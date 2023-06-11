Best of Anne Arundel County 2023: Residents’ favorite people, places and organizations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Best of Anne Arundel County can help with a little guidance from Capital Style readers. More than 7,500 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 118 top people to know, places to go and things to do.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in February and March. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.

SHOPPING

Antiques: Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage

Honorable mentions:

GypsyFaire

Natalie Silitch

Apartment/condo complex: Crosswinds at Annapolis Town Center

Art gallery: Maryland Federation of Art

Honorable mentions:

Gallery 57 West

The Annapolis Collection Gallery

Artisan Jewelry: Mango and Main

Honorable mentions:

Gallery 57 West

Little Treasury Jewelers

Bicycle shop: Pedal Pushers Bicycle Shop

Honorable mention:

SHIFT Mobile Bicycle Repair

Boat dealer: Tri-State Marine

Honorable mention:

AM PM Marine

Janice Holmes, left, and Virginia Amundson, owners, sit with Maude, center, at their shop, Old Fox Books on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis. The shop has been voted Anne Arundel County’s best book store. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Bookstore: Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse

35 Maryland Ave., Annapolis. 410-626-2020. oldfoxbooks.com

Looking for a place to grab a coffee and find a good book? Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse offers both along with a unique vibe that makes it beloved by the community.

“Everything is intentional with how it’s decorated,” said co-owner Virginia Amundson. “Everywhere you turn there’s something new to catch your eye. I also think that the location has an old community feel that makes guest comfortable as soon as they come in.”

The bookstore replaced Annapolis Bookstore when it opened in 2016, but the building has been used for other businesses including its start as an old family grocery store back to the 1870s.

Amundson runs the shop with Janice Holmes, who previously worked for Annapolis Bookstore.

“I left Annapolis Bookstore but when the space became available again Jinny showed up and I just had a good feeling that we could do this together,” Holmes said. “When the moment is right the right person appears.”

Holmes and Amundson feel strongly about cultivating a sense of community. That passion is expressed in how much they have put into the bookstore.

“It’s a labor of love,” Holmes said. “We put our all into it.”

Honorable mention:

Back Creek Books

Bridal shop: Bridals by Elena

Honorable mentions:

Amanda’s Bridal Loft of Annapolis

Annapolis Bridal & Tuxedo

Consignment/resale: Savvy Consignment

Honorable mentions:

Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage

Return To Oz

Once Upon A Child

Fence & deck: Fence & Deck Connection Inc.

Honorable mention:

Coastal Outdoor Spaces

Fine Jewelry: Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage

Honorable mentions:

Zachary’s Jewelers

Cezanne Jewelers

Marc Todd Jewelers Inc.

Flooring: Brothers Flooring Services

Honorable mentions:

Foxwell Floor Covering

Elite Hardwood Flooring

National Carpet and Flooring

Florist: WildFlower Stem + Sundry

Honorable mentions:

Blooms Florist

Flowers By Donna

SaraYoung Weddings & Events

Furniture store: GypsyFaire

Honorable mentions:

Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage

Macy’s

Regency Furniture

Garden center: Homestead Gardens

Honorable mentions:

Bru-Mar Gardens

Greenstreet Gardens

Evergreen Gene’s Garden Center

Handbags: Brighton

Honorable mention:

Enchanted Art & Sole Comfort Footwear

Hardware store: K&B True Value

Honorable mentions:

Clement Hardware

Cape Ace Hardware

Costello’s Ace Hardware of Edgewater

Kids’ clothing boutique: Return To Oz

Kitchen & bath: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Honorable mentions:

Reico Kitchen & Bath

Kitchen Encounters

Kenwood Kitchens and Baths

Lower private school: Montessori International Children’s House

Honorable mentions:

St. Mary’s Elementary School

Annapolis Area Christian School

Naval Academy Primary School

Marina: Bert Jabin Yacht Yard

Honorable mentions:

