Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning to be held March 18

The uniquely Annapolis tradition of burning socks and slurping down bivalves to celebrate the spring equinox is returning for another year.

The 11th annual Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning kicks off March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Live music will be provided by popular local bands, including Naptown Brass Band and the Eastport Oyster Boys. Attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and a shucking contest. There will be activities and exhibits highlighting the area’s unique maritime heritage and the importance of the oyster to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

General admission to join in the festivities is $50 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children under 5. People’s Choice tickets, which are $100 and include an exclusive tasting contest ticket, two drink tickets and 10 food tickets, are sold out, according to the event website.

Burning socks to mark the start of spring dates back to the 1970s. Coming out of a brutal winter in 1977, Bob Turner, an Eastport shipbuilder, was fed up with picking aluminum shavings out of his shoes and socks after a day’s work. It was the March equinox, a beautiful sunny day, Turner recalled stripping off his socks and lit them on fire. Soon, his employees joined him, and a tradition was born.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum has carried on the Eastport tradition since 2010. They have since added to the festivities now including an oyster tasting, live music, beverages, and a fire pit to set ablaze decommissioned winter socks. All proceeds benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s education programs. The event is rain or shine.

The event took a couple of years off due to COVID-19, but returned last year, “selling out in record time,” said Alice Estrada, president and CEO of Annapolis Maritime Museum.

“This year the event has raised cumulatively about $425,000 net for museum programs,” Estrada said.

Those interested in sponsoring this year’s Oyster Roast & Sock Burning should email Kelly Swartout, vice president of development at kswartout@amaritime.org.

For more events hosted by The Annapolis Maritime Museum visit their website.