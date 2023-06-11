Best of Anne Arundel County 2023: Residents’ favorite people, places and organizations

Looking to refresh your kitchen or bath? Want to get out of the house for the day? Need a plumber or a pediatrician?
SHOPPING
Antiques: Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage
Honorable mentions:
GypsyFaire
Natalie Silitch
Apartment/condo complex: Crosswinds at Annapolis Town Center
Art gallery: Maryland Federation of Art
Honorable mentions:
Gallery 57 West
The Annapolis Collection Gallery
Artisan Jewelry: Mango and Main
Honorable mentions:
Gallery 57 West
Little Treasury Jewelers
Bicycle shop: Pedal Pushers Bicycle Shop
Honorable mention:
SHIFT Mobile Bicycle Repair
Boat dealer: Tri-State Marine
Honorable mention:
AM PM Marine
Bookstore: Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse
35 Maryland Ave., Annapolis. 410-626-2020. oldfoxbooks.com
Looking for a place to grab a coffee and find a good book? Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse offers both along with a unique vibe that makes it beloved by the community.
“Everything is intentional with how it’s decorated,” said co-owner Virginia Amundson. “Everywhere you turn there’s something new to catch your eye. I also think that the location has an old community feel that makes guest comfortable as soon as they come in.”
The bookstore replaced Annapolis Bookstore when it opened in 2016, but the building has been used for other businesses including its start as an old family grocery store back to the 1870s.
Amundson runs the shop with Janice Holmes, who previously worked for Annapolis Bookstore.
“I left Annapolis Bookstore but when the space became available again Jinny showed up and I just had a good feeling that we could do this together,” Holmes said. “When the moment is right the right person appears.”
Holmes and Amundson feel strongly about cultivating a sense of community. That passion is expressed in how much they have put into the bookstore.
“It’s a labor of love,” Holmes said. “We put our all into it.”
Honorable mention:
Back Creek Books
Bridal shop: Bridals by Elena
Honorable mentions:
Amanda’s Bridal Loft of Annapolis
Annapolis Bridal & Tuxedo
Consignment/resale: Savvy Consignment
Honorable mentions:
Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage
Return To Oz
Once Upon A Child
Fence & deck: Fence & Deck Connection Inc.
Honorable mention:
Coastal Outdoor Spaces
Fine Jewelry: Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage
Honorable mentions:
Zachary’s Jewelers
Cezanne Jewelers
Marc Todd Jewelers Inc.
Flooring: Brothers Flooring Services
Honorable mentions:
Foxwell Floor Covering
Elite Hardwood Flooring
National Carpet and Flooring
Florist: WildFlower Stem + Sundry
Honorable mentions:
Blooms Florist
Flowers By Donna
SaraYoung Weddings & Events
Furniture store: GypsyFaire
Honorable mentions:
Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage
Macy’s
Regency Furniture
Garden center: Homestead Gardens
Honorable mentions:
Bru-Mar Gardens
Greenstreet Gardens
Evergreen Gene’s Garden Center
Handbags: Brighton
Honorable mention:
Enchanted Art & Sole Comfort Footwear
Hardware store: K&B True Value
Honorable mentions:
Clement Hardware
Cape Ace Hardware
Costello’s Ace Hardware of Edgewater
Kids’ clothing boutique: Return To Oz
Kitchen & bath: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Honorable mentions:
Reico Kitchen & Bath
Kitchen Encounters
Kenwood Kitchens and Baths
Lower private school: Montessori International Children’s House
Honorable mentions:
St. Mary’s Elementary School
Annapolis Area Christian School
Naval Academy Primary School
Marina: Bert Jabin Yacht Yard
Honorable mentions:
Annapolis City Marina
Whitehall Marina
Annapolis Maryland Capital Yacht Club - Trident Marine Group
Mattress store: The Mattress Store
Honorable mention:
Mattress Firm
Montessori school: Montessori International Children’s House
Public school: Windsor Farm Elementary School
Honorable mentions:
Chesapeake High School
Jones Elementary School
Monarch Academy Glen Burnie (tie)
Northeast High School (tie)
South Shore Elementary School (tie)
Silver Jewelry: Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry
Honorable mention:
Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage
Upper private school: St. Mary’s High School
Honorable mentions:
The Key School
Annapolis Area Christian School
Archbishop Spalding High School
PERSONALITIES
Activist: Joseph Toolan
For Joseph Toolan, 26, participating and leading organizations within the community is important because growing up he didn’t see people that looked like him doing things like that.