Annapolis City Marina

Whitehall Marina

Annapolis Maryland Capital Yacht Club - Trident Marine Group

Mattress store: The Mattress Store

Honorable mention:

Mattress Firm

Montessori school: Montessori International Children’s House

Public school: Windsor Farm Elementary School

Honorable mentions:

Chesapeake High School

Jones Elementary School

Monarch Academy Glen Burnie (tie)

Northeast High School (tie)

South Shore Elementary School (tie)

Silver Jewelry: Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry

Honorable mention:

Evergreen Antiques and True Vintage

Upper private school: St. Mary’s High School

Honorable mentions:

The Key School

Annapolis Area Christian School

Archbishop Spalding High School

PERSONALITIES

Joseph Toolan of Annapolis has been voted Anne Arundel County’s best activist. He advocates for several issues, including the environment and LGBTQ rights. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Activist: Joseph Toolan

For Joseph Toolan, 26, participating and leading organizations within the community is important because growing up he didn’t see people that looked like him doing things like that.

“I didn’t see people of color or queer people leading in the spaces that I’m in now, so continuing to represent and show others what’s possible is important to me.”

He grew up in Pasadena but has been living in Annapolis for the past 5 years.

Toolan is dedicated to helping on all fronts as evident through the many roles he fills around the community. He’s been working with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation since August 2022, chairs the state of Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and also Annapolis Pride, whose mission is to advocate for, empower and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Anne Arundel County.

“It’s really great to be in a position where I can continue to uplift and support others who traditionally haven’t had access to certain spaces,” he said.

Toolan also appreciates the opportunity to talk to so many people and get to learn their story.

“I feel in a lot of ways getting the chance to learn about others is the greatest honor and I feel good to be able to do that,” he said.

Honorable mentions:

Elvia Thompson

Janice M. Keating

Clergyperson: Pat Woods, St. Mary’s Annapolis

Honorable mentions:

Stephen Tillett, Asbury-Broadneck United Methodist Church

Byron Brought, Severna Park United Methodist Church

Matt Ousdahl, Arundel Christian Church

Elected official: Sen. Sarah Elfreth

Honorable mentions:

Gov. Wes Moore

Rep. John Sarbanes

Personal trainer: Shannon Logan, True Core

Honorable mentions:

Janelle Kelley

Mark Flemming, Three|2 Health & Fitness

Police officer: Jeffrey Kelley, Anne Arundel Co.

Principal: John Yore, Chesapeake High School

Honorable mentions:

Mindi Imes, St. Mary’s High School

John McCaul, Archbishop Spalding High School

Kim Jakovics, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie

SERVICES

Appliances: ABC Appliance Sales And Service Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Bray & Scarff

Appliance Guys

ApplianceLand (tie)

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery (tie)

Architecture firm: SPIRE Architecture and T. Averill Architect, LLC (tie)

Attorney: Frame & Frame Attorneys At Law

Honorable mentions:

Sims & Campbell

Frost Law (tie)

Scott MacMullan Law, LLC (tie)

Ward & Co. Law (tie)

Auto dealer: Annapolis Subaru

Honorable mentions:

Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis

Rich Morton Mazda

Fitzgerald Volkswagen Annapolis

Bank/credit union: Navy Federal Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

State Employees Credit Union

Bank of America

Tower Federal Credit Union

Barbershop: Bourtadakis Barber Shop

Honorable mentions:

Til Next Time Hair Salon

Bombshell Hair Garage

Sport Clips Haircuts of Annapolis

Car repair: Cape Auto

Honorable mentions:

SNT Automotive

Baxter Tire & Auto

Catlett’s Service Center & Towing

Charity/nonprofit: HOPE For All

Honorable mentions:

SPCA of Anne Arundel County

Friends Of The Light House

Serving People Across Neighborhoods

Day care center: Montessori International Children’s House

Doggie day care: Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat

Honorable mentions:

Cozy Canine Camp

Happy Tails Pet Resort

Leash Free Living

Dry cleaner: ZIPS Cleaners

Honorable mention:

