Defaced mural of Annapolis rapper Trae Da Kid gets a makeover with his family’s help: ’It’s still hard missing him’

Jeff Huntington works on the new mural. Artist Jeff Huntington, aka Jahru, and family members of Edward Montre Seay, who went by Tre Da Kid, painted a new mural for the slain rapper to replace the one which was recently damaged by someone who glued a Jessica Haire campaign sign on it. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Nestled between trees and flower beds along Forest Drive in Annapolis stands a mural of one of the city’s fallen sons, Edward Montre Seay.

Advertisement

The 9-foot tall mural of Seay, better known by his rap moniker Trae Da Kid, was erected in 2019 to cement the 32-year-old’s legacy and show love to the budding star who was killed by gun violence. In June 2019, Seay was fatally shot in his car on Forest Drive, not far from where the mural now stands. The person who shot Seay remains unknown, however, a man who aided Seay’s killer received a 10-year prison sentence in April.

Last week, the mural was vandalized when someone glued a campaign sign for Republican county executive candidate Jessica Haire over Seay’s face. The act drew fury on social media, including from Comacell Brown, an Annapolis artist and friend of Seay’s. Haire and others turned out Friday to help remove the sign. The Edgewater County Council member condemned the vandalism, telling the blog “Meanwhile, In Annapolis,” it was “completely disgusting” to deface the mural “and use it to divide our communities.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the mural received a makeover from its original artist Jeff Huntington, of the nonprofit Future History Now. This time some of Seay’s family joined in by spraying stenciled roses all around Seay’s face.

“I wanted to have somebody from the family have their part in this — have their DNA involved,” Huntington said. “And I chose to add the flowers because I wanted to make sure that Trae permanently gets his flowers.”

Helping Huntington was two of Seay’s sisters, Jarmaine Blake and Lesley Sedgwick.

“I didn’t get to see the mural until it was complete last time, so it’s just a great experience to help with this version,” said Blake, who lives on the Eastern Shore.

When Sedgwick got her first glimpse of the new painting, she exclaimed, “Oh, it’s so dope!”

Blake and Huntington insist they were already in talks about redoing the mural. The vandalism, which left black glue all over Seay’s face, turned the talks into action. Cars and trucks honked and people on foot waved with excitement Wednesday as they viewed the latest work by Huntington and Seay’s family.

Advertisement

Blake said it was beautiful to see the kind of love her brother still has in the community but feels it’s a shame people tried to tarnish her brother’s likeness.

“I know people love him, but I also know people didn’t want to see this mural get put up, so I’m sure they won’t like it getting repainted,” Blake said. “That’s OK though, I’ll put my tough skin back on to deal with the hate.”

As Huntington got closer to finishing the painting — the blue skyline of Annapolis replaced by a black background with rows of red roses — the essence of Seay started to reveal itself. Before, he appeared with a St. Louis Cardinals hat. Now, a golden crown that spells out his name rests on his head.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Seay’s family began to console each other and shed tears as Huntington painted.

“It’s still hard missing him,” Blake said. “He was my baby brother. I miss his morning texts a lot.”

While Seay’s family will never stop missing him, the family did receive some solace this year when James Esau Davis III, 32, of Baltimore was identified as the driver of a car who a witness said had pulled up next to Seay’s car as it turned left from Forest Drive onto Cherry Grove Avenue. The shooter then opened fire.

Advertisement

Davis was sentenced to 10 years in prison for acting as an accessory to murder.

“I know there’s been a lot of back and forth regarding who did what to deface this mural,” Sedgwick said. “I know it’s election time but I don’t care about the politics. I care about who took my brother’s life.”