“I didn’t see people of color or queer people leading in the spaces that I’m in now, so continuing to represent and show others what’s possible is important to me.”
He grew up in Pasadena but has been living in Annapolis for the past 5 years.
Toolan is dedicated to helping on all fronts as evident through the many roles he fills around the community. He’s been working with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation since August 2022, chairs the state of Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and also Annapolis Pride, whose mission is to advocate for, empower and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Anne Arundel County.
“It’s really great to be in a position where I can continue to uplift and support others who traditionally haven’t had access to certain spaces,” he said.
Toolan also appreciates the opportunity to talk to so many people and get to learn their story.
“I feel in a lot of ways getting the chance to learn about others is the greatest honor and I feel good to be able to do that,” he said.
Honorable mentions:
Elvia Thompson
Janice M. Keating
Clergyperson: Pat Woods, St. Mary’s Annapolis
Honorable mentions:
Stephen Tillett, Asbury-Broadneck United Methodist Church
Byron Brought, Severna Park United Methodist Church
Matt Ousdahl, Arundel Christian Church
Elected official: Sen. Sarah Elfreth
Honorable mentions:
Gov. Wes Moore
Rep. John Sarbanes
Personal trainer: Shannon Logan, True Core
Honorable mentions:
Janelle Kelley
Mark Flemming, Three|2 Health & Fitness
Police officer: Jeffrey Kelley, Anne Arundel Co.
Principal: John Yore, Chesapeake High School
Honorable mentions:
Mindi Imes, St. Mary’s High School
John McCaul, Archbishop Spalding High School
Kim Jakovics, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie
SERVICES
Appliances: ABC Appliance Sales And Service Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Bray & Scarff
Appliance Guys
ApplianceLand (tie)
Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery (tie)
Architecture firm: SPIRE Architecture and T. Averill Architect, LLC (tie)
Attorney: Frame & Frame Attorneys At Law
Honorable mentions:
Sims & Campbell
Frost Law (tie)
Scott MacMullan Law, LLC (tie)
Ward & Co. Law (tie)
Auto dealer: Annapolis Subaru
Honorable mentions:
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis
Rich Morton Mazda
Fitzgerald Volkswagen Annapolis
Bank/credit union: Navy Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
State Employees Credit Union
Bank of America
Tower Federal Credit Union
Barbershop: Bourtadakis Barber Shop
Honorable mentions:
Til Next Time Hair Salon
Bombshell Hair Garage
Sport Clips Haircuts of Annapolis
Car repair: Cape Auto
Honorable mentions:
SNT Automotive
Baxter Tire & Auto
Catlett’s Service Center & Towing
Charity/nonprofit: HOPE For All
Honorable mentions:
SPCA of Anne Arundel County
Friends Of The Light House
Serving People Across Neighborhoods
Day care center: Montessori International Children’s House
Doggie day care: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat
Honorable mentions:
Cozy Canine Camp
Happy Tails Pet Resort
Leash Free Living
Dry cleaner: ZIPS Cleaners
Honorable mention:
Linthicum Cleaners
Electrician: Chesapeake Electric
Honorable mentions:
All In Electric
Haramis Electric
Financial advisor: CovingtonAlsina
Honorable mentions:
Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Brian M Conrad
Robert D. Petty, Morgan Stanley
CenterPoint Wealth Advisors
Edelman Financial Engines (tie)
Edward J. Gill & Associates, P.A. (tie)
Funeral home: Barranco & Sons PA Severna Park Funeral Home
Honorable mentions:
Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care
Donaldson Funeral Home
John M. Taylor Funeral Home (tie)
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. (tie)
Hair salon: Hudson & Fouquet Salon
Honorable mentions:
Image Creators Inc.
The Shop Cape Saint Claire
Bombshell Hair Garage
Home improvement: Clarksville Construction Services
Honorable mentions:
Just-IN-Time Roofing & Renovations
Mancia and Sons
Homebuilder: Greg Lauer Custom Builders
Honorable mention:
O’Neil Builders Inc.
House cleaners: Ivania’s Cleaning Annapolis
Honorable mention:
The Maids of Annapolis
HVAC: Clarksville Heating & Air
Honorable mentions:
Grove Heating & Cooling
W.L. Staton Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
R E Robertson Annapolis
Insurance company: USAA
Honorable mentions:
Huff Insurance
Dave White, State Farm Insurance
Interior design: Anna Graham Interiors
301-275-9303. annagrahaminteriors.com
Anna Graham, 29, originally from Bowie, has known what she wanted to be when she grew up since watching home improvement shows on TV as a child.