Linthicum Cleaners

Electrician: Chesapeake Electric

Honorable mentions:

All In Electric

Haramis Electric

Financial advisor: CovingtonAlsina

Honorable mentions:

Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Brian M Conrad

Robert D. Petty, Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Wealth Advisors

Edelman Financial Engines (tie)

Edward J. Gill & Associates, P.A. (tie)

Funeral home: Barranco & Sons PA Severna Park Funeral Home

Honorable mentions:

Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care

Donaldson Funeral Home

John M. Taylor Funeral Home (tie)

Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. (tie)

Hair salon: Hudson & Fouquet Salon

Honorable mentions:

Image Creators Inc.

The Shop Cape Saint Claire

Bombshell Hair Garage

Home improvement: Clarksville Construction Services

Honorable mentions:

Just-IN-Time Roofing & Renovations

Mancia and Sons

Homebuilder: Greg Lauer Custom Builders

Honorable mention:

O’Neil Builders Inc.

House cleaners: Ivania’s Cleaning Annapolis

Honorable mention:

The Maids of Annapolis

HVAC: Clarksville Heating & Air

Honorable mentions:

Grove Heating & Cooling

W.L. Staton Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

R E Robertson Annapolis

Insurance company: USAA

Honorable mentions:

Huff Insurance

Dave White, State Farm Insurance

Anna Graham has been chosen as best interior designer of Anne Arundel County. She opened Anna Graham Interiors in 2018. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Interior design: Anna Graham Interiors

301-275-9303. annagrahaminteriors.com

Anna Graham, 29, originally from Bowie, has known what she wanted to be when she grew up since watching home improvement shows on TV as a child.

In 2018 her dream became a reality and now — without any advertising — she successfully completes about 200 projects a year working for herself.

Whether it’s a single room, a whole house or office space, Anna Graham Interiors is available to guide anyone through the design process.

Graham’s commitment to excellence has garnered her plenty of recognition as she was selected by Pro Remodeler magazine in April 2020 as “Best 40 under 40″ and then in January of 2023 she was selected by the National Kitchen and Bath Association “Top 30 under 30.”

“Its been a whirlwind but I’m enjoying every minute of it,” Graham said. “I love this area and I love working with people from my hometown. I want to continue to grow, but I never want to lose the sense of familiarity and community that I believe my clients enjoy best.”

Honorable mentions:

Brothers Flooring Services

Purple Cherry Architects

Mill End Shops

Landscaping: K W Landscaping

Honorable mentions:

Himmel’s Landscape and Garden Center, LLC

Rivers Edge Landscape and Design

Oasis Landscape Group

Mortgage Lender: Tower Federal Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

Shore United Bank

Marshall Feldman, First Home Mortgage

Ratti Lending Team @ Envoy Mortgage (tie)

Rick Gloekler, Leader of G Home Group, RE/MAX Executive (tie)

Pest Services: Bugout Termite & Pest Control Inc.

Pet grooming: Groomingdales Pet Salon

Honorable mentions:

Bark ‘N’ Bean

Kitty’s Canine Clips

Cozy Canine Camp

Plumber: Heidler Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Calvert Plumbing and Backflow Services

W.L. Staton Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

R E Robertson Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Pool services: Goudy Pools Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Chesapeake Spas Inc.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders, LLC

Real estate agent: Starr Hood with Keller Williams Flagship

Honorable mentions:

Sofia Jones, Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Co.

Michelle Triolo, Long & Foster Real Estate

Retirement community: Ginger Cove

Honorable mentions:

Brightview Senior Living

Heritage Harbor Community Association

FutureCare - Chesapeake

Roofing: Clarksville Construction Services Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Glen Burnie Roofing

Landmark Roofing

Just-IN-Time Roofing & Renovations

Shoe store: Charm City Run Annapolis

Stone & tile: In Home Stone

Honorable mentions:

Atlas Marble & Tile Inc.

