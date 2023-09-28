Annapolis Housing Authority board mulls future of mold-plagued public housing at Wilbourn Estates

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A year after Wilbourn Estates opened, Annapolis city inspectors have found serious issues with plumbing, HVAC systems and "microbial growth." Apartments in five of eight buildings have been cited for violations or condemned. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

A month after Annapolis inspectors began condemning apartments at Wilbourn Estates, at least seven families are displaced, dehumidifiers have been installed in every unit and the board governing the city’s public housing is expressing grave concern about mysterious plumbing problems and apparent mold growth at the year-old property.

Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, told the authority’s board of commissioners that much is still unknown about what’s causing “moisture issues” at the 78-home community on Newtowne Drive, including how many total units are affected. The city informed the housing authority there are a total of six condemnations, Maddox-Evans said. Pennrose, the property’s developer and manager, says only four are condemned and three were cited for violations.

Advertisement

“I don’t have a definitive number,” Maddox-Evans said Tuesday at the board meeting, where she also acknowledged that more problems could come to light. “This does not bode well.”

She called on both the Pennrose, a national firm with offices in Baltimore, and the city of Annapolis to communicate clearly with the Housing Authority, noting that it took two weeks to learn of the first condemnation.

Advertisement

“The sources and origins are still under investigation, still under review,” Maddox-Evans said. “I simply don’t have enough information.”

Annapolis city officials did not respond to queries seeking clarification on the number of condemned and affected units.

Lee Reedy, vice president of marketing and communication for Pennrose, said all units would be remediated as needed, but declined to release the plan the company has prepared for Wilbourn Estates and submitted to HACA. Reedy did confirm that the company recently inspected and installed dehumidifiers in all 78 units.

Residents have been offered $100 gift cards “to offset any increase in electricity usage from dehumidifier installation,” according to fliers distributed throughout the community.

“Pennrose does not anticipate that these dehumidifiers will activate very often if residents are properly using their thermostat,” Reedy said.

In public inspection reports, city inspectors have said they condemned the units due to “microbial growth,” some of which appears to stem from unusual plumbing and HVAC leaks.

Housing inspector Mary Emrick described tenant coping with “water coming out of her kitchen exhaust fan vent when she turns it on,” in a July 11 email to her fellow city inspectors after visiting Wanda Parker’s Wilbourn Estates home. Emrick also noted that the air smelled “musty and damp” inside the unit.

The city of Annapolis condemned Wilbourn Estates apartment of resident Wanda Parker on Aug. 17 for "microbial growth" and mysterious plumbing issues. Within a month, city inspectors had identified issues at 6 other units. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

A month later, Emrick and her colleagues condemned Parker’s unit. As word spread through Wilbourn Estates in early September, more residents requested city inspections. Photos in the reports appear to show mold growing on lampshades, shoes, the back of a dresser and kitchen cabinets. Some reports include speculation that the units have underlying plumbing or HVAC issues and list problems such as water in dryers and windows that don’t seal shut. At least one unit has a similar issue as the one found in Parker’s kitchen – a mysterious leak coming from an exhaust fan.

Advertisement

All told, the city has found issues in five of the eight Wilbourn Estates apartment buildings, according to public database reports. Families in condemned units have moved out and others are being asked to leave for weeks at a time while repairs are under way.

Under a legislation adopted by city council earlier this year, landlords are required to provide hotel rooms when residents are displaced, or compensate those who stay elsewhere. Residents have the right to decline accommodations that they feel are unsafe or unsanitary. In some situations, the city steps in to help tenants find a place to stay and sends the landlord a bill.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners questioned whether the condemnations and violations could have been prevented if issues were identified during previous inspections. Maddox-Evans noted that the city inspected all units and issued occupancy permits before residents were allowed to move in last year.

When Wilbourn Estates hosted its grand opening in June 2022, residents and community leaders had high praise for Pennrose. HACA picked the company to redevelop its former Newtowne 20 community through a competitive bidding process that the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development calls Rental Assistance Demonstration.

Fixing the country’s crumbling housing communities would cost $40 billion, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rather than repair buildings or construct new public housing, the federal government encourages communities to rebuild through public-private voucher partnerships like the one HACA formed with Pennrose.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Former Newtowne 20 tenants received first dibs on homes at Wilbourn Estates. New residents were required to demonstrate that they qualified for federally subsidized housing. The government then pays HACA a per-unit subsidy, which HACA distributes to Pennrose. The housing authority maintains ownership of the land, but the buildings are owned by a separate limited liability corporation .

Advertisement

HACA reserves the right to withhold subsidy rent if units are deemed uninhabitable for more than 30 days, and that’s what will be happening at Wilbourn Estates, Maddox-Evans said.

The new executive director for the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis Melissa Maddox-Evans, has spent over 14 years in the affordable housing industry.

“They have incentives to fix those units swiftly,” Maddox-Evans said of Pennrose.

But the tenants are not obligated to return. Maddox-Evans said she’s offered affected residents vouchers to find new homes elsewhere, and encouraged Pennrose to share information about its other Anne Arundel County properties, including Obery Courts in Annapolis.

HACA’s meeting concluded with a closed session. Maddox-Evans prefaced that session by saying the commission discussed “any legal issues that might be presented” related to Wilbourn Estates.

“There there’s been a tremendous deal of fact finding, catching up finding out exactly what’s going on,” Maddox-Evans said. “We are trying to, in the meantime, make sure that the residents needs are addressed as much as possible.”