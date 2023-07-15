St. John’s College raises over $326 million in campaign for Annapolis campus renovations, more financial aid

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

St. John's College, Annapolis 2023 commencement. The school raised over $326 million for its capital campaign, exceeding its original goal of $300 million, the school announced Monday. (Greg Fiume)

St. John’s College in Annapolis raised more than $326 million for its capital campaign, exceeding its original goal of $300 million, the school announced Monday.

The private liberal arts school at 60 College Ave., began the Free Minds fundraiser in 2018. It is the college’s most successful campaign, a news release states. The goal of the campaign was to shift the college from a tuition-based model to a philanthropic one.

“Thanks to the campaign, in 2018 we lowered tuition by a third,” said Sara Luell, director of communications for St. John’s College.

The Free Minds campaign has allowed one of theoldest universities in the U.S. to increase financial aid and meet operating expenses, among several other things, the release states. Funding from the campaign has also allowed the college to provide Pell Grant matches for all recipients. The university also has a campus in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The operating budget for the Annapolis campus for the current fiscal year is about $27 million, Luell said..

In fiscal 2022, the school provided more than $9 million in institutional grants and scholarships for student financial aid at the Annapolis campus. That is expected to increase with the additional Free Minds funding.

The campaign will help pay for a $15 million restoration of a residence hall on the Annapolis campus that will include a new student hub with a bookstore and coffee shop. Construction on these new additions has started and is expected to be complete in fall 2024, Luell said.

“We are so deeply grateful to the alumni, students, staff, faculty, parents and friends who participated in the campaign,” Annapolis President Nora Demleitner said in a statement. “Thanks to their incredible generosity, St. John’s College is able to offer our distinctive curriculum to an ever-more diverse student body, including international students and those from all socioeconomic backgrounds, enriching the vibrancy of our campus community.”

More than 7,300 donors contributed to the campaign. Of the contributions, 96% were $5,000 or less and 2,500 were first-time donations. The largest gift of $50 million was given by alumni Warren and Barbara Winiarski’s Winiarski Family Foundation, the release says.

The campaign also exceeded its stretch goal of $325 million.

“A $325 million campaign goal for a college of our size is nearly unheard of,” collegewide President Mark Roosevelt said in the news release. “And to have even exceeded that goal — it’s stupendous.”

Warren Spector, the incoming chair of the Board of Visitors and Governors and chair of the Campaign Steering Committee said that everyone who contributed to this campaign has “made a world of difference” for the college and its future.

St John’s College has additional philanthropic goals, including continuing to support the annual fund through activities such as the new St. John’s Giving Day, and to meet the $25 million Pritzker Challenge, a matching gift from the Jay Pritzker Foundation that contributes $1 for every $2 gift made in support of much-needed renovations on the campuses.

Enrollment at the Annapolis campus in fall 2022 was 465 undergraduate students and 81 graduate students. Current undergraduate tuition is $37,842.