The Stone Store

Atlas Stone Fabricators (tie)

Digitile International (tie)

Tanning salon: Palm Beach Tan

Honorable mention:

Sun Deck Tanning Salon

ENTERTAINMENT

Charter boat: Watermark Tours, Charters, Cruises

Honorable mentions:

iFishMD

Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals

Bay Hunters Charter Fishing

Country club: Annapolis Yacht Club

Honorable mention:

The Cannon Club

Dance lessons: Maryland Hall

Honorable mentions:

Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Dance Center of Severna Park

Day trip: St. Michaels

Honorable mentions:

Chestertown

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Maryland Hall

Downtown Annapolis tour: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Honorable mention:

Richard Hillman walking tours

Right, Mary Ann Jung, of Arnold, as Cpt. Jean the Pirate Queen speaks with the Frempong family, from left, Mayson, 7, Verita, Garrett, 11, and Kofi about real treasure being family and friends before giving each of the children a gold ring signifying they are member of her crew. They are from Bowie. Jung has performed at the Maryland Renaissance Festival for over 40 years. August 27, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Festival: Maryland Renaissance Festival

1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. 800-296-7304. rennfest.com

Here’s what draws crowds to this faux English village from King Henry VIII’s reign: the stage shows, the jousting, the jugglers. A love of history, food and the chance to play dress-up in period garb.

“Some patrons are into Shakespeare; others love the [16th century] music and the craft show element,” said Carolyn Spedden, the festival’s artistic director. “Some come just to sit with a beer in the pub and people-watch.”

The event, now in its 47th year, routinely draws 300,000 people over nine successive fall weekends. Spedden acknowledges “the diversity of patrons from all demographics. Everyone feels comfortable here in a world that, in some ways, they create for themselves. Some come dressed in costumes, from pirates to fairies. They can be their authentic selves, and be accepted; no one is judged.”

Here, folks can pad down the woodsy paths, nibble smoked turkey legs, peruse the handicrafts of some 140 artisans and, perhaps, meet up with King Henry himself between stage performances that are vetted for historical accuracy.

The festival provides escapism in a Brigadoon-like setting, said Spedden:

“When times are harder, it makes for a nice vacation, where people can get away from it all.”

Honorable mentions:

SPCA walk

Maryland Avenue Fall Festival

Maryland Hall ArtFest

Golf course: South River Colony

Interactive/Entertainment: Rams Head On Stage

Honorable mentions:

Laurel Park

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Mission Escape Rooms

Live music venue: Dark Horse

Honorable mentions:

Maryland Hall

The Hall At Live! Casino

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub

Museum: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Honorable mentions:

Hammond-Harwood House

Museum of Historic Annapolis

Park: Quiet Waters Park

Honorable mentions:

Kinder Farm Park

Downs Park

Sandy Point State Park

Special event venue: Dark Horse

Honorable mentions:

Laurel Park

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Maryland Hall

Summer camp: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Honorable mentions:

City of Annapolis Recreation & Parks

Capital SUP

Thrive Gym

Theater company: The Colonial Players

Honorable mentions:

Children’s Theatre Of Annapolis

Ballet Theatre of Maryland

FOOD & DRINK

Carryout: Dark Horse

Honorable mentions:

Carlson’s Donuts & Thai Kitchen

Naval Bagels Annapolis

Garry’s Grill

Ken Upton, the owner of Ken’s Creative Kitchen, relaxes outside his office at the Annapolis Landing Marina. He started his catering business, Ken’s Creative Kitchen, in 1987 after being a restauranteur for ten years. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Caterer: Ken’s Creative Kitchen

980 Awald Road, Suite 201, Annapolis. 410-268-3222. kenscreativekitchen.com

Ken Upton reckons that he has catered 8,000 weddings in an array of receptions that includes “everyone from (Ravens’ owner) Steve Bisciotti to the girl next door.” For 46 years, Upton and his staff have entertained eminent glitterati and everyday people, all of whom expect to be pampered in elegant style — from the butler-served hors d’oeuvres to the entrees cooked on site.

