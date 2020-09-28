Annapolis City Council Ward 5 candidates focused on coronavirus pandemic recovery, education and affordable housing

Annapolis Ward 5 residents will have a new alderperson by early next week, though they won’t choose who it is.
The Annapolis Democratic Central Committee will meet with the three candidates vying for the seat at 7 p.m. Monday in a public hearing held by video conference. The committee will select former Alderman Marc Rodriguez’s replacement and send that choice to Mayor Gavin Buckley Tuesday.
The candidates are William “Henry” Green, a retired pastor and former House of Delegates candidate; Brooks Schandelmeier, former president of the District 30 Democratic Club; and Maria Casasco, the former Hispanic/Latino liaison for Anne Arundel County. Their applications, resumes and letters of support are online at the committee’s website: http://annapolisdems.org/applicants-ward5.htm.
On Monday, the three must convince the committee their experience in politics, advocacy and community outreach would make them the right choice to represent the ward located in southern Annapolis.
In separate interviews with The Capital this week, the candidates discussed their priorities for Ward 5, including how they would address the coronavirus pandemic recovery, education and housing affordability, among other issues.
The candidates
Schandelmeier, 30, has worked in Annapolis and Anne Arundel politics since he moved to the city out of college. He has lived in Ward 5 since 2013.
He was president of the county’s Young Democrats Club and treasurer of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. This spring, he helped fill the District 30A Maryland House of Delegates seat now occupied by Del. Dana Jones, D-Annapolis.
He received the most letters of support of the three, including endorsements from current Alderwomen Elly Tierney and Sheila Finlayson, former District 30A delegate Alice Cain. He is also supported by three of the four unions representing City of Annapolis firefighters, labor, trade, clerical and technical employees.
Green, 63, a retired pastor and former House of Delegates candidate, has lived in Ward 5 since 2016.
Green served on several state boards and commissions, including former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s Energy Transition Team. He was appointed to the Maryland Legislative Compensation Commission by late House Speaker Mike Busch. Among Green’s endorsements are the late speaker’s widow, Cindy Busch, and former Annapolis Mayor Josh Cohen. Finlayson also wrote Green a letter of support.
Casasco, 70, spent 25 years working with vulnerable populations in the Black and Hispanic communities in the city and county. She became a Ward 5 resident in 1994 after immigrating from Argentina in 1988.
Casasco served as an addictions prevention coordinator and project director with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. She later spent a decade as the county’s Hispanic/Latino liaison, retiring in 2019. She received endorsements from more than 20 Hispanic and Latino church leaders in the county and the city and Centro de Ayuda, where she serves as president of the board of directors.
All three candidates live in the northern part of the hourglass-shaped ward, bordered by Spa Road to the west, and Primrose Road to the east. It shares half of Truxtun Park with Ward 6 to the north, terminating at Pump House Road and shares part of the Westwinds community with Ward 1. Its neighborhoods include North Green, Primrose Hill, Gentry Court and Saltaire, among others.
The southern portion, separated by Forest Drive, is bounded by Harness Creek Road to the west, Quiet Waters Park to the east and the Harness Woods community to the south. It contains the Hunt Mead and Harness Woods communities.
The pandemic
All three candidates acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic would dominate their concerns. The virus has decimated small businesses, canceled large gatherings and forced parents and children to grapple with online learning.
Each discussed the importance of continuing outreach to Black and Hispanic communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the virus. In June, data from the Anne Arundel Health Department showed that nearly 70% of cases were Hispanic when race and ethnicity information was available.
While the city does not keep ward-specific demographic information, Ward 5 is considered one of the more diverse sections. Rodriguez, the former alderman, estimated that of the 5,000 or so residents, 30% are Latino and 25% African American. Those groups make up 21% and 22% of the city’s total population of 39,000, according to U.S. Census data.
Because the virus is “intricately bound” to all of the city’s issues, including its economic health, residents need a representative with “a breadth of experience,” said Green, who led the congregation at Heritage Baptist Church for 16 years before retiring in 2014.
Green pointed to his experience on the board of Care First Blue Cross Blue Shield, a major health care provider in the state. He also does consultant work on transportation and energy projects. He cited both as experience managing budgets and understanding small business needs.
Schandelmeier, a health care policy worker, said he would use his knowledge in health care to guide the city’s response and keep communities safe.
To best meet residents' needs, the next Ward 5 representative should be fluent in Spanish, said Casasco, herself a native Spanish speaker. Rodriguez — the first Hispanic alderman in city history — also spoke Spanish.
“It’s absolutely a must for me because of the Hispanic/Latino population living in Ward 5. Not only knowing the language, knowing the nuances, knowing their different cultures,” she said. “It’s not only that you can speak Spanish, it’s that you cannot — and I know from my own experience — assume you know that all Hispanics are the same.”
Green took a different tack, acknowledging that while Spanish might not be his strength, he would rely on his existing relationships in the Black and Hispanic communities built during his time as a pastor.
“All of my life as a pastor of five congregations ... I was listening to people and understanding what their needs are and trying to respond to those specific needs by advocating for them,” he said.
Schandelmeier said he is working on improving his Spanish. He’s advocated for Hispanic residents several times, testifying before the City Council in 2017 to support a non-discrimination bill Rodriguez helped draft. He also lobbied the Maryland General Assembly about the Maryland Trust Act, which would have stopped the state from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Hispanic community has borne the brunt of the virus, in part because many of them work in the service industry and live in multi-familial, multi-generational homes, said Schandelmeier, a former bartender furloughed early in the pandemic. He emphasized using liaisons and trusted people in those neighborhoods to share COVID-19 safety information and equipment.
Education
With Anne Arundel County public schools forced online because of the pandemic and some schools struggling to get every student comfortable in digital classrooms, Casasco promised she would ensure every Ward 5 child has internet access. Parents, many of whom have little to no computer skills, should also get proper training, she said.
Schandelmeier has said he would push for Annapolis to establish a municipal internet service, similar to one developed in other parts of the country, including Chattanooga, Tennessee. The coronavirus pandemic forced schools online for safety reasons, exposing the digital divide as some students didn’t have wireless internet to complete classwork.
Green, a former Annapolis High School educator, said he would use that experience to inform his policymaking. As a pastor, he said he helped establish the Backpack Buddies program, providing food for school children before a weekend.
Affordable housing
The candidates noted that housing quality and affordability, another subject championed by Rodriguez during his term, would be a top issue for them as well.
Schandelmeier and Green promised to support the reintroduction of an accessory dwelling unit bill that was withdrawn earlier this month by the City Council. The bill, co-sponsored by Rodriguez and two colleagues, would have regulated small residential units they hoped would increase affordable housing availability in the city.
Casasco suggested holding focus groups with tenants and landlords to assess the state of existing housing stock, an effort she admitted would take time but would ultimately benefit both parties.
“This is the future,” Green said of accessory dwelling units. “If a family has space and the ability, there should be no reason the city could not have the proper rules and regulations to have ADUs.”