St. John’s College announces $35.5 million gift from the Hodson Trust

St. John’s College Annapolis has announced its second largest financial gift ever: a $35.5 million contribution from the Hodson Trust that will bring the school’s endowment to more than $244 million.

The money will be used to fund scholarships and supplement students’ internship pay, said Scott Greatorex, executive director of development St. John’s. The school plans to draw down an additional $1.8 million from the endowment each year to expand scholarship offerings for the school’s roughly 450 undergraduates.

“This gives our financial aid team more to work with,” Greatorex said.

The Oct. 18 announcement comes almost a year after the Hodson Trust, a philanthropic education foundation founded in 1920, legally dissolved. In addition to the $35.5 million for St. Johns, the trust awarded $54.7 million to Chestertown’s Washington College and $54 million to Hood College in Frederick.

Johns Hopkins University, the fourth institution receiving money from the trust, has not yet announced how much money it received.

Schools had known for about a year that the money was coming, Greatorex said. The final disbursements were released on Wednesday.

All four schools have a long relationship with the trust, which has funded individual Hodson Scholars and awarded grants for special projects. At St. John’s, a bust of trust founder Col. Clarence Hodson stands on guard at Hodson Boathouse on College Creek. The Hodson House student affairs building and the Hodson Conference Room in Mellon Hall also are named in his honor.

“The Hodson Trust has long made a difference for our Annapolis students and for our campus,” St. John’s President Nora Demleitner said in a statement. “Their generosity with this final gift will ensure we can provide needed scholarship support to students for generations to come.”

The story passed around on campus — which may be apocryphal — is that Hodson was driving through Maryland when his car broke down. A group of college students stopped to assist him, but he didn’t catch which schools they attended. When he and his father founded the trust in 1920, Hodson directed their largess towards Maryland colleges.

Born in Delaware but raised on the Eastern Shore, Hodson was selected president of the Bank of Crisfield at age 25. (The trust has long maintained that accomplishment made him the youngest bank president in America at the time.) He went onto to found the Beneficial Loan Society, which at its peak had 200 offices and was the largest consumer credit company in United States.

The Hodson Trust eventually became the largest supporter of Hood, St. John’s and Washington colleges, awarding more than $100 million to St. Johns, more than $150 million to Hood and Washington. The colonel’s wife Lillian Brown Hodson, daughter Leila Hodson Hynson, and granddaughter Sally Hynson Hopkins all continued his work with the trust and served on the colleges’ boards.

In its announcement Wednesday, Washington College said its funding will be used to offer any incoming student with at least a 3.3 grade point average a $30,000 scholarship each year, provided they apply by Dec. 1.

Hood also plans to fund scholarships with its final Hodson Trust donation, although its announcement contained no specifics.

The Hodson Trust dissolution comes as colleges across the country face both rising costs and increased pressure to create an equitable playing field for students across racial and economic groups.

A September New York Times report ranked St. John’s Maryland 71st and Hopkins 131st in its listing of economic diversity on college campuses. Hood and Washington did not make the list, which was based on the 286 most-selective schools in the country, as defined by Barron’s Profiles of American Colleges and other metrics. Kentucky’s Berea College ranked first, while Oberlin College and Tulane University finished last

Greatorex said St. John’s was proud of its economic diversity placement, and hopes the large infusion of Hodson Trust endowment money spurs interest in the seminar-style, great books-focused liberal arts school.

“I think that it does position us more favorably, particularly in the local market, with families who might think that a St. John’s education is out of reach,” he said. “This gift could help them come to understand that a St. John’s education is affordable.”