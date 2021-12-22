Combination bar, arcade coming to West Street in Annapolis in February

Annapolis is getting an arcade.
GameOn Bar + Arcade is set to open in early February. The property, located at 114 West St. next door to the Graduate Hotel in the Arts District, will feature a mix of basketball, skee-ball and pinball machines, video games and classic standup arcade games in the 3,630-square-foot space.
Co-owners Casey and Eli Linthicum plan to offer a full bar and a menu featuring food truck-inspired items, like Frito pies and toaster pastries provided by local vendors. The interior will feature 1990s-themed items, as well as wall art and graffiti done by local artists.
“Annapolis is a great spot. There are a lot of things happening down here, and we thought it would be a fun place to have a bar and arcade,” said Casey Linthicum, who recently sold a McDonald’s franchise she owned in Columbia and has a background in marketing and events. “We wanted to have a bar, but we also wanted to have something fun for people to do while they drink.”
An Annapolis liquor board virtual hearing to consider an application for a Class B-4, beer, wine and liquor license for the property is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 5. A Class B-4 license allows the sale of alcohol only with a meal, 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
The arcade will likely be the first of its kind in the city and will have classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Feed Big Bertha, which features a doll with a gaping lipstick-rimmed mouth that players have to throw balls into to score points.
Arcadegoers won’t have to lug their loose change with them, Linthicum said. Instead, there are plans to use a branded token system to operate the games. Credit cards will also be accepted to play.
Building renovations to enclose a staircase and expand the bathroom to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act are ongoing, the owners said.
The property has a large outdoor patio, which the owners hope to use for outdoor movie nights and other events. There are also plans to include fire pits during the cooler months.
The property has been vacant since 2020 when Chesapeake Brewing Company, which had operated in the space since 2016, closed down.
The two-story brick building, owned by John Critzos II and Arlene Critz, was constructed in 1908 and once housed the Rescue-Hose Company fire station. The city sold the fire station building in the 1980s to finance a new station on Taylor Avenue.
Latest Annapolis
In recent years, the property was occupied by two wine bars, Crush Kitchen & Winehouse and its predecessor The Purple Tooth, before the brewery brought its operation from the Eastern Shore.