In 2018 her dream became a reality and now — without any advertising — she successfully completes about 200 projects a year working for herself.
Whether it’s a single room, a whole house or office space, Anna Graham Interiors is available to guide anyone through the design process.
Graham’s commitment to excellence has garnered her plenty of recognition as she was selected by Pro Remodeler magazine in April 2020 as “Best 40 under 40″ and then in January of 2023 she was selected by the National Kitchen and Bath Association “Top 30 under 30.”
“Its been a whirlwind but I’m enjoying every minute of it,” Graham said. “I love this area and I love working with people from my hometown. I want to continue to grow, but I never want to lose the sense of familiarity and community that I believe my clients enjoy best.”
Honorable mentions:
Brothers Flooring Services
Purple Cherry Architects
Mill End Shops
Landscaping: K W Landscaping
Honorable mentions:
Himmel’s Landscape and Garden Center, LLC
Rivers Edge Landscape and Design
Oasis Landscape Group
Mortgage Lender: Tower Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
Shore United Bank
Marshall Feldman, First Home Mortgage
Ratti Lending Team @ Envoy Mortgage (tie)
Rick Gloekler, Leader of G Home Group, RE/MAX Executive (tie)
Pest Services: Bugout Termite & Pest Control Inc.
Pet grooming: Groomingdales Pet Salon
Honorable mentions:
Bark ‘N’ Bean
Kitty’s Canine Clips
Cozy Canine Camp
Plumber: Heidler Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Calvert Plumbing and Backflow Services
W.L. Staton Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
R E Robertson Plumbing & Heating Inc.
Pool services: Goudy Pools Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Chesapeake Spas Inc.
Anthony & Sylvan Pools
Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders, LLC
Real estate agent: Starr Hood with Keller Williams Flagship
Honorable mentions:
Sofia Jones, Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Co.
Michelle Triolo, Long & Foster Real Estate
Retirement community: Ginger Cove
Honorable mentions:
Brightview Senior Living
Heritage Harbor Community Association
FutureCare - Chesapeake
Roofing: Clarksville Construction Services Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Glen Burnie Roofing
Landmark Roofing
Just-IN-Time Roofing & Renovations
Shoe store: Charm City Run Annapolis
Stone & tile: In Home Stone
Honorable mentions:
Atlas Marble & Tile Inc.
The Stone Store
Atlas Stone Fabricators (tie)
Digitile International (tie)
Tanning salon: Palm Beach Tan
Honorable mention:
Sun Deck Tanning Salon
ENTERTAINMENT
Charter boat: Watermark Tours, Charters, Cruises
Honorable mentions:
iFishMD
Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals
Bay Hunters Charter Fishing
Country club: Annapolis Yacht Club
Honorable mention:
The Cannon Club
Dance lessons: Maryland Hall
Honorable mentions:
Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Dance Center of Severna Park
Day trip: St. Michaels
Honorable mentions:
Chestertown
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
Maryland Hall
Downtown Annapolis tour: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
Honorable mention:
Richard Hillman walking tours
Festival: Maryland Renaissance Festival
1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. 800-296-7304. rennfest.com
Here’s what draws crowds to this faux English village from King Henry VIII’s reign: the stage shows, the jousting, the jugglers. A love of history, food and the chance to play dress-up in period garb.
“Some patrons are into Shakespeare; others love the [16th century] music and the craft show element,” said Carolyn Spedden, the festival’s artistic director. “Some come just to sit with a beer in the pub and people-watch.”
The event, now in its 47th year, routinely draws 300,000 people over nine successive fall weekends. Spedden acknowledges “the diversity of patrons from all demographics. Everyone feels comfortable here in a world that, in some ways, they create for themselves. Some come dressed in costumes, from pirates to fairies. They can be their authentic selves, and be accepted; no one is judged.”
Here, folks can pad down the woodsy paths, nibble smoked turkey legs, peruse the handicrafts of some 140 artisans and, perhaps, meet up with King Henry himself between stage performances that are vetted for historical accuracy.
The festival provides escapism in a Brigadoon-like setting, said Spedden:
“When times are harder, it makes for a nice vacation, where people can get away from it all.”
