AR Workshop runs on ‘teamwork, fun and lots of sawdust’ in Annapolis

Ten-year-old Caden Hooker knew exactly which design to stencil onto a throw pillow for her bedroom. Under the guidance of instructors at AR Workshop Annapolis, she painted the Eiffel Tower black and silhouetted it against a dove-gray background.
When it was finished, the pillow would look just like Paris on a cloudy day, the Paris the Edgewater girl experienced when she and her mother visited France and Spain in 2019 for their birthdays.
“It was a great trip,” Caden said, tossing her waist-length, dyed-green cornrows out of her way. “I got an Eiffel Tower toothbrush and now I’ll have a pillow.”
In 2018, Brittany Meade opened the Southern Maryland site for AR Workshop, a national chain of more than 150 DIY studios. The unofficial motto — as expressed by a sign in the shop — “This workshop runs on teamwork, fun and lots of sawdust.”
Participants create such home décor items as wooden trays, pet beds or picture frames. Other crafts include stenciling tote bags, hand-knotting chenille throws and tie-dying T-shirts.
Meade, who studied interior design, attended an event at an AR Workshop in Alexandria, Va., several years ago and liked it so much she decided to open her own franchise.
“I fell in love with the concept of decorating your home the way you want,” she said.
“Our customers make actual, useful projects. It’s not just signs you can hang on a wall, but clocks, shelves and blankets. You can make something here and give it to someone else as a housewarming or wedding present.”
There are projects that the Annapolis workshop doesn’t tackle: electrical wiring, for example, or metalwork, or weight-bearing furniture. Mostly, the Annapolis location focuses on products made from wood or canvas. More than half Meade’s customers are adults, and more half those adults are women.
“Sometimes guys come in with their significant others,” she said, “and when they see the power tools they get real excited. We do have projects that appeal more to guys than to women. For instance, we make a nice wooden bottle opener.”
In addition to the pillows, Caden and three other girls attending a recent summer camp session stenciled signs for their rooms and tie-dyed T-shirts and pillowcases.
“This was my mom’s idea,” said Lilly Martin, 12, of Friendship, who attended the workshop with her 13-year-old stepsisters, twins Lis and Isabelle Russell-Wood.
Lilly’s mother didn’t have to push too hard.
“I went to a birthday party here once,” Lilly said. “I made a few pillows that are super-duper cute, and I wanted to make more.”
Meade has begun bringing in “guest instructors” who lead workshops on topics from cookie decorating to flower arranging to candle making — partly with an eye toward creating new challenges for repeat customers.
“The DIY movement that has taken root over the past decade has been empowering,” Meade said. “Someone will realize, ‘Now that I am comfortable using a miter saw, I can replace the worn-out trim and baseboards at my own house.”
Should Meade and her husband, Ted, eventually decide to sell their franchise, they have an alternate DIY career already lined up.
“Ted and I have talked about buying a house, repairing it and flipping it,” she said.
AR Workshop: 15 Lee Airpark Drive, Annapolis, 410-891-2913, arworkshop.com/annapolis