Annapolis Truxtun Park pool to open Saturday, a week earlier than normal

The City of Annapolis announced the reopening of the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park on Saturday, a week earlier than the usual Memorial Day opening.
This will be the first full season the newly renovated pool will be open since at least 2017.
The pool reopened last year in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic following a $4.95 million renovation project. The facility now features a 25-yard, six-lane lap pool, a family leisure pool, splash pad, snack bar, shaded patio areas and other amenities.
Visitors will be required to social-distance and wear a mask at all times other than when swimming. A temperature check, competition of a brief questionnaire will also be completed upon entrance.
The pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the splash pad and leisure pools are open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Daily admission rates below:
- Age 2 and under = Free with paying adult
- Youth (age 3-12) = $4 (resident), $7 (non-resident)
- Teen/adult (age 13-61) = $6 (resident), $10 (non-resident)
- Senior (age 62+) = $4 (resident), $7 (non-resident)
The city is offering season pass rates on sale at Pip Moyer Recreation Center:
- Age 2 and under = Free with paying adult
- Youth (age 3-12) = $130 (resident), $180 (non-resident)
- Teen/adult (age 13-61) = $190 (resident), $240 (non-resident)
- Senior (age 62+) = $130 (resident), $180 (non-resident)
- Family of 4 = $200 (resident), $300 (non-resident)
Pool parties for up to 25 people may be reserved for up to two-hour increments on Saturdays and Sundays only. The cost is $250 for residents and $300 for non-residents.
To make reservations, contact the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center Front Desk before Memorial Day weekend at 410-263-7958 or the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool Front Desk after Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend at 410-263-7928.
More information about pool rules and policies can be found at: https://www.annapolis.gov/1081/Aquatics.