Public relations event ‘PR Bazaar’ founded by The Capital’s Wendi Winters returns to Annapolis

The PR Bazaar, a long-standing public relations event, is returning to Annapolis for the first time since 2019.

The bazaar, now in its 20th year, will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Bowen Theatre at Maryland Hall. The event was founded in in 2003 by Capital reporter Wendi Winters to facilitate relationships between local nonprofits, small businesses and the community press.

“The goal of the evening is to help local nonprofits and business owners make connections with people who are in the business of getting the news out,” said Molly Winans, chapter president. “Find out what members of the press want or don’t want. Determine the best way to contact them and how to make a lasting connection, and learn best practices for getting your story out.”

Sponsored by The Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the bazaar will provide a basic introduction to local media. Those who attend will gain a better understanding of how media organizations operate. Attendees will learn how public relations professionals work with the media and the skills necessary to get stories into the press. Attendees and media alike will have the opportunity to interact in a small group setting in the form of “speed networking.”

Panelists represent all types of media and public relations firms, including television, radio, online, newspaper, magazine, and social media. Several of this year’s panelists are new to the PR Bazaar, including: Brooks DuBose, editor of The Capital, Samara Martin, of WUSA-TV, Jamie Costello, of WMAR-TV, John Frenaye, of Eye on Annapolis, Rick Hutzell, The Baltimore Banner, Ryan Sneddon, of Naptown Scoop, James Houck, of What’s Up Annapolis, Kathy Knots, of Bay Weekly and Chesapeake Bay Magazine, Donna Jefferson, of Chesapeake Family Life and Paris Brown, of Annapolis Times/Baltimore Times.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $20 for advance tickets as well as for Public Relations Society of America members, and Annapolis and Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce members. Admission is $25 at the door but space is limited. To purchase a ticket, visit the Public Relations Society of America Chesapeake Chapter website.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for registration and networking. The panel and roundtable table discussions will follow. There will be a media directory of panelists provided for those participating in the events and also tips on the best ways to spread their message and stories.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wendi Winters Memorial Foundation for use by community writers at DC Theatre Arts, per the request of Winters’ children. Winters was one of the five Capital staffers who were murdered on June 28, 2018 in an attack on their newsroom.

“Wendy excelled at telling stories about community organizations and people within the community,” said Diana Love, board member of the Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. “It’s a little harder to do that now. So it’s important we honor her legacy and I think It’s the press’s responsibility to network with all the different organizations and small business owners to learn what makes them interesting.”