Following damage from Hurricane Ida, Annapolis prepares to repair and rebuild

A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday in Annapolis to help residents and businesses impacted by two tornados that ripped through the area earlier this month as part of Tropical Depression Ida.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mt. Olive Community Life Center, 2 Hicks Avenue, Annapolis, in a neighborhood that was among the hardest hit by the ferocious storm.
Winds of up to 125 miles an hour traveled for more than 11 miles on Sept. 1, causing extensive property damage but taking no lives. More than 100 volunteers have helped with the clean-up.
The meeting will start with a brief overview of the services available, according to a news release from the city of Annapolis. The overview will be followed by breakout sessions that will address differing challenges faced by homeowners, renters and business owners.
“This is what Annapolis does,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in the release.
”We come together to help one another and it is one of the reasons this is a great city. We are a loving community and when we see a need, we are united.”
Transportation will be provided, departing from the community center in Admiral Oaks at 5 p.m. and from Annapolis Gardens at 5:30 p.m.. Residents wishing to reserve a ride can call 410-260-2211.
Latest Annapolis
Portions of the meeting will be broadcast later on the city’s YouTube channel for local residents unable to attend the session in person.