Eastport residents sue city to protect Wells Cove; Annapolis City Council approves water access bill

Wells Cove, located off Boucher Avenue in Eastport, is currently being torn in different directions as two separate forces encroach on either side of the landing.
Two Eastport residents are suing the City of Annapolis in an attempt to save the Wells Cove access point from encroaching boats, bushes and a “No Trespassing” sign from an adjoining property to the west owned by Blue Heron Cove Condominiums Association.
On a separate issue, The Annapolis City Council heard public testimony and took a final vote Monday on a bill that would require the Port Wardens to consider public water access as part of its licensing and permitting approval process. The ordinance, O-3-21, is in response to an application currently before the Port Wardens that affects access.
The property owner at nearby 954 Creek Drive has applied for a permit for a floating dock on the property’s bulkhead to the east of the water access point. Some Eastport residents say the floating dock prevents them from entering or exiting from the public landing. The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, requested the council take a final vote Monday night. It passed by an 8-0 margin with one alderman abstaining in protest.
The Port Wardens are expected to issue a final ruling Tuesday on the floating dock permit application.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, questioned why the bill was being rushed to a final vote before it was considered by the Maritime Advisory Board and the Port Wardens.
“I object, Mr. Mayor, to the whole process,” he said. “I think it’s wrong, and I think it’s unfair.”
Water access lawsuit
Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue filed the lawsuit last week in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on behalf of residents Jessica Pachler and Karen Jennings. The lawsuit asks the court to demand the public body do what is required by law.
Donahue indicates the creation of the landing and an adjoining pathway were conditions for the City Council approving the construction of the Blue Heron Cove Condominiums in 1986, according to the filing. However, 35 years later, the landing has been blocked by planted bushes, a “No Trespassing” sign was erected and an additional boat has been added to the private boat slip next to the landing, further hindering access, according to the court filing.
If the Eastport residents prevail, the city would have to direct the association to remove the grass plantings blocking access; install a sidewalk and oyster shell pathway that connects Boucher Avenue to the water, and oversee the removal of the sign. Lastly, the Annapolis Harbormaster and Police Department would be required to enforce the boundaries of the public landing to ensure no boats block access.
Pachler and other residents have been trying to protect Wells Cove since at least 2015, Pachler said in an interview Monday. She added that she does not like lawsuits and filing one against the city makes her uncomfortable.
“I’m not a litigious person,” she said. “The reason that we ended up going this route is because it’s taking so long, and we just want to make sure it doesn’t take any longer.”
The agent for Blue Heron Cove Condominiums Association could not be reached Monday.
“The facts are clear that in 1986, the City Council granted a conditional use permit, and one of the conditions was that the public have a right of access to the water. Period,” Donahue wrote in a letter to the City Law Office last week.
The city has sought to redevelop several other public water access points, including Hawkins Cove, which lies next to the headquarters of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis. The city has been holding public meetings on the project. The Annapolis Environmental Commission will vote on the project at its Wednesday meeting.
The lawsuit is an opportunity to maintain access to the water, said Donahue who is also the lead attorney for more than 50 public housing residents in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed against the city in 2019.
“This is easy,” he said in an interview. “Just comply with the law.”
The city was served with the lawsuit Monday, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said.
“Legal issues will be handled by the Office of Law,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley through Stephenson. “I continue to move forward on water access.”
Buckley and members of the City Council have said they are committed to expanding water access to all residents. During his monthly update, Buckley touted the numerous ways his administration has done so including fixing existing access points, rebuilding docks and adding more floating docks.
“Every single day, myself and this council work toward a common goal to enhance quality of life, bring water access to residents and grow our city amenities,” Buckley said.
In other business, the council also sought residents’ feedback on other bills, O-5-21, O-6-21 and R-2-21. They will be up for final votes at the council’s next meeting on March 8.
O-6-21
This is another Arnett-sponsored bill meant to increase the transparency of adopting new regulations by departments, boards and commissions. The bill would require public notice and an appeal process for making new regulations.
In a staff report, City Manager David Jarrell expressed concern that the legislation would “significantly increase the time and effort required … to implement new regulations.”
“I’m concerned that most City departments, along with boards and commissions, simply won’t have the bandwidth or capacity to perform and manage the new requirements for regulations.”
R-2-21
A resolution receiving the recommendations made by the Council Compensation Commission, an independent body tasked with studying the pay for the City Council, mayor and city manager. The commission called for the mayor and city manager’s salaries to remain the same and for councilmembers’ salaries to increase in the next term, which begins in December.
The resolution does not implement the pay increases. An ordinance would have to be drafted, considered and passed to do that. Some council members have indicated they will not agree to a pay increase given the city’s current budgetary constraints.
O-5-21
An ordinance co-sponsored by Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, and Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, establishing use procedures for the Tucker Street boat launch facility.
Other business
The council gave final passage to O-2-21, a bill co-sponsored by Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, and Arnett that returns the council’s meeting schedule to how it had been for the last several years with legislative actions and public hearings held at both monthly meetings. The council approved the bill, 8-0. Paone once again abstained from voting in protest.
In an effort to eliminate confusion, the bill also revises what can be placed on the consent calendar, a mechanism by which the council can pass non-controversial items en masse. From now on, the only things that be added to the consent calendar are journal proceedings of prior meetings and business items of no more than $50,000.
The council gave city citations to Phyllis Gray for her contributions as resident services coordinator for over five years at the Annapolis Gardens and Bay Ridge Gardens communities. They also recognized out-going city poet laureate Temple Cone and a group of midshipmen who were the first all-Black members of the executive board of the student council.
Three people received appointments to various city commissions, including Kathy Ebner to the Affordable Housing and Community Equity Development Commission; Grace Matthews and India Ochs to the Education Commission.