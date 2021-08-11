Annapolis secures easement agreement at Wells Cove, no water access

Annapolis has secured an easement for the public to walk to, but not enter, the water at Wells Cove in Eastport.
After months of negotiation between the city’s law office and an attorney for Blue Heron Condominium Association, an agreement was reached on the 5-foot-wide walking path that leads off Boucher Avenue to the quiet inlet.
Under the terms of the easement, the walking path will be available from dawn to dusk. There are no riparian rights — meaning swimming or launching boats will be prohibited — in part due to a stormwater outfall located there that makes access dangerous, the city said.
The city has agreed to install a privacy fence differentiating the path from private property. The trees along the path will be retained to provide shade and the city has agreed not to install lights or develop the property in any way.
“When I learned that we had this bit of property where we could give residents a walking path, I wanted to see how we might negotiate a resolution,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement. “We didn’t do it overnight, but we did stick with it and I think the City and the condo association each gave a little in order to find a compromise. Residents have been waiting for this.”
The easement was agreed to at no cost to the city, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said.
“We always want people, especially in Annapolis, to enjoy the water, but also protect property rights,” said Christian Hartman, attorney for Blue Heron Cove. “And we just reached a good point where I think everyone’s happy.
For months, the patch of property had been the subject of consternation among Eastport residents who occasionally used the location to put in their kayaks and other small crafts.
In the mid-1980s, a well-intentioned Annapolis City Council sought to keep the water there open to the public by requiring a condominium developer to build a path to the water’s edge. After the path was built, the city never took the step of requesting an easement. That is how the situation stayed for 35 years as subsequent city administrations failed to make the agreement permanent.
Finally, the issue came to a head last year when a private property owner to the east of the path installed a floating dock, and later acquired a permit for it, which mostly blocked any would-be kayaker from putting in.
The city had been mulling the more extreme legal option of using eminent domain — the taking of private property for public use in exchange for compensation — to obtain land on either side of the stormwater pipe for public access.
A third option of building a dock over the pipe, a proposal champion by Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett, has also been considered.
Two residents filed a lawsuit intended to force the city to enforce the easement it had negotiated more than three decades ago.
Despite the city securing the easement, the lawsuit will still move forward to ensure public water access is maintained at the cove, said Joe Donahue, the attorney representing the residents.
The agreement “does not protect the existing rights of the citizens of Eastport to access the headwaters of Wells Cove, rights that have existed since the 1980s,” Donahue said. “Indeed, this agreement does not provide any right of access to the water. So no, the residents have not ‘been waiting for this;’ they have been waiting for a city government that is concerned about everyone and not just those with money and power. The residents are still waiting.”
A hearing in the case is set for Sept. 14.