks and service.”
In addition to hoping Jalapeños remains “the best tapas in the county,” the dutiful daughter has goals for the restaurant’s future. “We wish that we still have our great customers, our regulars, but also a new generation — young couples that they can bring their family and continue their parents’ tradition of coming out to dine with us.”
Live entertainment: Stan & Joe’s Saloon
Lunch menu: Chick & Ruth’s Delly
Honorable mentions:
Eastport Kitchen
Potato Valley Café
Bread and Butter Kitchen
New restaurant: Full On Craft Eats & Drinks
2478-A Solomons Island Road, Annapolis. 443-949-0203. fulloncraft.com
Two couples worked together to create something they felt didn’t exist, birthing Full On Craft Eats & Drinks and opening an Annapolis location this past February.
“We’re not a deli. We’re not just slapping deli meat together. It’s really creative, thoughtful, high-end sandwiches, hence the name Full On. It’s sandwiches gone to the extreme,” said Julie Harris, who owns Full On with her wife Michelle, and friends Bev and Joe Hospital.
When they opened their Rockville location eight years ago, the owners realized they provided more than good food and had created something akin to a mind-blowing experience.
“People just don’t put that much attention into food the way we do. And it really does translate to the final product because people are just blown away by what we do,’” Harris said. “People come to us and say, ‘We get it now.’”
The menu has 23 different sandwiches, more than 100 prep items and everything is fresh.
“Nothing that we do comes out of a bag. We make every single sauce in-house, our meats are roasted fresh daily… It’s all real deal cooking,” said Harris, adding that the bread is delivered fresh daily.
Full On turns out celebrated dishes like The Pilgrim, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich that remains on the menu year-round due to rave reviews. The restaurant is also known for its wings and hand-breaded, made-to-order onion rings.
“Our onion rings — for some reason in Annapolis — that’s what everybody is blown away by the most it seems,’” Harris said.
The Annapolis location also boasts a full bar to accompany the craft eats and drinks.
Honorable mentions:
True Food Kitchen
JB’s Severna Park
The Crab Shack Edgewater
Outdoor dining: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Davis’ Pub
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Severna Park Taphouse
Pizza: Vin 909 Winecafe
Honorable mentions:
La Posta Pizzeria
Little Italy Annapolis
Coal Fire
Place to take out-of-towners: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Boatyard Bar & Grill
Chart House
Severna Park Taphouse
Place to take the kids: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Chevys Fresh Mex
The Pier Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bread and Butter Kitchen
Seafood: Mike’s Restaurant & Crabhouse
Honorable mentions:
Carrol’s Creek Cafe
Sailor Oyster Bar
Seaside Seafood
Sports bar: Heroes Pub
Honorable mentions:
Mother’s Peninsula Grille
Severna Park Taphouse
Adam’s Grille & Taphouse, Edgewater (tie)
Hysteria Taphouse (tie)
Steak: Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Honorable mentions:
Osteria 177
Sake Japanese Steak House
Sushi: Joss Café & Sushi Bar
Honorable mentions:
Yama Sushi bar
Tsunami
Fuji/Waugh Chapel
Takeout: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Little Italy Annapolis
Full On Craft Eats & Drinks
Vin 909 Winecafe
Thai: Lemongrass
Honorable mention:
Thai Paradise
Value: Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
Heroes Pub
Little Italy Annapolis
Seafood Palace Buffet
Vegetarian options: Potato Valley Café
Honorable mentions:
True Food Kitchen
Little Italy Annapolis
View: Carrol’s Creek Cafe
410 Severn Ave., Annapolis. 410-263-8102. carrolscreek.com
How picturesque is the scene from this waterfront restaurant? The setting so moves foodies that one recent customer painted the tableau overlooking Spa Creek and sent a print to the owner. Here, the panorama drives business, proprietor Jeff Jacobs said, and on pleasant summer nights it’s common for more folks to favor the wraparound deck more than inside seating. Word spreads. Actor Natalie Portman dined here recently, and game show host Pat Sajak is no stranger.
On Wednesday nights, one need only peer through the masts of the adjacent marina to see the chase of weekly sailboat races. Treasured sunsets cap off meals plucked from a seafood-laden menu that features award-winning cream of crab soup, a tantalizing sea scallops appetizer and go-to entrees like jumbo lump crab cakes and a herb-encrusted rockfish fillet.
From Carrol’s Creek, one can see historic Annapolis and the Naval Academy, but it’s those gently slapping waves, 12 feet below, that set the tone.
“Drop something off the deck and it may land in the water,” said Jacobs. “Once in awhile, a dinner roll will go overboard to feed the ducks.”
Shrimp and steaks, not so much.
Honorable mentions:
Severn Inn
The Morning Sun
Annapolis Yacht Club
Bread and Butter Kitchen (tie)
Sake Japanese Steak House (tie)
Wine list: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Honorable mentions:
Red Red Wine Bar
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from May to June.