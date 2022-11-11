Fleet Reserve Association hosts Veterans Day celebration in Annapolis despite rain

Steady rain couldn’t stop Annapolis’s Veterans Day celebration honoring those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event, organized by Fleet Reserve Association Branch 24 and originally set to be held at the Memorial Circle at City Dock, was moved into the dining hall of the Fleet Reserve Club where about 40 guests were in attendance along with the Annapolis High School Junior ROTC and members of the U.S. Navy Band.

The keynote speaker was Alford L. McMichael, 14th sergeant major of the U.S. Marine Corps and the first Black person to hold the position in the Marines. McMichael served as sergeant major from 1999 to 2003. He also held the position of first Staff Non-Commissioned Officer for Allied Command Operations for NATO. He retired in 2006 after 36 years of service.

“I take great pride in being able to come and join my fellow service members and celebrate our service,” McMichael said. " I am grateful for the opportunity.”

The band and JROTC got the celebration started by marching to the front of the room with the color guard while the Navy band performed The Star Spangled Banner.

The holiday was originally dubbed Armistice Day in 1919, one year after the formal ending of World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The federal holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

McMichael served all over the world, including Hawaii, San Diego, Denmark, Japan and Virginia. His speech focused on giving thanks to the men and women who have served and continue to serve, at one point repeating a quote from President John F. Kennedy’s speech at Amherst College in 1963: “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors and the men it remembers.”

McMichael also touched on the core values that were instilled in him by his mother growing up in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She taught him to love something more than himself.

“I chose the United States of America to love and that’s what compelled me to join the Marines as soon as I got the chance,” he said.

The city of Annapolis was represented at the event by Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, a Democrat from Ward 5.

“Most people around the country don’t have an active military base near their historic tourist district,” said Schandlmeier, referencing the Naval Academy. “For many in America, military service happens to other people’s children. Here in Annapolis we have a unique insight into the work and dedication of military personnel which deepens our appreciation.”

The event concluded after Musician Senior Chief Davy DeArmond, U.S. Naval Academy Bugler, performed Taps and Chaplain Chuck Castellaw gave the benediction.