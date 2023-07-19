Brian McKnight and Blues & Gold: Here are 10 things to do in Anne Arundel County this weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There are only about six weeks left until Anne Arundel public schools start back up but there’s still plenty of things to do around the county and in Annapolis.

Here are some events this weekend:

Brian McKnight

8 p.m. Thursday

Brian McKnight needs no introduction, especially to his legions of fans. The R&B singer has released 19 albums over the past 25 years, including his self-titled debut album in 1992 and the Grammy nominated “Anytime” in 1997.

On Thursday, McKnight will perform at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts with a trio of other artists in an outfit called The Brian McKnight 4, who will perform some of McKnight’s best known work.

Tickets still remain for between $104 and $151 at ramsheadonstage.com/events/detail/483402. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Mexican Printmaker”

5 p.m. Friday

Enjoy a picnic at St. John’s College in Annapolis where the Mitchel Art Museum will celebrate the opening of “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Mexican Printmaker.”

Posada was a satirical printmaker and tabloid illustrator in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Pablo Helguera, former director of Adult and Academic Programs at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, will provide a primer on Posada’s work, giving those in attendance the political and artistic context as well as its widespread influences.

Guests can bring a blanket and their own meal out to the lawn of St John’s and lemonade, a dessert treat, and live entertainment will be provided.

The event is free.

TGIF Live Music Cruise

7 p.m. Friday

Watermark, the Annapolis charter boat company, is hosting live music cruises that w leave from the City Dock.

For two hours guests can enjoy live music cruising through the waterways of Annapolis. This Friday’s offering is Annapolis-based duo Honest Lee Soul, whose music reaches into soul, blues, funk, hip-hop and more.

Vintage Views Mobile Bar will be on-site with light bites, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages for sale.

Tickets are $53 per person at watermarkjourney.com/events/tgif-live-music-cruise/.

Tab Benoit at Rams Head on Stage

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The guitarist from southern Louisiana, who released his debut album in 1992, will perform at Rams Head on Stage.

Over his more than 30-year career, Benoit has performed the blues reminiscent of his home.

The show is for ages 21+ and tickets are for sale at ramsheadonstage.com.

Summer Concerts at Boathouse Pavilion

5 p.m. Friday

The Annapolis Town Center hosts its weekly concert series at the Boathouse Pavilion in the East Village every Friday. This weeks performance is Annapolis-based Loose Ties.

The event is free and ends at 8 p.m.

Mr. Paca’s Garden Storytime

10 a.m. Saturday

Historic Annapolis is presenting Mr. Paca’s Garden Storytime, an hour full of reading and activities in the William Paca Garden in the Annapolis Historic District.

The program is designed for children ages 3 to 7 years old. There will be a book reading, song, craft project and additional time to explore the Paca Garden once the story hour is over.

This Week’s Book: Koala Lou by Mem Fox

Advance registration required, space is limited. Register at annapolis.org/events/storytime-jul-22-2023/.

Tickets are $10 per child and $5 per adult for General Admission. $8 per child and free for Adults for Historic Annapolis members and members of the military.

Yoga on the Dock

8 a.m. Saturday

Healthy Bodies and Healthy Minds Yoga is hosting a yoga session at 17 Francis St. Saturday morning. The free classes this month and will continue through Aug. 19.

Blues & Gold at Quiet Waters Park

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Blues and Gold is made up of members of the Naval Academy Band. Under the direction of Chief Musician Rory Cherry, the group will perform classic and contemporary blues music by artists such as Freddie King, Little Milton and Otis Redding, and more recent hits by Chris Stapleton and Joe Bonamassa.

The concert is free and open to the public with no tickets required.

Farragut Farmers Market

9 a.m. Sunday

Now in its second summer, Farragut Farmer’s Market offers more than 40 local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods and more.

Located at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at the corner of Farragut Road and Cedar Park Road in West Annapolis.

Free parking is available through Gate 5 of Navy Stadium. Market hours are from 9 am until 1pm.

Jill Fulton Band at Annapolis City Dock

6 p.m. Sunday

Nashville recording artist Jill Fulton and her live band will perform at Susan Campbell Park as part of the Arts in Public Places Commission Summer Concert Series. The group plays a mix of country, blues and classic rock.

The concert is free. Bring a folding chair or blanket. Parking is available at City Dock and Hillman Garage.