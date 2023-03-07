St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around Anne Arundel County

Annapolis kicked off this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations two weeks early with a parade through the city on Sunday.
The parade, as well as the two-day Shamrock The Dock Festival at Susan Campbell Park, was just the beginning of a month’s worth of festivities around Anne Arundel County leading up to the greenest day of the year — March 17.
Here are some other events to look for:
- Eastport Green Beer Races return at noon on March 11. The races, held at 525 State St. in Annapolis, are hosted by the Eastport Democratic Club. There will be live performances from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo, a best-dressed dog competition, face painting for kids along with food, beer, specialty drinks and a Crabtown Curbs Food Truck.
- St. Patrick’s Day Party at Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11. It is hosted by Anne Arundel County Public Library.
- St. Patrick’s Day storytime event at Broadneck Library for children from newborn to 5 years old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be songs, stories and games to celebrate the holiday.
- Live music and authentic Irish dancing: Restaurants in the county will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the month. Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park and Killarney House in Davidsonville have a schedule of events on their websites.
- Pot of Gold treasure hunt and mini-parade: The Wiggle Room, an indoor playground in Crofton, is hosting a treasure hunt and parade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at 2225-G Defense Highway. The event is for kids up to 5 years old and their families, and includes arts and crafts stations, snacks and a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Tickets are $20.
On March 17, there will be tons of activities and events held all around the county:
- Molloy’s Bar and Grille in Gambrills is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day festival that starts at 8 p.m. and features live music and plenty of beer.
- St. Patrick’s Day with The Bards at Stan and Joe’s Saloon in Annapolis. The show is free from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Broadneck Elks Lodge in Arnold will be serving dinner at 6 p.m. with a choice of corned beef platter with cabbage, potatoes and carrots plus a dessert for $15, or a rueben sandwich platter with fries and coleslaw for $12. Live entertainment will be provided by Roll With It from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge is $10.
- Hysteria Taphouse located on Mountain Road in Pasadena is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast and lunch starting at 9 a.m. Peacekeeper Pit shack will be serving the food and live music will be played from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Old Eastern and The Big Laird Band will be performing.
- St. Patrick’s Day Sunset Booze Cruise & Annapolis Yacht Party will be departing City Dock in the Sea Spirit on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day. For a $75 ticket guests can cruise through Annapolis waters with music, dance and drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a fully stocked cash bar onboard and ticket purchasers must be 21 years old with proof of identification.
- St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Severna Park Community Center: Traditional Irish fare catered by local businesses will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Crawford Family Celtic dancers will entertain, plus live music. The Deacons of Woods Church will provide a variety of appetizers. Tickets are adults $20, children (12 and under) $10. Purchase online at woodschurch.org.