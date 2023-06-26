Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fort George G. Meade held their "Red, White and Blue celebration" this year with a spectacular fireworks show on the parade grounds, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Fourth of July celebrations will be taking place around Anne Arundel County highlighted by parades, cookouts and fireworks displays. The festivities begin leading into the weekend as many of the traditional celebrations are returning to full swing.

Friday

Fort Meade: Fort George G. Meade’s Red, White and Blue celebration is returning and this year it’s open to the public. Starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort Meade Parade Field, the event includes a DJ along with a wide variety of food, beverage and novelty vendors. The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. Pets, grills and glass containers are prohibited.

Advertisement

Non-Department of Defense cardholders must enter through the Mapes Road/Route 175 gate beginning at 5 p.m. All visitors ages 18 and older must present a valid REAL ID compliant state driver’s license or identification card with photo, or a valid U.S. passport.

Odenton: From 6 to 9 p.m., the Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council will host a free community Fourth of July celebration at Odenton Park. The event will have a DJ, moon bounces, face painting and a fireworks display. Food trucks will be at the park.

Advertisement

Saturday

Annapolis will host several events leading up to their own Fourth of July celebration. From 5 to 10 p.m. the heart of Annapolis is set up to resemble an open air cafe with Dinner Under the Stars where families and friends can enjoy a meal and listen to live music leading up to the weekend festivities.

Sunday

Annapolis: The Inner West Street Association sponsors the First Sunday Art festival every first Sunday from May through November where historic Annapolis can be enjoyed by guests. Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event features more than 100 arts and crafts vendors along with cafe dining and live music.

Monday, July 3

Glen Burnie: Glen Burnie Improvement Association will host a fireworks display starting at around 9 p.m. at Sawmill Creek Park on Dorsey Road.

Once parking fills up at Sawmill Park, overflow parking can be found at Monsignor Slade School. Please note that once the lot fills up, access to this lot will be closed. Overflow parking is available at the Light Rail station on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. Do not park at Cromwell Shopping Center as your car will be towed.

If the event gets rained out, the fireworks will be moved to July 5.

Annapolis: The Sherwood Forest/Severn River fireworks are set for Monday night. The Watermark boat service is offering its annual Annapolis Fireworks Cruise from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. A selection of complimentary desserts will be available along with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages that will be for sale from a full bar aboard. Tickets for adults are $80 and children under 11 are $40.

Tuesday, July 4

Severna Park The Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce will host its own Fourth of July Parade from 10 a.m. to noon. This year the theme is broad stripes, bright stars, and big hearts.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

Annapolis: The state’s capital will have its own Fourth of July celebration complete with marching bands, fire engines, old and new cars and vans, service clubs and scouts.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street before heading the wrong way around Church Circle and down Main Street.

Following the parade fireworks will be launched from a barge in Annapolis harbor. The best viewing areas include public spaces northeast of the Severn River, City Dock, along the Naval Academy Bridge (limited parking area), any of the street end parks facing Spa Creek and aboard a boat in the Annapolis harbor.

The Spa Creek Bridge will be closed to traffic from Eastport into Annapolis beginning at 6 p.m. The bridge will remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks at about 10 p.m.

Keep in mind, the closer guests get to the downtown area on Tuesday evening the harder it will be to park and the more difficult it will be getting out of town after the celebration concludes.