Honorable mentions:
SPCA walk
Maryland Avenue Fall Festival
Maryland Hall ArtFest
Golf course: South River Colony
Interactive/Entertainment: Rams Head On Stage
Honorable mentions:
Laurel Park
Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Mission Escape Rooms
Live music venue: Dark Horse
Honorable mentions:
Maryland Hall
The Hall At Live! Casino
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub
Museum: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
Honorable mentions:
Hammond-Harwood House
Museum of Historic Annapolis
Park: Quiet Waters Park
Honorable mentions:
Kinder Farm Park
Downs Park
Sandy Point State Park
Special event venue: Dark Horse
Honorable mentions:
Laurel Park
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
Maryland Hall
Summer camp: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
Honorable mentions:
City of Annapolis Recreation & Parks
Capital SUP
Thrive Gym
Theater company: The Colonial Players
Honorable mentions:
Children’s Theatre Of Annapolis
Ballet Theatre of Maryland
FOOD & DRINK
Carryout: Dark Horse
Honorable mentions:
Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen
Naval Bagels Annapolis
Garry’s Grill
Caterer: Ken’s Creative Kitchen
980 Awald Road, Suite 201, Annapolis. 410-268-3222. kenscreativekitchen.com
Ken Upton reckons that he has catered 8,000 weddings in an array of receptions that includes “everyone from (Ravens’ owner) Steve Bisciotti to the girl next door.” For 46 years, Upton and his staff have entertained eminent glitterati and everyday people, all of whom expect to be pampered in elegant style — from the butler-served hors d’oeuvres to the entrees cooked on site.
“We believe in ‘fresh,’” said Upton, 75. “All is made from scratch and the portions are generous, not specks of food placed on big plates with tweezers. And they are beautifully created. I could probably retire if we didn’t spend so much on herb garnishes and flowers.”
Hundreds of cookbooks in Upton’s office portend the breadth of ethnic fare. French, Italian and Cuban. Japanese, Indian and Moroccan. A staff of 200 prepares cuisine for as many as 40 events a week, from corporate wingdings to hospital galas to more private gatherings.
“We catered a dinner for [the late] Prince Philip, of England, at [late author] Tom Clancy’s home in Annapolis,” said Upton. But nuptials are his bread-and-butter, nearly three-fourths of the business. Some families, he serves more than once:
“[Newsman] Ted Koppel has three daughters, and we did wedding receptions for all three.”
Honorable mentions:
Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
Angel’s Food Market
Primo Pasta Kitchen
Convenience store: Shady Side Market
Honorable mentions:
Walgreens
Sam’s Market
Farmers market/stand: Anne Arundel County Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
Wildberry Farm + Market
Crofton Farmers Market
Grocery store: Graul’s Market
Honorable mentions:
Trader Joe’s
Wegmans
Green Valley Market Place (tie)
Harris Teeter (tie)
Health food/supplement store: Sprouts Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
David’s Natural Market
Liquor store: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits
Honorable mentions:
Bella’s Liquors
Mills Fine Wine and Spirits
Edgewater Liquors
Place to buy seafood: Anne Arundel Seafood
Honorable mentions:
Whole Foods Market
Chesapeake Seafood
Joe’s Seafood
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Addiction counseling: Congruent Counseling Services
Honorable mentions:
Chrysalis House Inc.
Anchored Hope Therapy, LLC
Dr. Drew Fuller, Brightwell Healthcare
Alternative medicine: Annapolis Integrative Medicine
Honorable mentions:
Chesapeake Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine
Full Circle Acupuncture & Healing Arts, LLC
Kunlun Mountain Acupuncture (tie)
Mindfulhealing Acupuncture (tie)
Assisted-living facility: Ginger Cove
Honorable mentions:
Sunrise of Annapolis
Celebration Villa of Manresa
The Sheridan at Severna Park
Audiologist: Hearing Solutions Audiology Center
Honorable mention:
Costco Wholesale
Chiropractor: Annapolis Chiropractic Associates
Honorable mentions:
DeMaio Family Chiropractic & Physical Therapy
Yalich Clinic of Glen Burnie
Bay Area Wellness & Chiropractic
Day spa: Even Keel Wellness Spa
31 Old Solomons Island Road, Suite 101, Annapolis. 410-990-0111. evenkeelspa.com
How calming are the massages here? Routinely, clients fall asleep.
“Sometimes, they start to snore. We’ve had to give them a little shake to wake them up,” said Ashley Franz, CEO of Even Keel. The upscale rubdowns are a hit, with 14 types of massages on the menu.
