Acting Naval Academy superintendent steps in as U.S. Senate delays of military appointments continue

U.S. Naval Academy students will have a new superintendent when they return to classes in August, but it may not be the one they expected in May.

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, a career surface warfare officer who graduated from the academy in 1990, stepped into the role of acting superintendent when Vice Adm. Sean Buck retired at the end of his four-year tenure this summer, the office of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen confirmed.

The appointment of Rear Adm. Yvette Davids to become the Naval Academy’s first female and first Latina superintendent is one of more than 270 nominations blocked by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville. The Republican is waging an unprecedented campaign to try to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up appointments, including Kacher’s next post: In January, he was nominated for a third star and to command U.S. 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan.

President Joe Biden derided Tuberville’s one-man blockade in a speech Thursday at Truman Civil Rights Symposium in Washington, D.C.. The Alabama senator has caused “a growing cascade of damage and disruption,” for the Naval Academy and hundreds of other military installations, the president said.

“This partisan freeze is already harming military readiness, security and leadership, and troop morale,” Biden said. “Freezing pay, freezing people in place. Military families who have already sacrificed so much unsure of where and when they change stations, unable to get housing or start their kids in the new school.”

Kacher, whose most recent appointment was vice director for operations on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff, is expected to continue serving as acting superintendent at the Naval Academy until the Senate approves Davids’ promotion and appointment, Van Hollen’s office said.

“Congress has always come together to ensure our nation’s military has continuous, steady leadership,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “But Sen. Tuberville’s unprecedented blockade of hundreds of critical military promotions, including for the first female leader of the U.S. Naval Academy, has upended this longstanding norm and put our armed forces’ readiness at risk – all to advance a hard-right, partisan agenda. It’s unacceptable to use our military leaders as political pawns; it’s time for him to stop this madness and let us move these promotions forward.”

Buck’s possible next job as president of Florida Atlantic University has also placed him in the social conservative crosshairs. A close ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for his removal, referring to the former superintendent as a “woke admiral,” a characterization Buck has denied.

Rear Adm. Fred W. Kacher, acting superintendent of the Naval Academy, Vice Director for Operations, J3, is a native of Oakton, Virginia and graduated, with honors, from the United States Naval Academy in 1990 with a degree in English. He holds a Master’s in Public Policy with a concentration in International Relations from Harvard’s Kennedy School. (US Navy)

The academy, for its part, has kept mum about the leadership drama, even though Kacher’s short-term appointment to run the Naval Academy is on his Wikipedia page. The office of media relations released a statement saying that Buck’s retirement, “will not impact day-to-day operations at the Naval Academy. The Naval Academy remains committed to its mission of training and educating future naval officers, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership and continuity of its esteemed programs.”

Some Pentagon officials, however, have argued that Tuberville’s holds create a trickle-down effect that is hurting military readiness, preventing scores of officers from moving to new jobs, either as nominees or staff members.

“I’m taking all the fire from the other side, but I’m fine with it. I mean, I knew that was gonna happen. I knew it was gonna be tough, but I’m doing it for the right reasons,” Tuberville told CNN on Tuesday.

Senate rules allow for one senator to hold up nominations or legislation even if the other 99 disagree. Generally, leaders in the majority party get around this by holding a series of votes to move a measure and dispense of the hold. It just takes some additional time on the Senate floor. Voting on more than 270 military nominations, however, would take 27 days with the Senate working “around the clock” or 84 days if the Senate worked eight hours a day, according to Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chair of Senate Armed Services Committee.

On Tuesday, Tuberville said he would be willing to consider individual military nominees and limit debate time. But if Van Hollen and his colleagues agree to that offer, higher profile military positions officers would likely take precedent over the Naval Academy superintendent. The U.S. Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century. Under current law, Joint Chiefs chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, must step down at the end of September, and the current Army chief will leave his post in early August.

Tuberville has offered two proposals for ending the blockade: Either Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin must drop the policy issued last October that ensures all troops have access to reproductive health care, or Democrats, not the Republicans, must introduce legislation that would role back those safeguards.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, Austin ordered the Department of Defense to allow troops and dependents, consistent with federal law, to take time off and use official travel to get to other states for reproductive care not available locally. That care includes in vitro fertilization and other pregnancy aids that also may not be accessible to some military installations.

The policy does not fund abortions. Under federal law, Defense Department facilities can perform abortions only when the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of rape or incest, and those instances have been extremely rare.

If Davids is eventually confirmed, the Naval Academy would become the last U.S. service academy to welcome a female leader. Her April nomination drew praise from women who graduated with her in the academy’s Class of 1989.

Rear Adm. Yvette Davids was nominated for appointment to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. (USNA)

Davids currently serves as director of the Navy’s Learning to Action Drive Team, a post she has held since August 2022. The program was launched to address training, leadership and safety problems in 2020. Earlier in her career, Davids became the first woman of Hispanic descent to command a Navy warship when she took the helm the USS Curts, leading the guided missile frigate through the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. She and her husband, Rear Adm. Keith Davids, are the only dual-admiral couple in the U.S. Navy. They have twin sons.

Davids had been scheduled to take the reins from Buck at an elaborate change of command ceremony. Buck became the 63rd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy on July 26, 2019. He was announced as one of three finalists to become the next president of Florida Atlantic University on June 5. That process is now on hold while the inspector general for Florida’s Board of Governors investigates alleged “anomalies” in the presidential search.

Retired Rear Adm. Sean Buck, former Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, chats with former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at a 2022 football game. A prominent right-wing author says Buck is a "woke admiral" who pushed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Christopher Rufo, a right-wing culture warrior who DeSantis appointed to the board of another Florida college, is seeking to derail Buck’s candidacy for the Florida Atlantic job, describing the former superintendent as a woke military leader who pushed “radical” diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the Naval Academy. On Twitter last week week, Rufo demanded that the university “remove Buck from consideration.”

Buck defended his tenure in Annapolis to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We do not have a woke Naval Academy,” Buck said. “We never have.”

The Associated Press and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel contributed to this report.