Here are the winners in Capital Style Magazine’s 2021 Best Restaurants Contest

Restaurants didn’t have it easy during the pandemic. Yet, many continued to serve their community. This year, more than 3,100 people voted for their favorites in 47 categories, demonstrating that it’s a great time to be a food lover in Anne Arundel County.
Ambience: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
The Hideaway
Twain’s Tavern
Bakery: Blue Crab Cupcakes
Honorable mentions:
Donut Shack
Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen
Black Market Bakers
Bar food: Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Honorable mentions:
Heroes Pub
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub
Park Tavern
Barbecue: The Hideaway
Honorable mentions:
Mission BBQ
Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern
Adam’s Taphouse & Grille
Best overall: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Willy’s Kitchen
Brian Boru Restaurant & Pub
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Chick & Ruth’s Delly
Best Black-owned restaurant
165 Main St., Annapolis. 410-269-6737. chickandruths.com
After owner Keith Jones died suddenly in February, patrons of the long-lived Annapolis diner wondered about its future. Not to fret, Jones’ son said: Chick and Ruth’s will stay the course, be it appetizer, entree or dessert.
“We’re not out to reinvent the wheel,” said Spencer Jones, 22, the majority owner. “Chick and Ruth’s has been successful [56 years] longer than I’ve been alive.”
Count on the crab cakes, milk shakes and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance each morning. Not to mention the more than 50 sandwiches oft named for politicians (The Larry Hogan, The Thurgood Marshall, The Marvin Mandel Dog).
“We will make tweaks here and there,” said Jones, a graduate of Virginia Tech. “I’m a huge political junkie [who can name all 100 U.S. senators], so we’ll get more local lawmakers on the menu. We might name something for President [Joe] Biden, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and both the first lady and gentleman.”
Another likely add: chocolate ice cream. To now, the deli has served only vanilla, with chocolate syrup.
“I’m no cook, but I’ve leaned on good people,” Jones said. “This place has a unique culture and, while there’s a learning curve, it has been a nice challenge. I learned a lot from my dad and I know he’ll be looking down on — and out — for us.”
Honorable mention:
Machos Street Kitchen
Breakfast/brunch: Willy’s Kitchen
Honorable mentions:
Iron Rooster
Miss Shirley’s Café
Park Tavern
Burger: Willy’s Kitchen
Honorable mentions:
The Point Crab House & Grill
Dark Horse
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Chef: Bobby Jones, The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Ken Zellers, Willy’s Kitchen
Bryce Pyle, Mutiny Pirate Bar
Ryan Stump, Twain’s Tavern
Chinese: Jack’s Fortune
Honorable mentions:
Szechuan Cafe
Bei Jing Chinese Restaurant
Passion Asian
Cocktail: Dry 85
Honorable mentions:
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Brian Boru Restaurant & Pub
Park Tavern
Coffee: Rise Up Coffee
Honorable mentions:
Dunkin
Second Alarm Brewhouse
The Big Bean
Crab cake: G & M Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
The Point Crab House & Grill
Willy’s Kitchen
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Deli: Giolitti Delicatessen
Honorable mentions:
Chick & Ruth’s Delly
Lisa’s Deli
Bay Hills Italian Deli
Delivery: Rocco’s Pizzeria
Honorable mention:
The Rumor Meal
Annapolis Ice Cream Co.
Best dessert, frozen treat
196 Main St. Annapolis. 443-714-8674. annapolisicecream.com
Pedestrians on the streets of downtown Annapolis are spoiled for options when it comes to sweet treats: there are people making fudge in practically every other window and ice cream shops galore. But one place seems to capture the imagination more than any other. With its bright lights and colorful décor, the Annapolis Ice Cream Company gives off Willie Wonka vibes right on Main Street.
Here, new flavors pop up on a daily basis — and ice creams are made in-house. Staff tend to the machine between scoops. On the menu are whimsical and somewhat ingenious flavors like Cookie Monster — a blue ice cream with hunks of cookie dough and Oreo chunks — and some grown-up options, too. (I see you, lemon poppy seed.) The shop also serves up root beer floats, perfect company for a stroll down to Ego Alley.
Honorable mentions for dessert:
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Two Rivers Steak & Fish House
The Cheesecake Factory
Fine dining: Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Honorable mentions:
Cafe Mezzanotte
Two Rivers Steak & Fish House
Chart House
Food truck: Tacos Friday
Honorable mentions:
Black Market Bakers
Truck of Deliciousness
AZTK
Frozen treats: Annapolis Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Daily Scoop
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Happy hour: Severna Park Taphouse
Honorable mentions:
The Hideaway
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Twain’s Tavern
Healthful menu: Garry’s Grill
Honorable mentions:
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
Potato Valley Café
Eastport Kitchen
House-brewed beer: Crooked Crab Brewing Co.
