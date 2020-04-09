Truxtun Park Pool construction ongoing during coronavirus pandemic, expected to finish in June

Construction of the new Truxtun Park Pool is ongoing and expected to be finished in June despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The $5 million project, started in September, was initially slated to open by Memorial Day. The pandemic, as well as an uncommonly wet winter, has led to some delays, officials said.
The pool now has a tentative completion date of mid-June, though when people will actually be allowed to use the facility is entirely dependant on when the pandemic finally ends, City Manager David Jarrell said.
“We’re still hopeful we’ll be done in, not May, but June, and considering all the circumstances that’s pretty good, I think,” the city manager said.
The pool has begun to take shape. A large rectangular pit that will become the six-lane lap pool has been dug out and tiled and the shell of what will be become the locker rooms, a snack bar and family bathrooms are starting to emerge.
Lothorian Pools, a Baltimore County-based company, is the primary developer for the project. Some of the work they would usually subcontract out has had to be completed by Lothorian workers because some companies have had trouble getting employees to return to work during the pandemic, Jarrell said.
Some specialty work, like electric and plumbing, can only be done by subcontractors and is affecting the timeline of the project. But the goal is to finish the pool as soon as possible so it’s ready for people to use once life begins to return to normal, Jarrell said.
“If you walk around our neighborhoods now, you see that people are out and doing things than they normally wouldn’t. They are walking streets or biking or riding skateboards," he said. “If we can provide additional outlets, whether it be ‘Pip’ Moyer Recreation Center being open again for people to go exercise or the swimming pool in the summer, I think those are very important things we need to make available residents.
“Who knows if we’re going to be able to open a pool in mid-June — we’re certainly hopeful we’ll be out of this — but not overly optimistic that that will happen, but nonetheless, we still want to get the project done as soon as possible."
In the meantime, the city has posted job openings on its website for pool lifeguards and front desk and snack bar attendants.
In November, Jarrell, then public works head, said the cost of the new pool had increased an estimated 15-25% due to a combination of an uncompetitive contracting market and the federal government’s tariffs on Chinese building materials like steel and aluminum.
The City Council approved the allocation of an additional $1 million for the project due to the increased costs. More than a third of the money — $360,000 — is earmarked for unanticipated costs and may be returned to the city if it isn’t used.
The project’s price tag has not increased further, Jarrell said.
The city closed the aging facility in late August because of mechanical issues, just days before it was supposed to be decommissioned for good after more than 50 years in service.