“We believe in ‘fresh,’” said Upton, 75. “All is made from scratch and the portions are generous, not specks of food placed on big plates with tweezers. And they are beautifully created. I could probably retire if we didn’t spend so much on herb garnishes and flowers.”

Hundreds of cookbooks in Upton’s office portend the breadth of ethnic fare. French, Italian and Cuban. Japanese, Indian and Moroccan. A staff of 200 prepares cuisine for as many as 40 events a week, from corporate wingdings to hospital galas to more private gatherings.

“We catered a dinner for [the late] Prince Philip, of England, at [late author] Tom Clancy’s home in Annapolis,” said Upton. But nuptials are his bread-and-butter, nearly three-fourths of the business. Some families, he serves more than once:

“[Newsman] Ted Koppel has three daughters, and we did wedding receptions for all three.”

Honorable mentions:

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Angel’s Food Market

Primo Pasta Kitchen

Convenience store: Shady Side Market

Honorable mentions:

Walgreens

Sam’s Market

Farmers market/stand: Anne Arundel County Farmers Market

Honorable mentions:

Wildberry Farm + Market

Crofton Farmers Market

Grocery store: Graul’s Market

Honorable mentions:

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Green Valley Market Place (tie)

Harris Teeter (tie)

Health food/supplement store: Sprouts Farmers Market

Honorable mentions:

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

David’s Natural Market

Liquor store: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits

Honorable mentions:

Bella’s Liquors

Mills Fine Wine and Spirits

Edgewater Liquors

Place to buy seafood: Anne Arundel Seafood

Honorable mentions:

Whole Foods Market

Chesapeake Seafood

Joe’s Seafood

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Addiction counseling: Congruent Counseling Services

Honorable mentions:

Chrysalis House Inc.

Anchored Hope Therapy, LLC

Dr. Drew Fuller, Brightwell Healthcare

Alternative medicine: Annapolis Integrative Medicine

Honorable mentions:

Chesapeake Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine

Full Circle Acupuncture & Healing Arts, LLC

Kunlun Mountain Acupuncture (tie)

Mindfulhealing Acupuncture (tie)

Assisted-living facility: Ginger Cove

Honorable mentions:

Sunrise of Annapolis

Celebration Villa of Manresa

The Sheridan at Severna Park

Audiologist: Hearing Solutions Audiology Center

Honorable mention:

Costco Wholesale

Chiropractor: Annapolis Chiropractic Associates

Honorable mentions:

DeMaio Family Chiropractic & Physical Therapy

Yalich Clinic of Glen Burnie

Bay Area Wellness & Chiropractic

Client Brittany McDuffie of Glen Burnie receives a massage from Jill Thomas, registered massage practitioner at Even Keel Wellness Spa in Annapolis Tuesday May 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Day spa: Even Keel Wellness Spa

31 Old Solomons Island Road, Suite 101, Annapolis. 410-990-0111. evenkeelspa.com

How calming are the massages here? Routinely, clients fall asleep.

“Sometimes, they start to snore. We’ve had to give them a little shake to wake them up,” said Ashley Franz, CEO of Even Keel. The upscale rubdowns are a hit, with 14 types of massages on the menu.

“We customize each massage to fit our clients’ needs, whether they come here with aches and pains or just to relax and forget about the world,” said Franz, 34. “We meet them where they are, so that they leave here feeling better.”

Twenty licensed therapists knead nearly 300 patrons each week, from marathon runners to mothers-to-be, and from nonagenarians to Naval Academy personnel. Facials are popular, too, among both sexes, with 11 different types from which to choose.

“Men don’t want wrinkles, either,” said Franz.

Staff offer treatments for dry skin, acne and rosacea. Brides come for makeovers — and, perhaps, a spray tan — before the wedding.

