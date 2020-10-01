Annapolis activist resigns city position to start her own consulting business, declined compensation

Toni Strong Pratt, a long-time Annapolis community activist resigned her position in Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office last month to start her own business, she said.
At her request, Strong Pratt did not accept any compensation for the hours she worked as a community outreach support navigator in the Office of the Mayor between August and September, she said.
Strong Pratt was hired in August to connect chronic substance users and trauma victims to necessary resources. She tendered her resignation on Sept. 24.
“I was unaware that the scope of work that I would be required to fulfill would create a conflict of interest between my employer and my engagement with the community,” Strong Pratt said.
There are "no hard feelings” between her and Buckley’s office, she added.
She now plans to start her own community relations firm, People Builders Consultant Services, Pratt Strong said, which will provide leadership training, mentoring services and other community development resources to residents in the city, Anne Arundel County and Maryland. She is applying to make the business a limited liability company, she said.
Strong Pratt was a candidate for the Ward 4 City Council seat in 2017. She also is a public housing advocate and the former co-chair of the faith and community-based organization Anne Arundel Connecting Together.
She co-founded the D.E.S.I.R.E. Addiction Ministry support group and served as president of the Bay Ridge Gardens community board of directors, and President of the Parent Board of Head Start, a federal preschool program.