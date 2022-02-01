Eastport residents to seek former Annapolis officials’ testimony on Wells Cove water access dispute

Two Eastport residents hoping to maintain public water access at Wells Cove in Eastport must seek out former city officials who can shed light on the original intent of an easement established at the inlet nearly 30 years ago.
The protracted legal battle ambled on Monday when Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Alison L. Asti denied a motion for summary judgment filed by the attorney for Jessica Pachler and Karen Jennings. Attorney Joe Donahue argued the city of Annapolis was responsible for maintaining and providing public water access at the small inlet and should not have agreed to an easement with Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association in August that prevents residents from entering or exiting the water.
There remains a factual dispute over “the meaning of public access to the water,” Asti said in explaining her decision. The phrase could mean anything from simply jumping into the water to pulling a cruise ship up to the landing, she said. “When there is something that’s unclear as to what the easement is providing, you need to determine the original intent of the parties.”
Now, Donahue will begin reaching out to former city employees from the late 1980s and early 1990s when the city initially reached an agreement with the owners of the condominium association to build a 5-foot-wide path leading from Boucher Avenue to the water’s edge in exchange for the right to construct six waterfront condos.
“The court’s ruling simply means that my clients are now tasked with finding evidence from the early 1990s related to the creation of the public water access at Wells Cove. We will be taking time over the coming months to call on members of the public who were actually present in the city at the time the access was dedicated to the public, and in the years since, to testify or provide other information regarding the access,” Donahue said in a statement.
“We would appreciate anyone with information from that time period reaching out to our team, so that we might continue to defend the public’s existing water access rights.”
Jennings and Pachler filed the lawsuit in October requesting the court grant public access to the water at Wells Cove, pointing to a 1986 City Council resolution and a 1993 agreement with the condominium association to establish the path that leads to the waterfront.
A plat was recorded among Anne Arundel County land records that stated the path and waterfront area “is a right of way for public access to the water … [and] has been dedicated to the public use and shall be deeded to the city of Annapolis upon request.” However, the city failed to formally request access be deeded to it. It remained that way for decades until the city and the condominium association agreed to establish an easement for the public to walk to, but not enter, the water at Wells Cove.
This was never the intent of the agreement, Donahue said during the hearing, pointing to established case law that states “access to the water” means the public has riparian rights — those granted to waterfront property owners to use the water.
City Attorney Mike Lyles and Assistant City Attorney Joel Braithwaite, who represented the city Monday, argued the complaint, which names Mayor Gavin Buckley as a defendant, should be dismissed because the city and Blue Heron defined what access means with the August easement agreement.
Annapolis attorney Ed Hartman, who represents the condominium association along with 10 residents named as defendants, wrote in an email that he plans to “continue to fight to protect the private riparian property rights” of his clients.
“The city and my clients agree that this easement was never intended for launching vessels or swimming,” Hartman said, referring to a 20-inch stormwater outfall pipe located at the landing. “To do so would be unsafe and unwise.”
With Asti’s ruling, the next step is up to the plaintiffs, Lyles said in a statement.
“The mayor moved forward on the triggering event to negotiate and secure an easement for the pathway to the waters at Wells Cove. Everyone else seemed to have forgotten about even asking for the easement,” he said. “We appreciate the professionalism and courtesy of counsel for co-defendants, Ed Hartman, and the willingness of the private property owners of Blue Heron Cove Condominium to work with the city on this project. They have been very pleasant and welcoming.”
Jennings and Pachler have lived in Eastport for decades, and their families have used the path to put small boats in the water for many years until the condominium association blocked off the access with bushes and a “No Trespassing” sign sometime last year.
This is the second lawsuit brought by Jennings and Pachler related to Wells Cove.
In September, Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Robert J. Thompson dismissed an initial complaint they filed that made similar arguments. The lawsuit did not meet legal standards because the city does not own the path and thus could not be responsible for providing water access, Thompson said at the time.
Jennings, who moved to Eastport in 2009 and attended the hearing, said she bought her home, in part, because of its proximity to public water access points, including Wells Cove, Sarles Boatyard and President Point.
“I feel very frustrated because when we bought our house there, we had access to the water,” she said. “I feel like all the good things about our neighborhood have been stripped away.”