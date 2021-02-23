Eastport residents sue city to protect Wells Cove; Annapolis City Council approves water access bill

Donahue indicates the creation of the landing and an adjoining pathway were conditions for the City Council approving the construction of the Blue Heron Cove Condominiums in 1986, according to the filing. However, 35 years later, the landing has been blocked by planted bushes, a “No Trespassing” sign was erected and an additional boat has been added to the private boat slip next to the landing, further hindering access, according to the court filing.