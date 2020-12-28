Annapolis restaurateur to open communal, multicultural grocery on West Street in January

When you enter the future home of Annapolis International Market, Latin music will be playing, a soccer game will be on TV and it will smell like a mix of spices from across the world.
The international grocery store set to open on West Street Jan. 2 is the vision of Walter Vasquez, a restauranteur and business owner who runs Sin Fronteras on Forest Drive. Vasquez wants the store to be a communal place where people can pick up items from their shopping list and then stay to sip coffee and talk about the news.
Even more, he wants it to serve as a place that Annapolis residents of all backgrounds can comingle.
“The idea is to bring different ethnic groups together,” said Vasquez, born and raised in El Salvador. Before he moved to Annapolis, he lived in Miami, where multicultural tradition adds to the city’s character, he said, a model he hopes to recreate here.
“I want to have mingling in the store,” he said. “The idea is to have the opportunity to serve a community that is very divided.”
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, who represents Ward 5 where Vasquez lives, said he loves the idea of a literal marketplace of ideas.
“I’m a big believer in uniting cultures through food,” he said.
The market will be an exciting addition to West Street, said Mayor Gavin Buckley.
“Now more than ever, we need community. Bringing people together in 2021 is going to be a really important consideration for all of us,” Buckley said. “I think we’re gonna want to come out and talk to other people.”
When he goes grocery shopping, Vasquez said doesn’t stop to talk to anyone or take a moment to reflect. Annapolis International Market could change that. It would be a chance to change the shopping experience for residents, he said, from one of solitary obligation — a chore that must be done — to a social gathering where someone could go to pick up an item and then stay to sample a Cuban sandwich.
“I want people to stick around a little bit longer to understand what the Latin culture is,” Vasquez said. “How can we live together as members of this community, which is diverse.”
An injection of culture is a good thing and a sign of growth, Buckley said.
“Cultural growth is a big part of what we’re trying to do today in the city of Annapolis, and Walter’s got heaps of it,” the mayor said.
The store, located next to Paul’s Homewood Cafe, has several parking spaces out front, where Vasquez is planning to put a food truck — a “baby Sin Fronteras,” he called it — that will serve food from his restaurant plus cuisines from other parts of the world, like India and Cuba. He hopes to sell traditional offerings like tacos and less traditional ones like Cuban sandwiches made with chicken and Indian spices.
Eventually, Vasquez said he hopes to turn part of the store into a Cuban coffee shop and later install a small kitchen that could serve Latin breakfast foods. Food catering services could soon follow.
While opening a business during the coronavirus pandemic does carry some risks, it is not unheard of in the city — Dangerously Delicious Pies opened on West Street last month. Some operators have chosen to temporarily or permanently close due to declining sales and occupancy restrictions imposed to stem the spike in cases. But Vasquez is undeterred and sees the store not as a risk but as an opportunity.
“The restaurants are struggling,” he said, “but people still have to eat.”