Honorable mentions:
Park Tavern
Rams Head Tavern
Hysteria Taphouse
Basmati Indian Cuisine
Best Indian restaurant
444 Solomons Island Road Suite E, Annapolis. 410-266-6355. basmatiindiancuisinemd.com
Fans of the buffet at Basmati Indian Restaurant can breathe a sigh of relief. The lunchtime tradition has returned to Solomons Island Road after a 16-month COVID-19 hiatus. For less than $15, have your fill of flaky vegan pakora, to-die-for goat curry or wonderfully tangy tandoori chicken, plus an assortment of naan and delicious chutneys that allow you to make it as spicy as you want. Or order from the a la carte menu each evening.
The restaurant, a handsomely decorated nook inside a shopping center, features plentiful pandemic precautions like plastic dividers and outdoor seating to keep customers feeling safe as well as sated.
Poonam Pathak, her husband, Tara — previously a chef at Baltimore’s Akbar restaurant — and nephew Harjeet Pal opened the North Indian eatery in 2012, their first business in Maryland. The key to success for the restaurant, a frequent reader favorite, says Poonam: “The main thing is our customer service and the quality and the quantity of food.” She added: “We are lucky to have the best customers in Annapolis.”
Honorable mentions:
Royal Karma
Little India Café
Namaste Fine Indian Cuisine
Japanese: Joss Café & Sushi Bar
Honorable mentions:
Yama Sushi Bar
Ginza Steak House & Sushi Bar
Ziki Japanese Steakhouse
Korean: Red Tigers Asian BBQ
Late-night dining: Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Davis’ Pub
Twain’s Tavern
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub
Latin: Jalapeños
Honorable mentions:
Mi Pueblo
Vida Taco Bar
Sin Fronteras
Live entertainment: Rams Head Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Twain’s Tavern
Brian Boru Restaurant & Pub
Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub (tie)
Stan & Joe’s Riverside (tie)
Willy’s Kitchen
Best breakfast, burger, lunch
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie. 410-761-8001. willyskitchenandcatering.com
Have the crab explosion omelet for breakfast and you may scuttle out sideways. Order the buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, with real maple syrup, and loosen that belt a notch. Time and again, Willy’s Kitchen serves up old-school, mom-and-pop comfort food with “a big-city vibe,” said Nikki Hubers-Hall, 43, owner of the familial 20-year-old Glen Burnie restaurant.
At this snug (35-table) eatery near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, locals and passersby feast on fare made from scratch, much of it from ingredients gleaned from area suppliers.
“We’re not pulling food out of the freezer,” Hubers-Hall said. “We crack every egg and hand-bread the chicken.”
So what if there’s a stray seed in the fresh-squeezed orange juice? The coffee hails from Pfefferkorn’s, a Baltimore mainstay: dairy products, from South Mountain Creamery, in Middletown. At Willy’s, folks order chocolate milk for breakfast.
“They call it melted ice cream,” the owner said.
Local, pasture-raised beef comprises the seven-ounce, handcrafted burgers. There are two kinds of scrapple to be had and, for the heart-healthy, an array of signature salads made by the owner’s Aunt Sharon. But it’s crabmeat that drives the menu, from the Chesapeake crab benedict (with fried green tomatoes) to the crab and cheese quesadillas.
Honorable mentions for lunch menu:
Brian Boru Restaurant & Pub
Davis’ Pub
The Hideaway (tie)
Twain’s Tavern (tie)
New restaurant: Sullivan’s Cove
Honorable mentions:
Dark Horse
Smashing Grapes
Oscar’s Alehouse East
The Point Crab House & Grill
Best ambience, overall, chef, outdoor dining, out-of-towners, seafood, view
700 Mill Creek Road, Arnold. 410-544-5448. thepointcrabhouse.com
Pull up to the parking lot of Atlantic Marina at Ferry Point, tucked along the Magothy River, and you might just wonder where the restaurant is. That’s the way owner Bobby Jones likes it. “It’s more memorable when you’re out of the way a little bit.”
Mosey down toward the water and you’ll find The Point, which offers peaceful views of Mill Creek, convivial atmosphere and simple Chesapeake fare done right.
