‘Free Willy’, Cirque Italia Water Circus: Things to do around Anne Arundel County this week

Here are some things to do around Anne Arundel County this week.

Movies Under the Stars

Dusk Friday

Once a month through October, the South Forest business association hosts a drive-in movie on the wall outside of Bay Bridge Shopping Center on Hillsmere Drive.

This month’s movie is “Free Willy,” the timeless 1993 classic about a boy and his whale. The show will start at sunset after a live musical performances from local act, Nate Finn.

Next month, will be the 1975 beach thriller “Jaws” followed by “Perfect Storm,” the 2000 sea thriller starring George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, on Sept. 29. The drive-in series will conclude Oct. 27 with a showing of Tim Burton’s 2005 “Corpse Bride,” starring Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp to help get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

Food and drinks will be available to order from nearby Grumps Cafe.

Make sure to RSVP your parking spot by emailing SOFOinformation@gmail.com

Art Sherrod Jr. at Rams Head Onstage

8 p.m. Friday

Saxophonist and and national recording artist Art Sherrod Jr. is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a Navy veteran. Over a long career he has shared the stage with numerous legendary performers and released five studio albums.

Tickets: $39.50.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

7:30 p.m. Friday; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Don’t miss the Cirque Italia Water Circuit at Arundel Mills Mall parking lot this weekend. You can’t miss the big blue tent.

The Circus’s gold unit performers give spectators a blast from the past as their shows theme revolves around a dream held by a child obsessed with 1950s culture: Elvis Presley, sock hops and muscle cars.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries.

For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com. Tickets: $10 to $50.

irque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Keith & Coster at Dark Horse

6 p.m. Sunday

Ryan Keith and Tommy Coster will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dark Horse at 985 Bay Ridge Rd.

National Oyster Week

Aug. 1 to 6

National Oyster Week starts Tuesday and numerous Anne Arundel County businesses are offering deals to help the Oyster Recovery Project increase oyster supplies in the region. The nonprofit is the expert in Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration.

Oysters clean Chesapeake Bay waters and provide habitat for other species like blue crabs, rockfish, and white perch. E Eating oysters and recycling their shells it can help increase oyster populations in the bay. One reclaimed shell becomes a home for 10 times as many babies.

Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration, relies on Shell Recycling Alliance restaurants to provide shell critical for oyster restoration efforts. Visit oysterrecovery.org for participating restaurants and the deals they’re offering.

Kamasi Washington at Maryland Hall

8 p.m. Monday

Washington is a Grammy and Emmy nominated multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer. He’s shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, Herbie Hancock and many other notable artists. His 2017 EP “Harmony of Difference” has drawn wide acclaim.

Doors for the all-ages show open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $50 to $95

Footloose

8:30 p.m. Aug 3

If you’re in the mood for the theater, look no further than one of the more unique outdoor venues in the area. The Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre Inc. puts on a show every summer in Annapolis led by volunteers and featuring live music at 143 Compromise St.

The theater summer performances have become a tradition in Annapolis and this year they will give their rendition of “Footloose,” which celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Tickets for the show are $25 and can purchased at summergarden.com or at the ticket office the day of. For more information visit their website.