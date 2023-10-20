Annapolis City Council members grill Wilbourn Estates developers about mold and HVAC problems

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A year after Wilbourn Estates opened, developers admit that 13 unitsin building across the community have serious mold, HVAC and ventilation issues. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Annapolis City Council members had lots of questions, but received few conclusive answers, Monday at a meeting called to address mold and HVAC problems plaguing Wilbourn Estates, a year-old federally subsidized apartment complex.

Two representatives from the Pennsylvania-based firm Pennrose attended the meeting to defend their ongoing oversight of the complex. In late August and early September, City of Annapolis inspectors condemned at least four of 78 Willbourn Estates units and cited several others for code violations.

Advertisement

Residents and housing advocates, meanwhile, accuse the company of deliberately downplaying issues at Wilbourn Estates and forcing residents back into their homes before thorough mold remediation has taken place. Problems identified by city inspectors include water leaking from kitchen exhaust fans, clogged heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, and widespread microbial growth.

“We obviously know that there have been some concerns,” Patrick Stewart, a senior developer for Pennrose, told the City Council’s Housing and Human Welfare Committee Monday. “This remains a community and a redevelopment that we are extremely proud of.”

Advertisement

Stewart was on the VIP platform when Wilbourn Estates celebrated its grand opening in June 2022, and was praised for his leadership. The community rose from the ashes of Newtowne 20, a crumbling public housing project that was replaced through a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative called Rental Assistance Demonstration.

Wilbourn Estates is one of 1,600 complexes around the country that have been rehabilitated through RAD during the last decade. The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and Pennrose co-own the community through a limited liability corporation. HACA receives federal subsidies for eligible tenants, and distributes that money to Pennrose, which manages the property and also collects rent from tenants according to a sliding scale. Most RAD projects also offer the developer federal tax credits.

But at its September board meeting, HACA Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans made clear the housing authority would not be undertaking any additional redevelopments with Pennrose, and said she was “grilling” potential applicants for future projects based on the challenges HACA has had at Wilbourn Estates and Obery Courts, a mixed-income community also managed by the firm.

At Monday’s Housing Committee meeting, Stewart and his colleague, Marcia Blunt, vice president of operations for Pennrose, offered a variety of theories as to why 14 of 78 Wilbourn Estates units have had confirmed mold, plumbing and HVAC issues. Humidity levels have been running too high in many of the units, they acknowledged, and excess condensation can allow for microbial growth. Within the past month, dehumidifiers with drainage systems have been installed in all 78 units and are set to engage when humidity levels exceed 55%, Stewart said.

But beyond that, questions remain about what’s causing the moisture issues and whether improvements made by Pennrose so far will be enough to stop mold from flourishing in more units.

Annapolis city inspectors included a photo of this dresser in reports documenting microbial growth at Wilborn Estates. (Courtesy Photo/HANDOUT)

“I have a bad feeling that we are going to be back here in another eight months,” said DaJuan Gay, the Ward 8 alderman who chairs the committee.

Stewart pushed back at suggestions from committee members that design flaws could be at play. Instead, he blamed “energy efficient” building codes that end up “trapping moisture” inside airtight units. Another possible culprit are the bathroom fans, Stewart said, which appear to be drawing in outside air that is “not conditioned.” All of the fans in the affected units have been adjusted, Stewart said.

He also suggested that residents were at fault for setting their thermostats too low, and opening windows while the AC was running.

Advertisement

“You can’t turn your air down to 60,” Stewart said, adding that “resident education” is needed at Wilbourn Estates.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney, who retired from a major construction firm, peppered Stewart and Blunt with questions about the HVAC systems, which she said sounded flawed. “Forgive me. I’m not an engineer,” Stewart said at one point. “Well, I am,” Tierney retorted.

Ward 6 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier questioned Blunt about how Pennrose had been treating affected residents, and pressed for more information on the units that were identified as needing work but not condemned.

“We are not slumlords,” Blunt said. “We understand that no one wants to sit in a unit with water damage.”

City inspectors found surface mold on multiple kitchen exhaust fans at Wilbourn Estates. The developer told city council members Monday that condensation was causing the leaks. (Courtesy Photo)

Residents of four condemned units and tenants whose units needed short-term work have been relocated to area hotels. Several complained, however, when they were forced to move out of the Sonesta on Admiral Cochrane Drive for two October weekends because the rooms were booked for Naval Academy football games and the Annapolis Power Boat Show. Sonesta shuttled those displaced tenants to an alternative location near BWI Marshall Airport.

On this and many other points, Wilbourn Estates residents and housing activist Toni Strong Pratt tell different stories. Tenant Sonji Green said Pennrose did not warn her that she’d be shuttled to BWI. She also said the gift card she received was not enough money to sustain her in a hotel between disability checks, especially given that she does not own a car and the hotel only offered breakfast.

Advertisement

“All I have is water in the refrigerator,” she said in an interview earlier this month.

Resident Shawnte Brown first noticed mold surrounding the kitchen exhaust fan at Wilbourn Estates in late August, and then realized there was growth throughout her apartment. She is back in a hotel as of Wednesday, two weeks after city inspectors had cleared her apartment for reoccupation. She had delayed returning because Pennrose and its contractors carted away her bed, and she still hasn’t received compensation to replace it.

Brown’s first preference is to leave Wilbourn Estates for good. HACA offered her and other affected residents a Section 8 housing choice voucher. She found an apartment, but her part-time job and disability checks don’t provide enough money to for a security deposit and upfront rent payment.

“I am at a standstill,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “I can’t do anything. I don’t have a pot to piss in.”

When Brown’s hotel stay ended Monday, she went home and attempted to sleep on her couch but awoke with a terrible headache. In daylight, she says she spotted mold on her couch, pillows and even a floral arrangement that the city inspectors had taken photos of during an earlier inspection.

“It’s just getting out of hand,” Brown said, objecting to insinuations from Pennrose that residents could be partially blamed. “I have been so respectful and patient with them. This is not our fault.”

Advertisement

Her thermostat was set at 74 degrees over the summer, Brown said, and she never simultaneously opened her windows.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

A doctor signed documents stating that, as a patient with a pacemaker and heart monitoring equipment, Brown should not be sleeping in her apartment until more remediation takes place.

Lee Reedy, vice president of communication for Pennrose, confirmed Brown had returned to a hotel at the company’s expense.

“Pennrose is committed to making sure that all impacted residents are fairly and promptly compensated for any belongings that were deemed non-salvageable,” Reedy said in a statement.

She blamed the reimbursement delays on Brown’s attorney. P. Joseph Donahue, the same attorney who has represented many HACA residents in a successful discrimination case and a pending class action lawsuit against HACA, is representing some Wilbourn Estates residents but has not yet filed any lawsuits.

Pratt, a housing advocate who works with Annapolis residents across the city, said she plans to continue assisting Wilbourn Estates residents, but she is becoming increasingly frustrated.

Advertisement

“This is just insane,” Pratt said. “It doesn’t make sense.”