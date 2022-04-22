‘Reality therapist’: Retiring Annapolis chief of staff brought calming hand to mayor’s office

Susy Smith, chief of staff for Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, is retiring after four years in the role, and was photographed in her Eastport home. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In the spring of 2018, Susy Smith had been retired for nearly two decades after a long career as a civil servant that included stints with a U.S. congressman, two senators and in two presidential administrations, and was enjoying life in Eastport with her husband when she got a call from Jane Hruska.

Hruska, who was chief of staff for the newly elected mayor of Annapolis, Gavin Buckley, was moving to Arizona with her husband just four months into the job. Not wanting to leave Buckley in the lurch, Hruska called up Smith to ask her if she would take her job.

Advertisement

Smith was intrigued by the hands-on work of managing a small city where the matters were microscopic compared to the massive billion-dollar issues she had dealt with as chief of staff for Commerce Secretary Norman Mineta and with the state of California, where she had served in city and county government before catching on with Mineta when he was a congressman. She retired in 2001.

Susy Smith with California Rep. Norman Mineta and Vice President Walter Mondale. (Courtesy Photo)

“It was the perfect job for me when Gavin approached me,” Smith said from her home on Wednesday. “I had done macro. I wanted to do micro.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Smith stepped down as chief of staff nearly four years to the day after she was hired. Smith said she never set a deadline for how long she would work, but at age 78 and with the 2021 city elections approaching she decided last year it was time to hand over the keys to someone else. Cate Pettit, a Buckley adviser who ran his campaign communications strategy, took over the job on Monday.

During his first term, Buckley found in Smith the ideal person to help guide the restaurateur-turned-politician who came into office with big ideas that occasionally needed to be wrangled, or at least, given a steady hand.

“You’ve gotta have people like Susy who sort of protect you, you know, and kind of be a gatekeeper,” Buckley said. “Because my problem is, I say yes all the time, and it’s not physically possible to say yes to everyone and do everything, so somebody has to manage that, and Susy brings incredible pedigree.”

Susy Smith during her time working at City Hall in San Jose, California, in the early 1970s. (Courtesy Photo)

Smith’s husband, Terry Smith, a retired CBS White House correspondent and former columnist for The Capital, knew his wife would be good at the job, even though it meant he would have to feed the couple’s dogs, two Russian wolfhounds named Ana and Ulla, and takeout dinners would replace home-cooked meals. The Smiths had met Buckley during the campaign and supported his vision for a more progressive and inclusive Annapolis.

“I knew she would be terrific at it,” Terry Smith said. “And Gavin being a newly elected official could use somebody who knew how to make the trains go on time. And, God knows she does.”

A chief of staff, Terry Smith said, quoting Ken Duberstein, a former chief of staff for Ronald Reagan, is a “reality therapist.”

“In other words, chief of staff is somebody who introduces reality to the elected official,” he said. “And sometimes that reality is pleasant and sometimes it’s not.”

To replace Smith, Buckley has turned to another trusted adviser in Pettit whom he’d met in 2017 at a campaign event. Pettit would lead his communications strategy for both of his mayoral campaigns, including last year’s from her native Australia.

Advertisement

In Pettit, Buckley sees many of the same benefits that Smith brought to the job, he said, including an ability to mold the mayor’s big-idea approach into achievable goals, several of which he hopes will be completed during his second term.

“She would definitely make me sound a lot smarter than I am,” Buckley said of Pettit. “Because she can take an idea and flesh it out for me and communicate it in such a way [to achieve my vision].”

Susy Smith greets President Jimmy Carter in the White House. (Courtesy Photo)

Raised in California, Smith started her career in the early 1970s working for the City of San Jose and Santa Clara County, which led to stints at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and as a special assistant in the administration of President Jimmy Carter. After working for herself doing government relations for a time, she took a job as Mineta’s chief of staff in 1981 before doing the same job for former Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski between 1989 and 1990.

In the early 1990s, a string of political consultant jobs led Smith to be named legislative director for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, (D-Calif.), a job she held until 1999 when she was reunited with Mineta in the final months of President Bill Clinton’s administration. She would then help Mineta transition to the Transportation Department under President George W. Bush in 2001.

Between Mineta, Mikulski and Feinstein, all three were “exceptionally good elected officials,” who all worked hard, took their jobs seriously and had excellent records, Smith said. From those experiences, she developed a high standard for leaders with whom she was willing to work.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“Gavin appeared to be that same elected official. As I found out, he is in it for the right reasons,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who get elected who are not in it for the right reasons. For me, that’s somebody who is sensitive to their entire constituency, and then works hard for accomplishing things — generally change, in my experience — that benefit either everybody or groups that had been excluded before.”

Advertisement

When the coronavirus pandemic reached Annapolis in mid-March 2020, nearly all daily life came to a halt. City Hall and other city buildings were shuttered. And while most city employees were sent home, a small nucleus of city leadership, including Buckley, Smith and Public Information Officer Mitchelle Stephenson, stayed at City Hall with masks strapped to their faces as they continued to do the city’s business.

Despite the chaos, Smith brought a calm, easygoing approach to the job by drawing on the high-pressure experiences in her past life to help the city grapple with a public health crisis while keeping city programs running and major projects, like the Noah Hillman Garage rebuild and redevelopment of City Dock, moving forward.

Smith’s steady hand allowed staff to follow suit, said Stephenson, whom Smith hired in February 2019.

“She taught me to take a breath,” Stephenson said. “Everything that you think is hair on fire, it really pays to take a breath and make sure you’re doing the right thing.”

Among the achievements Smith is most proud of are increasing the staffing and resources available to the liaisons to the city’s communities of color, including vaccine outreach programs led by Hispanic/Latino Liaison Laura Gutierrez and African American Liaison Adetola Ajaye.

“That’s part of Gavin’s commitment to everybody being able to have the advantage of the city,” Smith said. “It was hard work during the pandemic but it was also an opportunity to try to identify who was not being helped and try to help them.”