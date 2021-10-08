Eastport residents renew legal challenge over Wells Cove water access

Two Annapolis residents have filed a second lawsuit against the city over water access at an Eastport inlet after their initial legal challenge was dismissed by a judge last month.
Jessica Pachler and Karen Jennings, both of Eastport, filed a complaint of declaratory judgment Wednesday that requests the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court grant the public access to the water at Wells Cove, also known as riparian rights, according to the lawsuit, which names Mayor Gavin Buckley, Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association, along with 10 residents of the property as defendants.
In August, the city announced it had reached an agreement with the condominium association on an easement that allowed the public to walk to, but not enter, the water at the inlet. Under the terms of the easement, the five-foot-wide walking path leading from Boucher Avenue would be open from dawn to dusk and include a privacy fence to differentiate between public and private property. The easement did not include riparian rights because of a stormwater outfall located at the water’s edge that makes access dangerous.
Pachler and Jennings had initially filed a writ of mandamus in February that argued the city was responsible for maintaining public water access at Wells Cove because of a 1986 agreement with the condominium association to construct the walking path in exchange for building the condos. The writ asked the court to demand the city do what, in their view, was required by law — grant access to the water.
The complaint was dismissed in mid-September by a Circuit Court judge who ruled it did not meet legal standards because the city did not own the path and thus could not be responsible for providing water access.
Pachler and Jennings filed the suit “for the same reason we filed the first,” Pachler said. “We want the public to access the water as that access was given us in the 1980s when that development was built.“
“I’m doing this for my neighbors and my kids so that we can access the water that we should be allowed to,” she said. “It’s our public access and the city didn’t have the right to give away the public water.”
A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case. Pachler and Jennings are once again being represented by Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue.
In the first legal action, “we were asking the city to have the harbormaster and police enforce rights of the public,” Donahue said. “The court never made a substantive decision of whose rights were involved. They simply said Ms. Pachler and Ms. Jennings needed to go about this in a different way.”
Ed Hartman, the attorney for Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association, said Thursday his client had not yet been served with the complaint. The Blue Heron Cove residents named as defendants are Barbara Beckwith, Sherri and John Woodbury, Lee and Beverly Staniar, Ruth Coggeshall, Anne and Larry Grabenstein, Christopher and Kathy Sherrit, according to online court records.
Hartman said his clients are “surprised and disappointed” in the new litigation and plan to defend themselves in court.
“The agreement between the city and Blue Heron, never contemplated direct access to the water or riparian rights, both the city and Blue Heron agree that that is the proper interpretation of our agreement,” he said. “And we believe that that will be upheld, as a third party does not have the right to tell us how to agree, between ourselves.”
The city had not been served with the lawsuit as of Friday afternoon, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson. The Law Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.