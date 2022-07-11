Four nonprofits on track to renew $1 leases at the historic Stanton Community Center in Annapolis

The Annapolis City Council will hold a public hearing July 11 to approve $1 leases for four nonprofits housed at the Stanton Community Center, a former segregated school/ (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A quartet of local nonprofits are slated to renew leases at Stanton Community Center on Washington Street.

For $1 a year, the Annapolis Arts District, Luminis Health, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and We Care and Friends all plan to continue renting from the City of Annapolis and offering services at the former school for Black residents, which was rededicated as a community center in 1975.

Two more nonprofits — Street Angels Project and Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County — also were lined up to receive nearly-free space, but the city has put their leases on hold after learning of a dispute between the two organizations.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the four other leases at its meeting Monday.

“These are good community partners,” City Manager David Jarrell said. “It’s worth it to us to support their missions.”

Every group but Street Angels, an anti-addiction agency run by advocate Shirley Gordon, had previously operated out of the Stanton Center for at least five years, Jarrell said.

We Care and Friends offers a variety of social services to Anne Arundel County residents experiencing homelessness, addiction and other life-threatening issues. Each November, the group musters volunteers to offer Thanksgiving dinner at the center. Anne Arundel County Workforce Development Center offers classes and support for jobseekers, and the medical center (formerly Anne Arundel Medical Center) operated a free dental clinic out of the space pre-pandemic.

The clinic has yet to reopen. A spokesperson for Luminis said Thursday that “there is no specific date” to begin offering services at the Stanton Center again, but the nonprofit medical center hopes it will be soon.

Erik Evans, executive director of Annapolis Arts District, said in a statement that the coalition of downtown businesses, galleries and museums uses the center for office space and collaborates with other organizations to offer art activities.

“We have provided access to art supplies, field trips, arts education and public art at no cost to the kids at the Stanton Community Center,” Evans said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing that partnership.”

The center also includes a community computer lab, conference rooms, a commercial kitchen and a gymnasium. Many of those spaces are available for rent. During the pandemic, the city refinished the basketball court floor and added a shower room. More improvements to common areas will soon be underway, Jarrell said, especially restroom renovations.

Tenants are each responsible for carrying insurance policies, but the city pays all other bills, including trash pickup and utilities, terms laid out in the leases.

But two council members said this week they have reservations about re-upping a potential lease for Community Action Agency, noting that the nonprofit already has an office on West Street and citing the group’s apparent reluctance to cede a section of its previous space to Street Angels Project.

Leases for both groups were pulled from the June 27 council meeting agenda at the last minute. Street Angels’ Gordon, who lost a daughter to an overdose, gave an impassioned speech expressing her frustrations during the public comment period.

“Help me help the people of this city,” Gordon said at the meeting. “What more do I need to do?”

Jarrell said the city had prepared leases for both Community Action Agency and Street Angels, but withdrew them after Community Action Agency “raised a lot of objections” to the city carving out a section of its space for Gordon.

Community Action Agency did not respond to requests for comment.

In an interview, Gordon said the dispute arose last fall when unsecured shelving fell on her head while she was using an office at the Community Action Agency section of Stanton Center. She went to an urgent care center and later called a Community Action Agency employee to complain. Gordon says she has not been allowed back since and has been running her anti-overdose nonprofit out of her home.

Prior to the pandemic, Gordon met with residents as part of the “Wellness Wednesday” program at Stanton Center.

Jarrell said the city is continuing to work with both Gordon and Community Action Agency to reach a solution, and said the city is committed to finding Street Angels a space.

“Shirley is one of our great partners,” Jarrell said.

But for Aldermen DaJuan Gay and Rob Savidge, the issue has raised red flags. Savidge, a Democrat from Ward 7, wonders why Community Action Agency needs space so close to its West Street headquarters. And Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, said he was disappointed that Community Action Agency wasn’t willing to share city-owned space. He’s also heard concerns from his constituents about the organization’s efficiency and has asked for the matter to come before the Housing and Human Welfare Committee, which he leads.

If the Community Action Agency wasn’t willing to work with another community partner, “they shouldn’t get that lease,” Gay said. “We don’t have time for petty disagreements.”