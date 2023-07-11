Annapolis seeks new 3D artwork for Westgate Circle

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Westgate Circle. The intersection of Spa Road (lower-left), West Street (left and right) and Taylor Avenue (top) in Annapolis. The Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission is seeking applications from artists with plans for a three-dimensional artwork that will welcome motorists to the city. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

What symbol of Annapolis should welcome motorists to the city as they pass through Westgate Circle? That’s the $150,000 question that the Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission is asking area artists to answer.

The circle, at the intersection of Spa Road, Taylor Avenue and West Street, has been bare ever since the last art installation was dismantled three years ago. It’s the sort of place where a century ago, the default choice of art would have been a founding father on a pedestal or a general on a horse. But the city of Annapolis has a chance to commission a new, permanent artwork on the site, and is looking for ideas.

“There has been a lot of excitement in the city to see what we’ll be able to do at the circle,” said Genevieve Torri, chair of the Arts in Public Places Commission, an official city board with members nominated by the mayor and approved by City Council.

Torri served as campaign manager for Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat, and is pleased that arts funding has increased under his tenure. In 2021, she worked with state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, also a Democrat, to pass legislation that allows 3% of hotel taxes raised in Annapolis to directly fund the arts commission.

About $200,000 was raised during the first fiscal year of the funding scheme, and the city’s financial director projects that fiscal 2024, which began July 1, should generate roughly the same amount, Torri said, if tourism numbers hold steady. Thus far, the Arts in Public Places Commission has set aside $50,000 for Westgate Circle, while the Anne Arundel Arts Council will chip in $30,000. The proposal guarantees artists a budget of at least $150,000, including all materials, insurance costs, installation and fees, with the potential for the budget to bump up to $300,000.

The remaining $70,000 to $220,000 will need to be raised through crowdfunding, private donations, grants and hotel tax arts appropriations.

“We knew it was going to take a good chunk of our funding to do this,” Torri said.

The previous artwork on the site, “Shoal,” evoked the bones of a beached whale or a sunken ship, with glimmering metal fish swimming above. Clarksburg artist Robert Donovan installed the piece in 2011. The original plan was for the work to remain for two years; it stayed for nine. City public works employees were concerned about rotting wood, Torri said. But given the vagaries of the pandemic and the switch in funding sources, it took three years for the commission to prepare plans for a replacement. In the meantime, Torri said she’s heard from a few residents who have suggested going the natural route, like planting a tree or a field of flowers. But the two arts commissions believe the majority of motorists want more art.

Artist Bobby Donovan, left, along with Mike Semyan, right, remove Donovan's piece, "Shoal", which has been on the Westgate Circle, in Annapolis, since 2011, according to Donovan. (Paul W. Gillespie)

The sculpture by Robert Donovan, called "Shoal," sits in the center of Westgate Circle in Annapolis. The Art in Public Places Commission is proposing more public art for Annapolis. (By Joshua McKerrow / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“Having it empty has been tough for some people,” Torri said of the circle.

The official “call for artists” was launched in late June. Qualifications and initial proposals are due Sept. 1. The Anne Arundel County Arts Council is collecting initial applications on Submittable, a platform often used in the arts and humanities.

In September, a panel including three members of the Arts in Public Places Commission and three members of the public will review proposals and vote on their top choices for Westgate Circle. Three finalists will be announced Oct. 1, and each will receive $2,500 to further develop their plans. Revised proposals are due Nov. 1. Artists will make presentations to the city commission and staffers in early November, and by December, residents should know what sort of art will dominate the landscape at Westgate Circle.

Torri knows what she doesn’t want: An artwork so distracting it will stop traffic. It also can’t be the sort of public artwork that visitors want to take selfies with, like Chicago’s “Bean” or Philadelphia’s “Love” sign, because the city wants to discourage curious pedestrians.

“It can’t be something that encourages people to cross the street,” Torri said.

Some public art advocates argue that by definition, the public needs to be invited to public art. But because there’s no electricity or water on the site, artists will be working under some restrictions, and perhaps unable to create work that invites closer investigation. The best candidate is likely to be some sort of sculpture that looks good from a car, in daylight.

“The circle gets plenty of sunshine,” Torri said.