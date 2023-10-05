Annapolis Powerboat Show returns to City Dock this weekend; sailboat event opens Oct. 12

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Annapolis Powerboat Show opens Thursday, kicking off what is expected to be a crowded weekend in Maryland’s capital.

With the U.S. Naval Academy also hosting the University of North Texas Saturday at 3:30 p.m., anyone attempting to do anything other than browse the boat show or watch football should prepare for major parking and traffic woes.

Advertisement

[ A guide to parking or getting around downtown Annapolis ]

Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the local tourism board, says it does not track total visitation numbers connected to events, but anecdotally, it does know that many area hotel rooms (1,251 in Annapolis, plus 11,406 in the county) are booked.

“It is an exciting time,” Sheila Jones, general manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows, said in a statement. “Annapolis is the place to be and experience the best of the boating life in October.”

Advertisement

That excitement can be something of a headache for local residents not excited about more than 200 boat manufacturers from 10 countries coming to town.

On Thursday, Friday and Sunday, boat show organizers are encouraging attendees to buy advance passes to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $20. (They’ll be $25 at the gate.)

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The free Annapolis Downtown Shuttle is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. on Sunday, making it easier for those parked at garages to get around.

Tickets for the boat show start at $20 per day. Children under 7 are free, and tickets for children 7 to 15 are available for $15. Although City Dock is normally a pet-friendly place to stroll, only service animals are permitted in the ticketed areas of the boat show. Otherwise, boat show patrons face far fewer restraints than at the average sports stadium: backpacks, outside food and drink are all permitted, and plenty of local restaurants will have boat show specials available.

When the harbormaster’s horn sounds Sunday evening, more than 300 powerboats will motor out, and more than 100 sailboats will coast in. Another event, the Annapolis Sailboat Show opens on Oct. 12 and runs until Oct. 15.