“Others want beauty service before attending funerals, where they’re going to see people whom they haven’t seen in a long time,” said Franz.

But massages comprise much of the business, including those for married couples. Though billed as a romantic experience, some wives have asked to be treated in separate rooms. The reason?

“I don’t want to listen to my husband snore his way through the massage,” they say.

Honorable mentions:

Varuna Aveda Salon Spa

Image Creators Inc.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Dental care: McCarl Dental Group at Shipley’s Choice

Honorable mentions:

Drs. Lee, Bonfiglio, Vesely, & Associates

Dr. Jeffrey Leigh, Leigh Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

BayCove Family & Cosmetic Dentistry (tie)

Innovative Dental Design (tie)

John D Ritter (tie)

Patton Smiles (tie)

Dispensary: Gold Leaf

Eye care: Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center

Honorable mentions:

Brilliant Eyecare

MyEyeDr.

Woolf Eye Lab

Family doctor/general practice: Annapolis Integrative Medicine

Honorable mentions:

Maryland Primary Care Physicians

Anita Khandelwal, MD Glen Burnie office

Fitness/health club: Retro Fitness Annapolis

Honorable mentions:

True Core CrossFit

Crofton Jazzercise Fitness Center

Excel Pilates Annapolis Inc.

Gastroenterologist: Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates

Honorable mention:

Dr. Kenolisa Onwueme, Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Glen Burnie

Home health care: Response Senior Care

Honorable mention:

Chesapeake Caregivers Inc.

Hospital: Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Honorable mention:

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Mani-pedi: Nails by Jacqui

Honorable mentions:

Bay Hill Nails & Tan

BellaLuxe Nail Care and Spa

Bliss Nails and Spa 1 (tie)

Stacie’s Natural Touch LLC (tie)

Top Nails (tie)

Martial arts: A.J. Bartlinski’s Karate Supercenter

OB/GYN: Chesapeake Women’s Care

Honorable mentions:

Dr. Hovik T. Taymoorian

Luminis Health Ob-Gyn Pasadena

Dr. Lori Sweitzer, Capital Women’s Care Annapolis

Oncologist: Maryland Oncology Hematology

Honorable mentions:

The Tate Cancer Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Dr. Julie Oda, Anne Arundel Medical Center’s DeCesaris Cancer Institute

Orthodontist: Labbe Family Orthodontics

Honorable mentions:

All Smiles Orthodontics

Reinheimer Orthodontics

Spivak Orthodontics

Pediatrician: Annapolis Pediatrics

Honorable mentions:

Dr. Arif Mannan

Dr. Hackett Faith, Schmidlein Ginsburg Hackett Mds

Linthicum Pediatrics

Pharmacy: Arnold Professional Pharmacy

Honorable mentions:

Park Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

Costco Wholesale (tie)

Mike’s Pharmacy (tie)

Physical therapy: MOTION PT Group

Honorable mentions:

Patterson Physical Therapy

Sharon Potts Physical

Rehab 2 Perform

Podiatrist: Podiatry Group of Annapolis

Honorable mentions:

Dr. Diane S. Lebedeff

Dr. Lauren M. Newnam, University Of Maryland Community Medical Group

Therapist/counselor: Congruent Counseling Services

Honorable mentions:

Kathy Miller MA

Francesca Richardson

Natalie Konig

Urgent care: Patient First Primary & Urgent Care

Honorable mentions:

MedStar Health: Urgent Care at Annapolis

PM Pediatric Urgent Care

ExpressCare Urgent Care Center

Urologist: Anne Arundel Urology

Vein Center: Vascular Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Veterinary care: Mobile Pet Vet

Honorable mentions:

Greater Annapolis Veterinary Hospital

Annapolis Animal Hospital

Bayside Animal Medical Center

Yoga: Ridgely Retreat

Honorable mentions:

Blue Lotus Yoga Studio

Yoga Factory Annapolis & Crofton

Crofton Yoga (tie)

Yoga Barn (tie)