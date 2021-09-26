Here are the winners in Capital Style Magazine’s 2021 Best Restaurants Contest

Fans of the buffet at Basmati Indian Restaurant can breathe a sigh of relief. The lunchtime tradition has returned to Solomons Island Road after a 16-month COVID-19 hiatus. For less than $15, have your fill of flaky vegan pakora, to-die-for goat curry or wonderfully tangy tandoori chicken, plus an assortment of naan and delicious chutneys that allow you to make it as spicy as you want. Or order from the a la carte menu each evening.