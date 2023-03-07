St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around Anne Arundel County

Members of the Chesapeake Caledonian Pipes and Drums march in the tenth annual Annapolis St. Patrick’s parade in downtown Annapolis Sunday, March 5, 2023. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Annapolis kicked off this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations two weeks early with a parade through the city on Sunday.

The parade, as well as the two-day Shamrock The Dock Festival at Susan Campbell Park, was just the beginning of a month’s worth of festivities around Anne Arundel County leading up to the greenest day of the year — March 17.

Here are some other events to look for:

Eastport Green Beer Races return at noon on March 11. The races, held at 525 State St. in Annapolis, are hosted by the Eastport Democratic Club. There will be live performances from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo, a best-dressed dog competition, face painting for kids along with food, beer, specialty drinks and a Crabtown Curbs Food Truck.

return at noon on March 11. The races, held at 525 State St. in Annapolis, are hosted by the Eastport Democratic Club. There will be live performances from the Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo, a best-dressed dog competition, face painting for kids along with food, beer, specialty drinks and a Crabtown Curbs Food Truck. St. Patrick’s Day Party at Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11. It is hosted by Anne Arundel County Public Library.

from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11. It is hosted by Anne Arundel County Public Library. St. Patrick’s Day storytime event at Broadneck Library for children from newborn to 5 years old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be songs, stories and games to celebrate the holiday.

for children from newborn to 5 years old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be songs, stories and games to celebrate the holiday. Live music and authentic Irish dancing : Restaurants in the county will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the month. Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park and Killarney House in Davidsonville have a schedule of events on their websites.

: Restaurants in the county will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the month. Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park and Killarney House in Davidsonville have a schedule of events on their websites. Pot of Gold treasure hunt and mini-parade: The Wiggle Room, an indoor playground in Crofton, is hosting a treasure hunt and parade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at 2225-G Defense Highway. The event is for kids up to 5 years old and their families, and includes arts and crafts stations, snacks and a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Tickets are $20.

On March 17, there will be tons of activities and events held all around the county: