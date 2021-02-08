District 30 Democratic Club President announces run for Annapolis Ward 3 seat

Keanuú Smith-Brown, the District 30 Democratic Club president, announced today he is running for Annapolis City Council in Ward 3.
A registered Democrat, Smith-Brown, 25, will seek the seat held by Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, a Democrat who has held the position since 2013. Pindell-Charles has not yet formally announced she would be running for reelection. The city’s primary election is set for Sept. 21.
“I have no other choice,” said Smith-Brown said in an interview Monday morning. “We need somebody to represent everybody, not just Ward 3. It’s about the City of Annapolis.”
Smith-Brown has been active in all levels of politics since at least 2013, first working on an Annapolis mayoral campaign as a teenager. He attended the University of Baltimore, where he earned a degree in government and public policy in 2017.
Later he helped on Democratic campaigns at the state and national level, including those of 2018 gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous and Bernie Sanders’ presidential run in 2016. He worked in the office of former District 30A delegate Alice Cain for about a year until March 2020.
Smith-Brown, who has lived in Ward 3 for nearly his entire life outside of a few years in Calvert County and Baltimore for college, was deputy campaign manager for Alderman DaJuan Gay in 2019. He and Gay have been friends for years. He became the District 30 club president last June.
Smith-Brown made his plans public at a news conference in Annapolis. His message was one of unity and giving voice to the diverse residents of Ward 3.
Among his policy priorities are public safety, police reform, immigration services, food and housing security, fiscal responsibility and extended transportation services. More of the candidate’s platform can be found on his campaign website, ksbward3.com.
Last summer, Smith-Brown was active in the protests and demonstrations led by young activists in Annapolis following George Floyd’s killing. Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has led to calls for police reform across the country and in Annapolis. If Annapolis City Council members aren’t willing to consider police reform, they should be replaced, Smith-Brown said in January.
Harold “Mo” Lloyd III, another young Annapolis civil rights activist, will serve as one of Smith-Brown’s deputy campaign manager.
During the protests, young leaders emerged and found their voice to call for change after feeling as though their elected representatives didn’t speak for them, Lloyd said during Monday’s news conference.
“But that is why we are here today to make practical change here in the city of Annapolis, here in Ward 3,” he said. “That is why we need leaders like Keanuu Smith-Brown to take charge to fight for underrepresented groups; to fight for marginalized groups; to make sure that every group has a voice no matter their race, religion or age.”
The next few months will involve fundraising and outreach, Smith-Brown said. His campaign has two slogans: “Saving Families, Finances and Future” and “The Time Has Come.”
The latter is a nod to his dream of representing Annapolis since he was very young.
“This has been my plan since I was born,” he said. “It’s just the time.”