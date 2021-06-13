Best of Anne Arundel County 2021: Residents’ favorite people, places and organizations

“Giving a dog a haircut is not as easy as people think; there are a lot of moving parts,” says Michelle Cohn, owner of The Sudsy Puppy. Here, though, even the most difficult canines acquiesce to such treatments as avocado shampoos, lavender paw balms and blueberry facials. Cujo would be putty in the hands of Cohn and her staff, who serve a clientele of nearly 3,000 dogs and a smattering of cats at their pet salons in Severna Park and Crofton.