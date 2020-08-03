Annapolis prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias with sandbags for residents, mooring balls for boats

In the 17 years since Hurricane Isabel dealt significant damage to downtown Annapolis, Sveinn Storm has been ready for any storm bearing down on the city. This week is no different.
With a tropical storm barreling up the East Coast, the owner of Storm Brothers Ice Cream was ready to combat any flooding it brings, he said.
Storm has pumps in his shop that can remove stormwater. If necessary, he will install a waterproof board across his front door, a tactic he’s had to use twice in the last year, he said.
“If we get some flooding we’ll be ready,” he said. “Ever since Isabel, we’ve been prepared.”
The tropical storm, named Isaias, is expected to reach the area by Monday evening as it sweeps up the entirety of the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and widespread flooding Tuesday.
As of Monday afternoon, the storm was expected to come ashore near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina, and proceed up the eastern seaboard, reaching the Chesapeake Bay by Tuesday after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Anne Arundel County as well as the Baltimore region, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, according to the National Weather Service.
About 4-8 inches of rain is expected in Annapolis from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Winds are expected to reach 44 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph from Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is forecasting a possible tidal surge of 1 to 3 feet in the Chesapeake Bay area. A local storm surge is also possible.
Annapolis is no stranger to flooding incidents, though damage on the scale of Hurricane Isabel is rare. City residents deal often with nuisance flooding rain or shine. The city broke a record for the number of high-tide flooding days with 18 in 2019, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study.
City officials urged residents to plan ahead, offering free sandbags to combat potential flooding in low-lying areas and reminding them to restock their emergency kits. The sandbags were available until 4 p.m. Monday.
“Residents should know that this is very important, that it’s critical that they are prepared,” Acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell-Charles said. Mayor Gavin Buckley is on vacation until Aug. 8.
Kevin Simmons, the director of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, said city officials spoke with the state Sunday about storm preparation in anticipation of heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday.
He said the city is reviewing its planning operations ahead of the hurricane season, as the COVID-19 pandemic may require changes to mass shelter plans in order to be compliant with current social distancing guidelines. There’s no indication yet that the city would have to mobilize to prepare for mass sheltering.
He added the city has updated its 400-person roster of vulnerable residents to make sure it can contact the elderly and bedridden residents who may need help if the storm knocks out power for several days.
“People have a lot of things etched in their minds right,” Simmons said. “But you also have to know that we’re in hurricane season as well, so you have to make sure you have [an emergency] kit.”
Sandbags are a key part of flood mitigation, in preventing damage to business and homes in low-lying areas like City Dock, said Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Hannah Thomas.
And even if the bags aren’t needed this week, they could become useful later on during hurricane season, which spans from June 1 through the end of November, Pindell-Charles said.
The city has installed water pumps in areas with consistent nuisance flooding to helped address the waters that have been known to reach businesses along Dock Street. Another multimillion-dollar project at Newman Street and Compromise Street to address flooding there will get underway later this year.
Residents who stopped by pick up their sandbags were appreciative of the service, including Andy Dukes of Eastport, who said the sandbags would be essential for preventing water from spilling in through a sliding door at her home.
Chris McKenna, an Annapolis resident who lives on Spa Road, said he wasn’t taking any chances with the tropical storm’s landfall coinciding with a full moon and high tide.
“You know it could be the perfect trifecta of everything hitting all at once,” he said. “I’m trying to stay ahead of it.”
The storm could cause widespread power outages in the region. Baltimore Gas and Electric said it has been preparing since last week, according to a BGE news release.
BGE has bolstered its staff of lineworkers and tree-trimmers “to ensure necessary resources are available to respond to outages as safely and as quickly as possible,” the company said.
There will also be additional customer service representatives to handle customer emergency and outage calls. Customers may report an outage or downed wire, by calling 1-877-778-2222, or through the company’s mobile app or website at bge.com.
Harbormaster offers mooring balls for boaters
The Annapolis Harbormaster’s office is making 76 mooring balls available on a first-come, first-serve basis for boats seeking shelter from Tropical Storm Isaias. Any vessel looking for a mooring should contact the Harbormaster at 410-263-7973.
As of noon Monday, vessels are permitted to stay in Ego Alley in advance of the storm. There will be no anchoring in city waters beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday. This includes Spa Creek and Back Creek, the harbormaster’s office said.
The harbormaster is encouraging boaters to remove their boats to dry land for maximum safety. Boaters are encouraged to download the Prepare Me Annapolis app to receive notifications about the storm.
Pump-out boat services have been suspended, as well.
If winds reach 45 mph, Spa Creek and Weems Creek Bridge will not open, the office said.
City business preparations
The city has released guidance for businesses that have outdoor service:
- Bring in any tables, chairs and umbrellas.
- Collapse and bring in any tent equipment.
- Bring in anything else that is not tied down (including planters, signage, promotional materials, etc.)
- Prepare for the possibility of high winds, rain and potential flooding.
For businesses located in recovery zones across the city, the City of Annapolis will be removing and stacking some barricades and temporarily remove some parklets as necessary. The steps are meant to mitigate the potential effects of wind, rain and flood damage.