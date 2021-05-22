Proposed West Annapolis development that would have cut two oak trees withdrawn in March

An application to redevelop two West Annapolis properties that would have cut down two mature oak trees has been withdrawn by the property owners’ attorney.
The proposal by MRE Properties, the Annapolis company that owns 101 and 103 Annapolis Street, to redevelop the site into a mixed residential and commercial building was no longer “commercially viable” and would be withdrawn, Annapolis attorney Steven Hyatt told the Annapolis Planning Commission during its March 4 meeting.
Last year, EJ Rumpke and David Williams, who co-own the properties, applied to build a two-story building with restaurant space on the first floor and residential units above. The proposal also proposed removing two mature oak trees and replacing them with nearly two-dozen new trees on the property.
“We’re not just taking down trees to take down trees; we’re reinvesting and redeveloping this project and property that will be anchored by a restaurant hopefully,” Rumpke at the time. He didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.
In December, after mostly positive feedback from the community, a group of residents and the Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge began to push back on the proposal in hopes of saving the two oak trees, which are estimated to be 80 years old.
Hyatt gave the city formal notice of the withdrawal in an email on March 5.
“Appreciate you working with us to try and get this across the finish line. Better luck next time?!” wrote Steven Hyatt wrote to the Department of Planning and Zoning staff.
In an interview Friday, Hyatt said his clients had abandoned plans to redevelop both properties together and were moving forward on renovations to an existing structure at 103 Annapolis Street. They will figure out what to do with 101 Annapolis Street in the future.
“It’s just not feasible based on the comments from DPZ to do something combined,” he said. “It makes the most sense, but it’s not going to work.”
Rumpke and Williams have not resubmitted any new applications, said Kevin Scott, Planning and Zoning land use and development planner, who handled the initial application.
The two trees are located at the edge of the properties and have suffered damage to their roots from prior construction that had drastically shortened their life expectancy, according to two separate arborist assessments. Both assessments recommended the trees be removed.
Ward 2 Alderman Fred Paone, who represents the area, said many of his constituents supported the project but were concerned about the loss of canopy coverage along Annapolis Street if the trees were removed.
In mid-December, Rumpke returned to the Planning Commission for another public hearing and proposed a handful of changes to the site design that would have potentially preserve one of the two trees.
Planning Commission members praised the developers’ willingness to adapt to the community’s wishes. Savidge called the changes a big win.
The developers asked the commission for more time to fully flesh out the new plan. Three months later, the application was withdrawn.
Any new application to redevelop 101-103 Annapolis Street would have to start at the beginning of the city’s planning and zoning process.
Last year, the Planning Commission approved a similar MRE application to redevelop 106-108 Annapolis Street.
Latest Annapolis
Permits for the site have been approved and construction is set to begin soon, Hyatt said.