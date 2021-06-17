Annapolis to hold townhall for young residents at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

Annapolis is holding a town hall event for young city residents to connect with local organizations about job opportunities and other services.
The town hall will be held in-person from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center for middle school and high school students and young adults, ages 18 to 21. The event is free. Boxed lunches will be provided.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, organized the event, which will feature nearly 30 businesses, non-profit groups, elected officials and community leaders.
“It is important as we come out of COVID that we begin to reconnect with the youth in our community,” Pindell-Charles said in an announcement. “We want them to know what is available, where they can go for jobs, services and resources.”
Participants will be encouraged to talk to organizations about their services and make suggestions about what additional services could be offered.
The event will be live-streamed for anyone who cannot attend in person. Attendees will be asked to wear masks throughout.
Participants should have their parents or caregivers sign a media release waiver. To receive a waiver, for more information, or to participate in this event, contact AldPindellCharles@annapolis.gov.
The groups participating are as follows: Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County; Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency; Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families; Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis; Charting Careers; Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Anne Arundel County Department of Health and Mental Health Agency; The Tunnel Vision; Wells Fargo Bank; Essex Bank; Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation; Representatives from local unions; Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien; Del. Shaneka Henson and delegation; City of Annapolis Government; Center of Help/Centro de Ayuda; Allen Apartments, Resident Services; Ward 3, resident services representative; Maryland Coalition of Families; Arundel Lodge; We Care and Friends, Inc.; Grandmeres Touch, Inc.; Downtown Hope; Newtowne Community Development Corporation; Bowie State University; Environmental representatives; Maryland Reentry Resource Center.