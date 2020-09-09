Annapolis Democratic Central Committee to fill Ward 5 City Council seat by end of September

The Annapolis Democratic Central Committee will fill the Ward 5 Annapolis City Council seat vacated by Marc Rodriguez at a public online meeting later this month, the committee announced Wednesday.
The committee will select a replacement for Rodriguez, who resigned in late August, at the meeting set for 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The selection process will be open to the public, said Tom McCarthy, committee chair.
Applicants may visit the committee’s website at annapolisdems.org for eligibility requirements, deadlines and instructions. The deadline to apply is Sept. 21, 2020, at 9 p.m. Any questions should be sent to annapolisdems@gmail.com.
Rodriguez, the first Hispanic council member in city history, resigned Aug. 28, five months after he first announced his intentions to leave in March. Mayor Gavin Buckley formally notified the committee of the opening on Friday, McCarthy said.
Rodriguez is leaving Annapolis to start a new job. His replacement will serve about 14 months on the council until the city’s next general election in November 2021.
McCarthy’s committee established a new procedure for filling a vacancy on the City Council. It includes making public all documents, including applications, biographies, other statements, the hearing itself, and letters of support for each candidate, and posting them on the committee’s website. The full procedure can be found on the committee’s website.
Upon his departure, Rodriguez said he hoped the next Ward 5 representative would have “an open mind and a big heart" who listened to their constituents' needs.
The council will meet Wednesday for a special meeting, its first public meeting without Rodriguez following its August recess.