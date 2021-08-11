Annapolis secures easement agreement at Wells Cove, no water access

The agreement “does not protect the existing rights of the citizens of Eastport to access the headwaters of Wells Cove, rights that have existed since the 1980s,” Donahue said. “Indeed, this agreement does not provide any right of access to the water. So no, the residents have not ‘been waiting for this;’ they have been waiting for a city government that is concerned about everyone and not just those with money and power. The residents are still waiting.”