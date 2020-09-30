Annapolis council approves residential rent freeze during coronavirus pandemic

The Annapolis City Council approved a residential rent freeze Tuesday night that will last through the city’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency and 30 days beyond.
Passed unanimously and with little discussion, Ordinance O-26-20 includes a similar prohibition on rent increases for commercial properties that are smaller than 6,500 square feet.
The measure is “necessary to stabilize rental rates and to protect persons with relatively fixed incomes and others from undue impairment of their standard of living," according to the bill text.
The council gave initial approval to the bill in June, hoping to limit the financial hardship felt by residents and business owners during the pandemic. The rent freeze excludes residential properties being used as a short-term rental thanks to an amendment by, one of the bill’s sponsors, Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1.
Tierney modeled that part of the bill’s language after similar legislation making its way through Council of the District of Columbia, she said.
“This is a sure way of protecting our small businesses,” she said at the time. “And if we save one from closing, then it is worthwhile. These are uncharted times and businesses are operating on very small margins, specifically on Maryland Ave.”
The council also moved back to full capacity after Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in the new Ward 5 alderman Brooks Schandelmeier Tuesday night.
A former District 30 Democratic Club president whose fulltime job is in health care policy, Schandelmeier was selected to fill the seat by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee on Monday night. He edged out another finalist, Maria Casasco, by a 5-3 vote after a nearly 5-hour public meeting.
Because Buckley and the City Council are still not meeting in-person, Schandelmeier took the oath of office via Zoom. He replaces former alderman Marc Rodriguez with less than 15 months until the 2021 general election. He promised the central committee on Monday that he intended to seek reelection next year.
In the coming months, Schandelmeier will focus his efforts on the city’s coronavirus recovery, he said. He plans to support the reintroduction of an accessory dwelling unit bill that was withdrawn by the council earlier this month, adding that he would back other bills meant to increase housing affordability in the city.
Public hearings
The council held public hearings for 10 bills that were given initial approval at a meeting earlier this month. They include R-46-20, sponsored by Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, which would establish a task force to review the city’s 30-year-old waterfront maritime zoning code.
The task force provides an opportunity to “simplifying and unifying the zoning requirements,” Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash wrote in a staff report earlier this month.
Its other goals include examining the overall health of the maritime industry and the access, use and public safety of the city’s waterways. Arnett proposed an ordinance that would have amended the Waterfront Mixed Maritime district but withdrew the bill to allow the task force to take a more comprehensive look.
The Planning and Zoning department plans to hire a consultant for about $25,000 to lead the task force. The city is considering tapping Eileen Fogarty, the former city planning and zoning director who led the City Dock Action Committee last fall, Nash said.
The task force will seek public input about the proposed changes, including from residents and businesses located in and around the districts. Buckley will appoint the task force members.
Several residents submitted written testimony in support of the resolution, which included suggestions like making sure property owners in maritime zones were named to the task force.
“Change to the maritime zoning districts is needed,” wrote Justin Lehner, a Ward 8 resident. “The City and maritime industry have, of course, evolved since the most recent zoning of 1987, and today the uses permitted in maritime properties remain outdated and overly restrictive.”
In a first for the city during the pandemic, a resident gave live testimony to the council. Paul Bollinger, executive director of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, thanked Buckley and the City Council for approving the lease for the organization’s new adaptive boating center on Bembe Beach Road.
After three years of work, “it appears we are on the doorstep,” Bollinger said. “Like any journey worth talking about it was challenging yet rewarding.”
In other action, the council appointed Arthur W. Edwards to fill a vacant seat on the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis' board of commissioners.
Edwards is president and owner of Severn Cos., an Annapolis-based property management company “that specializes in the management of subsidized, affordable and workforce housing apartment projects,” according to his application for the position.
In Annapolis, Severn manages Madison Apartments, Allen Apartments and Glen Hollow Apartments.