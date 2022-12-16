First phase of $34 million State House renovation nears completion ahead of Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s January inaugural

Scaffolding continues to go up around the Maryland State House dome, April 21, 2022. The Maryland State House dome has been undergoing extensive restoration, including paint and new slate on roof, since early spring 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Cold winds whipped through the 13 floors of scaffolding that wrap around the Maryland State House dome Monday as state officials showed off ongoing renovations to the 250-year-old structure.

More than 100 feet above the ground, General Services Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. gave The Capital an exclusive look at the $1.5 million project, which began in March. The last of the scaffolding is expected to come down in time for the inauguration of Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Jan. 18.

“This is an unprecedented restoration project that we are a part of,” Churchill said. “This is really a gem. It’s the oldest operating State House in the country, and we are proud to be preserving this building for hopefully the next hundred years.”

The dome, last restored in 2011, has been stripped down revealing parts that haven’t been seen since construction began on it in 1772, Churchill said. The Board of Public Works approved a $620,000 state contract in November 2021 to do the restoration work, which will ensure the dome has continuous protection from lightning and fire.

The first part of the two-phase project will address water seepage from the top of the dome where a replica of the original golden acorn sits just below the weather vane, down to wood shingles being replaced with cypress wood because of its resistance to rot and weather stains. The window panes separating the outer dome from its inner shell will be replaced, too.

The Christman Company, a general contractor based in Sterling, Va., was hired for the $1.5 million restoration. The Department of General Services is in charge of the entire proposed $34 million project to restore both the State House’s exterior and its grounds. Other companies were called in to perform more detailed work, said Mark Schneidman, architect and senior project manager with the Department of General Services.

“A real benefit to us is we have law that’s fairly recent that allows for historic projects to have a procurement exemption, so I get to pick and choose who I want to work with as opposed to the usual state-funded projects that go to the best bidder,” Schneidman said.

The State House, designed by architect Joseph Horatio Anderson and dating to 1772, served as the U.S. capital while it was still being constructed during the tumultuous era following the Revolutionary War. The Continental Congress met there from November 1783 through August 1784. The U.S. Department of the Interior designated the building as a Registered National Historic Landmark in 1960. No state house had ever been given that distinction before.

“There a story about how Thomas Jefferson came up to the roof with [James] Madison and they were with a local man, and he told them about all the families that went around the dome,” Schneidman said. “This family lives there and they do this and this family lives there and they do that. And then, apparently, Madison and Jefferson stayed here for hours talking about the future of the country, you know. So the history here is just incredible.”

With that in mind, it was important to Churchill and his staff to do a good job with the restoration work even if it meant delays.

Schneidman recalled one of the hardest parts was getting the right color paint for the top of the dome, which he initially thought was black when viewing it from the ground.

“We realized once we got up on it that it was dark green, but we couldn’t find an exact match without going through about 10 different shades,” Schneidman said. " It was just really challenging, and it was time-consuming, which really impacted us because the scaffold needs to come down floor by floor. It’s a silly thing to get held up on, but that’s just what happens when you’re trying to get something right.”

Some parts of the historic structure, such as the wood shingles, are being replaced and covered with several new coats of paint, but others – like the copper used inside the outer shell of the dome – will remain because of their durable original craftsmanship.

“It’s 30-ounce copper,” Schneidman said. “They don’t do it like this anymore. It has just been kept in such incredibly good condition.”

As restoration of the dome concludes, workers will begin restoring the area around the State House. Next to get attention will be the State House grounds, where they will make repairs to the existing State Circle brick, retaining wall, walkways and railings. After that, the Old Treasury building will be stabilized and restored for potential use in the future. The building, constructed in 1735, is the oldest public building in Maryland.

The State House and its grounds aren’t the only parts of State Circle receiving an upgrade, as the Department of Legislative Services building was demolished earlier this year to make room for a new complex.

“We’ll finish up the dome, pause for inauguration, finish up the last few things on the State House and then we will move on to continue this historic renovation,” Churchill said. " We are excited to continue the campaign.”