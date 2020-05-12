Annapolis City Council extends coronavirus state of emergency into June

The Annapolis City Council extended the city’s state of emergency by another 30 days Monday, keeping city offices closed and all city-sponsored events canceled until at least June 10 as the state continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the second time the council has passed such a measure since Mayor Gavin Buckley first declared the state of emergency in March in response to the pandemic. The measure passed unanimously.
Two months on, the virus has infected more than 33,000 Marylanders as of Monday and more than 1,500 have died. In Anne Arundel County, 2,492 cases have been confirmed and 115 people have died.
During his opening statement, Buckley stressed the continued importance of practicing physical distancing as the state has begun to take steps to reopen some businesses and services, including allowing outdoor activities including golf, tennis, and horseback riding again, and to visit parks and beaches.
He encouraged residents to wear a mask even when they aren’t in a retail store and avoid areas where there are a lot of people.
"We are tough but resilient people, together we will get through this. Please be kind. Please help your neighbor where you can. Check-in on elderly friends and family. Pick up the phone and call someone who might be lonely or struggling with the social aspect of isolation. Please think about all the love that is out there in our community. Spread that love, not the virus.”
Buckley highlighted a number of food resources offered by the city and county to help residents who are in need, such as food giveaways and meal distribution to children between ages 2 and 18 at 54 locations across the county. More food resources can be found on the city’s website: https://www.annapolis.gov/covid-19.
The mayor also addressed a request by the city’s emergency management director to the Anne Arundel County Health Department for more city-specific data to help officials focus their limited resources.
In the ZIP codes that comprise Annapolis, but stretch outside the city limits, there have been 479 confirmed cases.
“We want to know how many cases there are in Annapolis if there are any clusters or outbreaks in the city,” Buckley said. “The sooner we stop this virus, the sooner we can get back to work, school and have our lives back.”
After weeks of deliberations, the Finance Committee delivered to the council its report on the fiscal 2021 budget.
“The committee dug even deeper into the budget than before in my experience,” finance chair Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, said while addressing the council. He highlighted the committee’s work in examining the impact the pandemic has had on the city’s projected revenues and expenditures, as well as grants and the uncertainty of what future budget years might hold.
The committee voted in favor of nearly all of Buckley’s $147 million spending plan but could not reach a conclusion on one section that includes two proposed budget cuts — a cost of living raise deferral and payments that are part of a retirement program for city employees.
“Council, we didn’t want to do all the work so we left that one for you,” Arnett joked.
He reiterated a promise made by City Manager David Jarrell to update the Finance Committee on the budget forecast moving forward.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, said he would be submitting a brief minority report on the budget in the coming days.
The council also gave initial approval to a charter amendment, CA-1-20, and an ordinance, O-20-20, sponsored by Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, that would create a deputy city manager of resilience and sustainability who would be responsible for working on sustainability, resilience and land conservation plans across all city departments.
“This is not going to be another city manager,” Jarrell said. “What you’re going to end up with is a city manager with a deputy that is looking over these specific areas. ... If I could clone myself and have enough time to do all this, I would do this myself but that’s not really possible.”
Two members of the council, Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, and Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, questioned how the new position would fit into the city’s organizational structure, how power would be delegated if Jarrell was indisposed, and why other important offices like emergency management, which has a hand in all city departments, might not also deserve a similar position.
The position would report directly to Jarrell and when he is out of the office, assistant City Manager Lynn Farrow would be in charge, Jarrell said.
The motion carried, 7-2, with Gay and Finlayson voting no. It will now be referred to six of the city’s seven standing committees for deliberation.
Other business
The council passed R-23-20, which authorizes the city to file a grant application for fiscal 2021 to the Maryland Transit Administration for $2.8 million for a range of transportation grants.
About $700,000 would go toward replacing two city buses that have reached the end of their operating life, Transportation Director Rick Gordon said.
Savidge and Gay both raised questions as to why the replacement buses were not electric.
“With regard to electric vehicles, quite frankly, we’re not quite there yet,” Gordon said. “I don’t think I would want to replace a large bus at this point with an electric vehicle, I’m just not satisfied that they have the level of reliability.”
Savidge abstained from voting and Gay voted no on the measure, which passed 7-1.
O-2-20, a bill sponsored by Gay, and Alderman Marc Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, that establishes a Youth Development Commission also passed. The commission will be tasked with making program and policy recommendations to the city regarding the financial, social, educational circumstances of Annapolis youth.
The council passed R-22-20, which places a cap on fees assessed for alcohol consumption on City property. The resolution amends R-16-19 establishing a daily fee for a license to consume beer, wine or liquor at events like Dinner Under the Stars and First Sunday. Under the resolution daily fees are now $5 a day, not to exceed $100 per year, for a Temporary Special Class C license to Theaters and $50 a day, not to exceed $250 per year, for a license to consume on city property.