“We customize each massage to fit our clients’ needs, whether they come here with aches and pains or just to relax and forget about the world,” said Franz, 34. “We meet them where they are, so that they leave here feeling better.”
Twenty licensed therapists knead nearly 300 patrons each week, from marathon runners to mothers-to-be, and from nonagenarians to Naval Academy personnel. Facials are popular, too, among both sexes, with 11 different types from which to choose.
“Men don’t want wrinkles, either,” said Franz.
Staff offer treatments for dry skin, acne and rosacea. Brides come for makeovers — and, perhaps, a spray tan — before the wedding.
“Others want beauty service before attending funerals, where they’re going to see people whom they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Franz.
But massages comprise much of the business, including those for married couples. Though billed as a romantic experience, some wives have asked to be treated in separate rooms. The reason?
“I don’t want to listen to my husband snore his way through the massage,” they say.
Honorable mentions:
Varuna Aveda Salon Spa
Image Creators Inc.
Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Dental care: McCarl Dental Group at Shipley’s Choice
Honorable mentions:
Drs. Lee, Bonfiglio, Vesely, & Associates
Dr. Jeffrey Leigh, Leigh Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
BayCove Family & Cosmetic Dentistry (tie)
Innovative Dental Design (tie)
John D Ritter (tie)
Patton Smiles (tie)
Dispensary: Gold Leaf
Eye care: Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center
Honorable mentions:
Brilliant Eyecare
MyEyeDr.
Woolf Eye Lab
Family doctor/general practice: Annapolis Integrative Medicine
Honorable mentions:
Maryland Primary Care Physicians
Anita Khandelwal, MD Glen Burnie office
Fitness/health club: Retro Fitness Annapolis
Honorable mentions:
True Core CrossFit
Crofton Jazzercise Fitness Center
Excel Pilates Annapolis Inc.
Gastroenterologist: Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates
Honorable mention:
Dr. Kenolisa Onwueme, Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Glen Burnie
Home health care: Response Senior Care
Honorable mention:
Chesapeake Caregivers Inc.
Hospital: Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center
Honorable mention:
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Mani-pedi: Nails by Jacqui
Honorable mentions:
Bay Hill Nails & Tan
BellaLuxe Nail Care and Spa
Bliss Nails and Spa 1 (tie)
Stacie’s Natural Touch LLC (tie)
Top Nails (tie)
Martial arts: A.J. Bartlinski’s Karate Supercenter
OB/GYN: Chesapeake Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Hovik T. Taymoorian
Luminis Health Ob-Gyn Pasadena
Dr. Lori Sweitzer, Capital Women’s Care Annapolis
Oncologist: Maryland Oncology Hematology
Honorable mentions:
The Tate Cancer Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Dr. Julie Oda, Anne Arundel Medical Center’s DeCesaris Cancer Institute
Orthodontist: Labbe Family Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
All Smiles Orthodontics
Reinheimer Orthodontics
Spivak Orthodontics
Pediatrician: Annapolis Pediatrics
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Arif Mannan
Dr. Hackett Faith, Schmidlein Ginsburg Hackett Mds
Linthicum Pediatrics
Pharmacy: Arnold Professional Pharmacy
Honorable mentions:
Park Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy
Costco Wholesale (tie)
Mike’s Pharmacy (tie)
Physical therapy: MOTION PT Group
Honorable mentions:
Patterson Physical Therapy
Sharon Potts Physical
Rehab 2 Perform
Podiatrist: Podiatry Group of Annapolis
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Diane S. Lebedeff
Dr. Lauren M. Newnam, University Of Maryland Community Medical Group
Therapist/counselor: Congruent Counseling Services
Honorable mentions:
Kathy Miller MA
Francesca Richardson
Natalie Konig
Urgent care: Patient First Primary & Urgent Care
Honorable mentions:
MedStar Health: Urgent Care at Annapolis
PM Pediatric Urgent Care
ExpressCare Urgent Care Center
Urologist: Anne Arundel Urology
Vein Center: Vascular Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Veterinary care: Mobile Pet Vet
Honorable mentions:
Greater Annapolis Veterinary Hospital
Annapolis Animal Hospital
The Morning Sun
Bayside Animal Medical Center
Yoga: Ridgely Retreat
Honorable mentions:
Blue Lotus Yoga Studio
Yoga Factory Annapolis & Crofton
Crofton Yoga (tie)
Yoga Barn (tie)