Jones opened The Point in 2012 — the location had previously been home to humble crab stand Magothy Seafood, which shut down in 2009. “It was dirt,” said Jones. He added the open-air pavilion with glass, garage-door style windows (and proper electric).
Decor includes a vintage Aubrey Bodine photo of men picking crabs and swigging beers at a table held up by barrels. Today, guests are encouraged to follow their example and order steamed crabs, fresh from local watermen.
Asked how the restaurant has managed to be a favorite in so many categories, Jones, a 30-year veteran of the restaurant industry, touted the consistency of his team and the identity of his brand. “We’re giving someone a little break in their life to take it easy and be fed well and enjoy themselves. That’s our plan. … It’s like a mini vacation.”
Honorable mentions for outdoor dining:
Lures Bar & Grille
Severna Park Taphouse
Cantler’s Riverside Inn
Pizza: Fox’s Den
Honorable mentions:
Vin 909 Winecafe
1978 New York Pizzeria
Rocco’s Pizzeria
Place to take out-of-towners: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Cantler’s Riverside Inn
Lures Bar & Grille
Willy’s Kitchen
Place to take the kids: Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Honorable mentions:
Grump’s Cafe
Garry’s Grill
Park Tavern
Seafood: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
Cantler’s Riverside Inn
Anne Arundel Seafood
Lures Bar and Grille
Server: Mark Dixon, Cafe Mezzanotte
Honorable mentions:
Rachel Fields, Severna Park Taphouse
Lisa Talley, Main & Market
Samantha Vandegrift, Twain’s Tavern
Sports bar: Heroes Pub
Honorable mentions:
Severna Park Taphouse
Mother’s Peninsula Grille
The Hideaway
Steak: Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Honorable mentions:
Two Rivers Steak & Fish House
Texas Roadhouse
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sushi: Joss Café & Sushi Bar
Honorable mentions:
Yama Sushi Bar
Szechuan Cafe
Ginza Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar
Takeout: The Hideaway
Honorable mentions:
Jack’s Fortune
Twain’s Tavern
Bahama Mike’s
Thai: Lemongrass
Honorable mentions:
Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen
Thai at Waugh Chapel
Passion Asian
The Hideaway
Best value, takeout, bartender
1439 Odenton Road, Odenton. 410-874-7300. hideaway.odenton.com
Aptly named, The Hideaway is hard to find. Its website offers vague directions: “Somewhere in Odenton,” it declares, teasing the hungry. But follow your nose; the whiff of barbecue should lead you there.
A rambling roadhouse, The Hideaway serves hearty meals of pecan-smoked fried chicken, zesty ribs and Texas brisket. The dry-rubbed wings, smoked and served with a blackberry Chipotle sauce, are a favorite. It’s tantalizing, flag-waving fare, said Bob Krohn who, with his son, Mike Krohn, owns the place.
Here, doggy bags are a given.
“I don’t want anyone to walk out the door, not being full,” Bob Krohn said. “When they leave with a box, I tell them, ‘When you open your refrigerator door tonight at 10 o’clock, think of me.’ ”
It’s standard food, with kitschy twists to bring patrons back.
“If you like our pulled pork perogies, where else can you go to get them?” Krohn said. Likewise, the fried Brussels sprouts with bacon, goat cheese and candied pecans.
“I like the quirky stuff,” said Krohn, 66, whose recipes dominate. A onetime LED lighting engineer, he changed careers 10 years ago after studying with Myron Mixon, a five-time barbecue world champion. Soon after, Krohn bought the onetime bikers’ hangout and retooled it into three dining rooms and two bars.
“At first, even I had trouble finding the place,” he said. “Finally I quit giving directions and said, ‘It’s somewhere in Odenton.’ That phrase made a wonderful tagline so we put it on our website.”
Patrons tout bartender Nicole Hangsleben as well. “She’s a bundle of energy, a whirling dervish who makes drinks exactly as they should be,” Krohn said.
Regulars are fiercely loyal. Couples have wed in the front bar. And sometimes, before longtime customers pass on, they’ll ask that their celebration of life be held at The Hideaway.
Honorable mentions for value:
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub
Twain’s Tavern
Garry’s Grill
Vegetarian options: Preserve
Honorable mentions:
Garry’s Grill
Eastport Kitchen
Lista’s Grill
View: The Point Crab House & Grill
Honorable mentions:
The Severn Inn
Carrol’s Creek Cafe
Mike’s Crab House North
Wine list: Vin 909 Winecafe
Honorable mentions:
Red Red Wine Bar
Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Harvest Thyme Tavern
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from May to June.