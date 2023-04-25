Annapolis City Council passes resolution favoring swim team, but some details left unresolved

The Annapolis City Council voted Monday evening to pass a resolution siding in part with the Truxtun Park Penguins swim team in a dispute with the city’s parks department over pool usage.

But the vote stopped short of resolving the debate regarding the swim team’s contract to use the city’s lap pool, leaving negotiations open as the swimming season nears.

The Penguins do not yet have a contract with the city for their use of the pool, as their draft agreement filed in February was upended when the city installed a new recreation and parks director who aims to open more aquatic lanes for public access during peak hours.

The resolution approved by the council Monday overrides the negotiations, in part, by dedicating five of the lap pool’s six lanes to the Penguins for 2 1/2 hours a day, Monday through Thursday during the eight-week swim season. But the resolution has no language mandating when those hours are.

The swim team, which has sought to continue to use five lanes of the Kenneth R. Dunn lap pool from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., has already declined offers from the city’s parks department to use all of the pool’s six lanes during morning hours, Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said.

Johnson, who was approved as the city’s parks director in March, cited safety and equity concerns during Monday’s meeting as she defended her office’s renegotiating of pool access. While the swim team has called Truxtun Park home for 15 years, Johnson said the public deserves more access during peak hours.

“Equity is at the forefront of what we do as a profession,” Johnson said. “We don’t favor a swim team over the general public.”

Before the council’s vote Monday night, scores of Penguins and their supporters decried proposed changes to the contract, stating a reduction in the number of lanes they can use would require a change to the team’s size and makeup.

Johnson listed the department’s offers to the swim team, such as making the full pool available during morning hours, or using another pool operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.

Jennifer Rafiq, the city’s community health, fitness and aquatics supervisor, said her office has been “bullied” over the past two years into allowing the swim team to use most of the pool during evening hours.

The meeting melted down into the night as Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley sparred with Alderman Rob Savidge on the floor when the Ward 7 representative who sponsored the legislation requested to have the swim team’s board representative testify on the resolution.

“Alderman Savidge, we are sick and tired of your bullying,” Buckley said amid the debate. “You are not the city attorney even if you want to be.”

Five aldermen — Savidge, DaJuan Gay, Ross H. Arnett III, Karma O’Neill and Rhonda Pindell Charles — voted in favor of the resolution Monday night, while three — Buckley, Elly Tierney and Sheila Finlayson — voted against it.

After the vote, Finlayson questioned what happens next.

“Who’s in charge?” the Ward 4 representative asked. “What happens now?”

In response, Annapolis City Manager Michael Mallinoff said the resolution does not speak specifically to when the pool should be made available to the swim team, so the city could offer five lanes for practice during morning hours.

